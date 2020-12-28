Marlow’s decorations much better

There is a sharp contrast in the Christmas decorations between Henley and Marlow.

Full marks to our council for the lovely display in the market square but the rest is a disgrace.

Anyone looking along Bell Street or Duke Street would find it difficult to see any small Christmas trees.

At the far end of Bell Street the private residences do a better job, as elsewhere in the town.

In Marlow high street all the shops have trees, many with two or three. There are spectacular arrays of lights across the street and the whole ensemble looks wonderful, a truly Christmassy scene. In Duke Street we have a shop with a “shop local” sign in the window but the bracket above the shop has no tree.

We are constantly being exhorted to “shop local” by Henley traders but why should we patronise local shops which cannot be bothered to invest a few pounds in brightening up the town for Christmas, especially when people have had a tough year and would welcome some Christmas cheer?

I strongly recommend that people visit Marlow to see what they have done with the town. It’s worth the visit and maybe, when there, you will be tempted to “shop local”. — Yours faithfully,

Ron Emerson

Remenham