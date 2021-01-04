Monday, 04 January 2021

Sign of congestion post-pandemic?

Is this the new normal in Henley? With more homes being built, we can’t have queues of traffic like this.

Many of us objected on highways grounds. The pollution caused by all the vehicles idling their engines is really harmful and the inconvenience of town centre roads being blocked means locals like myself will do the rat runs even more.

This is during the pandemic. What will it be like when that has ended and people travel again? Scary. — Yours faithfully,

Sally Greenfield

Station Road, Shiplake

