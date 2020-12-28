Your letters...

Parish woken up by threat

The sleepy parish of Kidmore End has been stirred by a controversy concerning its draft neighbourhood neighbourhood plan, which is due to be submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council soon.

The plan, which was produced by a steering group appointed by the parish council, has been some time in the making with the first meeting of the parish on this subject back in July 2017.

At present, a significant number of the residents have expressed concern about the draft.

The main issue to be causing the controversy is that the plan allocates a site for three or four houses on what is currently productive agricultural land.

It is not clear why this offer to convert the land is being made as the district council, the planning authority, does not require the surrender of any land in the parish for housebuilding.

Those who oppose the plan point out that allowing this type of development could encourage property developers to seek further concessions in this area in order to allow them to develop large housing estates such as those in Sonning Common.

Like many people in the district, the residents of Kidmore End feel threatened by the possibility of a mega-development on land at the very south of the parish.

The piece of land in question lies inside the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and is therefore protected.

Those in favour of the proposal seem to think that by offering land for just three or four new houses to a developer they will appease other developers who will then look elsewhere for land for large-scale development.

But will such a strategy work? An expert in planning and development at Reading University believes such an assumption is naïve.

If a developer wishes to build many homes on land within South Oxfordshire, it will simply bypass Kidmore End Parish Council and seek approval from the district council.

And if that doesn’t work, the developer will appeal to the Government.

Put simply, offering up a site of three to four houses in the village to stop a large housing development elsewhere in the parish is like King Canute expecting his hand waving to hold back the tide.

Those opposed to the plan believe that offering productive agricultural land for development within the AONB is like selling off the family silver.

They are also distressed by the way the decision was made by the steering group and the approach currently being taken to force it through.

It is claimed that those most impacted by the decision were not consulted before the site was selected.

A request by members of the public to attend meetings of the steering group was turned down despite the public having a statutory right to attend such meetings as observers.

Meanwhile, it has been suggested that the parish council is sitting on its hands claiming that the steering group is “…independent of the council, save for funding”, yet the draft plan bears the logo and name of Kidmore End Parish Council on its front cover.

This controversy has woken up some of the residents in Kidmore End. Will the next move be mass rallies and protests at the village well? — Yours faithfully,

Professor Dan Remenyi

Kidmore End

Doubts over development

As a resident of Chalgrove for more than 40 years, I was particularly interested in your article on the proposed airfield development and the response from the representative of Homes England (Standard, December 11).

Before my retirement in 2015, I was a qualified quantity surveyor having worked in general construction, private residential development and social housing for more than 50 years.

I have therefore taken a keen interest in the proposed airfield development since we first became aware of it in 2016.

Because of my background, I scrutinised the Aspinall Verdi financial viability report in late 2018 and prior to the South Oxfordshire Local Plan examination in July, I reviewed the updated version.

I registered to speak on July 28, when the proposal was reviewed by the planning inspector, and was fully prepared with a list of questions that challenged the viability of the site.

I was aware that previous contributors in the examination process had been able to raise viability issues on other sites so I had every expectation that I would be given the same opportunity.

However, this was not to be. By the time I got to speak, the examination was running well behind the timetable and as soon as I began to refer to the Aspinall Verdi report the inspector stopped me in my tracks and said that the financial viability of the site was not within his remit.

Such contribution that I was able to make referred solely to issues surrounding the possible commencement of site works and the delivery programme.

I was, therefore, amazed to read in the Henley Standard that Ken Glendinning, the project director, had stated that “as part of the examination, the costs and infrastructure requirements have been considered by the inspector”.

I agree that issues surrounding the infrastructure were reviewed but to imply that the financial viability of the development was considered by the inspector is a myth.

A section of the inspector’s report to South Oxfordshire District Council dated November 27 relates to the Chalgrove airfield development but it contains no mention of the site’s viability and I would invite Mr Glendinning to evidence his statement.

In your article. he also referred to the costs having been tested by an independent viability assessment commissioned by the district council.

It is beyond belief that any private housebuilder would rely on a viability report commissioned by a local authority, particularly when the costs involved are nearly £1billion.

Moreover, it’s worth highlighting the fact that it appears there is no contractual relationship between Aspinall Verdi and Homes England.

Mr Glendinning also emphasised the independence of the consultant.

In recent years, many major projects in this country have experienced substantial cost overruns and one assumes that those cost consultants were also independent.

It is also worth noting that issues surrounding the financial viability of the Chalgrove airfield development were contained within the letter from parish councils and district councillors to the Henley MP John Howell. This letter was also referred to in your article.

I also wrote to Mr Howell highlighting concerns that I had regarding the site’s financial viability.

As recorded in your article, he said that there was nothing he could do about the choice of the site for new housing. How can the residents of Chalgrove and the surrounding villages ensure that the airfield site doesn’t join the long list of public projects that were under- budgeted and the costs then ran out of control? — Yours faithfully

Neil Topping

French Laurence Way, Chalgrove

What about my mother?

Sir, — On Wednesday last week, I took my 86-year-old mother to the Bell Surgery in Henley for a blood test and was at the same time advised by the surgery practice manager that she was not eligible for the covid vaccine at present as it was only being given to people within the age group 80 to 84 and that she could not give me any idea as to when my mother might be eligible.

I accepted this but was then surprised to learn in the national press that Rupert Murdoch, aged 89, had been vaccinated at one of the surgeries in Henley on the same day, apparently contradicting what I had been previously advised. Can his GP explain on what basis he was prioritised in a way that seemingly broke the surgery’s own guidelines?

I am sure that this would be of interest to the many people in and around Henley, who are aged 84 and above (and even below) and anxiously waiting for the vaccination. Thank you. — Yours faithfully,

Paul McCarthy

Baskerville Lane, Shiplake

Do we go up but not down?

Sir, — Looking at a large- scale map of South Oxfordshire, it would appear that the Oxfordshire/Buckinghamshire County border runs down the middle of the B480 from where the track from Cockslease Farm joins it near Stonor to a point just before Middle Assendon, where the track that leads up to Paradise Wood leaves it.

Does this mean that we who live in the current tier 2 area are permitted to drive up the Stonor Valley but cannot drive down it, as this would mean entering tier 4? — Yours faithfully,

Simon Haynes

Watcombe Road, Watlington

Fireworks need control

I was disappointed to see the letters showing support for what, by all accounts, was a “well over the top” fireworks display in a very rural area (Standard, December 18).

I live five miles away so fortunately didn’t hear it but felt immensely sorry for the poor people with livestock, horses (as mentioned by correspondents the week before and one lady in particular who had to stay with her horse that had been recently operated on) and dogs.

I have three dogs so know the problems arising from such loud noises.

Then there are deer, which are not favoured by everyone but to see one spooked and wrapping itself in a barbed wire fence is not a pleasant sight.

That’s not to mention the younger members of society who were hopefully settling into a good night’s sleep (or so their parents hoped).

Maybe I am in my more senior years but l still enjoy a good time (virus situation permitting) but today’s fireworks are too extreme in volume and the excessive light they produce.

Some form of control should be put upon them. — Yours faithfully,

James Watkins

Sonning Common

Don’t ban the bangs

My advice is not to “ban the bangs” because if you do you couldn’t listen to loud music either, or go to the Henley Festival because it is very loud.

And you would have to ban helicopters too. — Yours faithfully,

Eva Walton

Priory Copse, Peppard

Europe will be back...

Sir, — I hope the last “Brit” to board the last Dunkirk to Blighty ferry next January remembers to bolt the back door and turn the lights out before leaving.

No need to leave a forwarding address as I’m sure our European friends and relations’ unelected Parliament in Brussels will quickly find one the next time somebody marches across their borders. Deja vu? — Yours faithfully,

Dirk Jones

Sonning Common

We are all responsible

Sir, — My own thought for the week centres around Christmas and what it has come to mean to many of us.

The restrictions were lifted for today (Christmas Day) despite the fact that this will almost certainly lead to more loss of life and harder restrictions afterwards with yet more damage to the economy.

It makes no sense to me. Is Christmas a Christian festival or just a time for everyone to get together and make merry?

Surely the most important festival in the Christian calendar is Easter — Christ risen — yet mention Easter and the reaction is more likely to be eggs and bunnies than the promise of an afterlife.

Perhaps this is a good opportunity for the emphasis to be changed from the birth of Christ to what was surely His message. The last year has been very hard for us all; we all want to see an end to it.

But why not have a thanksgiving day in the spring when hopefully the threat will have eased?

More important perhaps, why does it take Christmas to bring people together with their families? Families are not just for Christmas.

I do not think that the lifting of restrictions had anything to do with religion but I do follow the reasons for it. The assumption was that we would go ahead anyway so why make a rule which will be broken? And what of New Year?

As always, it comes down to how responsible we are prepared to be for our own actions and the effect this might have on others. — Yours faithfully,

Ann Law

Binfield Heath

What world needs most

Bad news travels around the world before good news has got its boots on.

This Christmas and New Year, when we are all settled and passing the time leisurely, take a moment to boost the speed of that good news.

Remember to thank the people who have helped you, those that went out of their way to make your tasks easier. The person or company that was there when things were difficult.

Leave that “like” or that “positive review” for an item or service that helped you out this year. Smile and wave to your neighbour. Thank the person at the till, the bus driver, the teller at the ticket window.

Wish each other all the best for, in the words of the song by Jackie DeShannon:

What the world needs now is love, sweet love,

It’s the only thing that there’s just too little of.

What the world needs now is love, sweet love,

No not just for some, but for everyone.”

Stay safe and well and take care of each other. — Yours faithfully,

Edward Sierpowski

Henley

Wave to your neighbours

Sir, — In these difficult times, with social distancing/gathering rules, many will feel cut off this Christmas.

So why not go to your gate, doorstep or window and give your neighbours and passers-by a cheery Christmas wave? — Yours faithfully,

Paul Farmer

Wensley Road, Reading

Other dogs also in need

Sir, — Having read your article about Stark the “miracle pub” (Standard, December 11) and, as a true animal lover who would do anything to help any animal, I realise that his owner has worked a miracle to help him survive.

However, she is a vet so I presume she can give time and expertise for free and obtain the medications and drugs at cost.

The thing that is concerning me is the thousands of dogs which are being dumped on the streets at the moment in freezing, wet and windy weather without food. How many could benefit from a sum of money such as is being asked for just one dog, not to mention humans?

The rescue charities are doing what they can to raise money to help them with their work.

I wish Stark all the very best as I am sure he is a very lovely dog but I would just ask people to think of the thousands of others without a home at all through no fault of their own. — Yours faithfully,

Jennifer Day

Lane End

You can give swans bread

Sir, — The Swan Support charity, which is based in Datchet, has been called out on a number of occasions recently to attend to dead, or dying, swans.

Upon inspection, these birds have been found to be massively underweight and it is thought that this is partly because there is a rumour doing the rounds that it is bad to feed bread to waterfowl.

This is not true. The Queen’s swan marker David Barber, who lives in Henley, says: “There has been a great deal of press coverage in recent months regarding the Ban the Bread campaign, which is confusing many members of the public who like to feed swans.

“Supporters of the campaign claim that bread should not be fed to swans on the grounds that it is bad for them. They are not correct.

“Swans have been fed bread for many hundreds of years without causing any ill effects.

“While it may not be the best dietary option for swans compared to their natural food, such as river weed, it has become a very important source of energy for them, supplementing their natural diet and helping them to survive the cold winter months when vegetation is very scarce.”

Please continue, and let your children continue, to feed bread (it can be stale but not mouldy) to swans, particularly through the winter months when their natural food will be scarce.

They can also take lettuce and spinach. Let us help these beautiful creatures survive. — Yours faithfully,

Geoff Luckett

Henley

Thank you for support

Sir, — A huge “thank- you” to everyone who so generously donated to the Poppy Appeal this year in the Shiplake, Binfield Heath and Dunsden area.

Obviously, the total was very much reduced with no door-to-door collections.

Shiplake Corner Shop and Binfield Heath Stores did particularly well. The final total was £3,699.55. — Yours faithfully,

Rosemary Jones

Honorary Poppy Appeal organiser, Shiplake and Dunsden branch, Royal British Legion

Quarantine experience

Sir, — Here is a poem about my experience of quarantine after returning from the US. — Yours faithfully,

Lucas Jones

Ancastle Green, Henley

Two weeks at windows, watching the world.

Through glass etched with raindrops, freedom unfurls.

Street lights at sundown, birdsong at dawn.

Tempting and tormenting in between yawns.

Shoes on the sidelines, coat on the rack.

Wistfully wondering when they’ll be back.

Tyres exhaling through voyeuristic weeds.

While moss gains momentum in the green-fingered freeze.

A rambling radio. Conversations beyond.

Tell of comings and goings which I must abscond.

Straining into sunlight to steal some air.

Then back into darkness with a conciliatory stare.

Cryogenic clocks, the only other faces

Marking my sentence with maddening stasis.

I draw curtains closed as the kettle steams

Languishing under blankets, lost in dreams.

Where has it all gone?

Sir, — Just about everyone is fed up with coronavirus and thinking when will things ever get back to normal.

I composed this poem, which I hope will remind us all of how things used to be. — Yours faithfully,

David M Page

Bridle Path, Woodcote

No going back

Where the England of my youth?

Where chirping sparrows nest in every roof

Scented roses garland cottage doors

And dozing dogs flop on flagstone floors

Curled-up cats lie in flower beds

And granddads smoke in garden sheds

Front doors left upon the latch

And large whites raid the cabbage patch

The smell of Mansion in the halls

Cattle paintings on the walls

Polished oak and gleaming brasses

Plates on dressers, crystal glasses

Heavy ironwork, oaken doors

Where the England I once knew?

When once a week was rabbit stew

And teapots always on the brew

Where the buzzing bumble bee?

Among the honeysuckle and sweet pea

Where is the pig gone from the sty?

Where are the dust baths where chickens lie?

And where is that old Bramley apple tree?

Where the blackbird sang with so much glee

Where all the churches never locked?

Where all the females pretty frocked?

What happened to the England of my youth?

When all the elders told the truth

Gone the roses round the door

Where the England I adore?

Gone, I think, for evermore.

Christmas Day is here

Sir, — Here is another topical poem.

— Yours faithfully,

Wendy Huntley

Swiss Farm, Henley

Christmas Time Is Here

Christmas is upon us

In their beds the children wait.

Hoping that dear Santa

And his reindeers won’t be late.

Outside the window, snowflakes fall

Gently to the ground.

The Christmas tree stands very proud

With baubles all around.

Santa’s sleigh bells can be heard

Somewhere far away,

The children fight to stay awake,

It’s almost Christmas Day.

There are stockings waiting to be filled

At the end of every bed.

There are turkeys waiting to be stuffed

And the reindeers must be fed.

It’s such a busy time it seems

For Santa and his team.

So the children leave them hot mince pies

With lashings of thick cream.

They leave carrots for the reindeers

And water in a bowl

At last the children fall asleep

As the local church bells toll.

It’s Christmas day, the bells ring out

It’s such a merry sound.

Santa fills the children’s stockings

As snowflakes glisten on the ground.

The villages are silent

Except for Santa’s sleigh.

The children sleep, his job is done

At last it’s Christmas Day.

Thank you for goodies

I would like to thank all the kind and generous people in my village who donated to the Christmas fundraising initiative online.

On Saturday I had a wonderful hamper delivered and left on my doorstep full of thoughtful and exciting goodies.

Thank you once again.

— Yours faithfully,

Jane Chaplin

Peppard Road, Sonning Common