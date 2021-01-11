Your letters...

Reflections on hard year

Editor, — With 2020 now past, I, like others, have reflected on what a different year it was.

You may have experienced for the first time concerns about your or your family’s physical and mental health and uncertainty over your job and livelihood and may be worried about your children’s education and futures.

Holiday plans were cancelled and we all got used to communication via screens rather than face-to-face.

But in the midst of such difficult times, we have seen some amazing acts of kindness, with communities coming together to support the vulnerable and lonely and tens of thousands of people showing their support for each other and the NHS.

The clapping for carers, rainbow pictures and overwhelming donations of home-made masks, gowns, food and support have touched all of us who work and volunteer at the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust.

In many areas, neighbours have rallied round those who are living on their own or in need of help with day-to-day living, such as food shopping or collecting prescriptions.

These community-spirited actions are helping many to stay well and out of hospital and to reduce the spread of infection by keeping vulnerable people shielded.

It is so heartening to know that while you may have been worried about the virus, you are still taking time to follow the guidance and take action to help others, which helps to reduce the demand for your local health and care services.

We’re seeing a rise in covid-positive patients as we begin the new year, so it is more important than ever to follow the “hands, face, space and fresh air” rules and adhere to the current tier regulations.

This will help to reduce the spread of infection (remembering that many who test positive have no symptoms but can spread infection to those who may experience severe symptoms).

Restricting the spread of infection will ease pressure on our NHS services and enable our doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals to devote their time to treating those in urgent need of help.

As always, if you have a life-threatening health emergency requiring immediate assistance, please call 999 or attend our emergency department.

However, you may need urgent care or advice for symptoms like a lump that has appeared and not gone away, unexplained bleeding or severe respiratory problems, or if you have long-term and multiple conditions that need regular monitoring.

If so, please seek medical help by calling 111 or your local GP.

In many cases, a telephone call can resolve things, or 111 staff can arrange a timed appointment for you to attend the walk-in centre or other settings. This avoids the need for overcrowded waiting rooms or long waits.

All of our trust sites, including the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading and Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley, are open and staff and patients are following strict infection control and health and safety rules.

Covid has generated some huge and unfamiliar challenges and has also meant that we have seen our communities and the NHS at our very best.

I speak for all my colleagues when I say how proud we are to be part of our NHS and all it has achieved in the last year.

Our teams of staff and volunteers, as well as those in GP practices, ambulances, pharmacies, local authorities and community settings, have shown devotion, dedication and innovation to make sure we continue to see and treat as many patients as safely as possible.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our colleagues and to say how proud I am of them and how grateful we all are for the support shown to us by the communities we serve.

We are heading into 2021 with hope in our hearts as we see the roll-out of the covid vaccine to those over 80 years of age and care home staff.

I’d like to thank all our local healthcare teams for the way they are delivering the vaccine locally.

With more vaccine supplies on the way soon, we are looking forward to the roll-out of the vaccine programme to give protection to the rest of the population.

I’d like to wish you all a safe and peaceful new year. — Yours faithfully,

Nicky Lloyd

Acting chief executive, Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, Reading

Well done, Oxfordshire

I’d like to say well done to the scientific community of Oxfordshire for their hard work in rapidly getting the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine through to approval.

At last this gives us a chance to break free of this horrific disease, which has only brought misery and pain to so many across the country.

Like many people, I’ve been impressed by the dedication and bravery of so many in the NHS and social care.

I’d also like to thank all those who have helped out at food banks, the voluntary organisations and those who took part in the drug trials which have led to hope for our future.

Oxfordshire has demonstrated its sense of community which I feel we should all applaud. — Yours faithfully,

Paul Harrison

Orchard Avenue, Sonning Common

Shopkeeper causing risk

Sir, — For a number of months now, the wearing of face masks in shops has been mandatory unless one has an exemption.

Now, while this may well be the case for the person serving behind the counter in one shop in Henley, it is unlikely that the customers whom I have seen inside are exempt as well.

We have been struggling for months to beat this virus and the shopkeepers of Henley have, in the main, done an extraordinary job in protecting us and themselves while still continuing to offer us a service.

Thank you to you all; we greatly appreciate it.

Why then, must we have one shopkeeper who is putting us at risk by not wearing a mask and allowing customers not do so as well?

There is a moral obligation for us all to follow the rules, watch out for each other and be accountable for our actions.

The shop in question was selling “essential” items.

Thankfully, these essential items can purchased in other shops within Henley which have the wellbeing of their staff and customers at heart and do not put us at risk. — Yours faithfully,

Veronica Carlton

Station Road, Henley

Who can we trust?

Sir, — I read the Apple a Day article by Dr Will Hearsey with interest and was struck by the overall general sense contained in it (Standard, January 1). My only problem is finding a source of information that I can trust.

My father would have said “trust the BBC” but he could not say that now as it has become a biased and untrustworthy source rather than a trusted and reliable provider of information and seems bent on just winding things up wherever it can.

You might think our politicians could be that source but in general their behaviour has been dreadful, always seeking to gain favour by misinformation, having so many different opinions on the same subject and generally only being interested if their opinions contradict someone else’s.

The political reporters appear to act in the same vein and seem only to report items that raise very subjective and contradictory views and the moment they interview someone showing any signs of being positive they are immediately taken off air.

In my view, there are so many voices saying different things about the same subject that it has become impossible to find any degree of reliability and the outcome appears to be they are just trying to frighten us all into any course of very contradictory reaction.

So where to go? Anyone know a reliable and trustworthy source? — Yours faithfully,

Chris Baker

Lauds Close, Henley

Leave it to the doctors

Philip Collings’ interminable diatribe (Standard January 1) said, in essence, that our Government is gutless, that NHS administrators are useless and that old and overweight people who get covid-19 should be left to die.

He ignores the inconvenient fact that a small but significant proportion of those who get the virus badly are not old or fat nor have underlying health conditions that would finish them off within a short period anyway.

He does not reveal who he thinks should decide which patients should be deemed to belong in the category of those “on whom any effort would be clearly wasted”.

Should it be doctors, who would have to abandon their Hippocratic oath which requires them to treat all to their best of their ability?

Or would it be left to committees of right-minded citizens such as Philip Collings himself? In which case, God help us all! — Yours briefly,

Tom Fort

Sonning Common

No place for diatribe

Sir, — Three or four times a week I read a broadsheet newspaper, which gives me a global and national news update on issues of importance to me as a resident of the United Kingdom.

This written journalism is supplemented by my access to 24-hour rolling television and radio news networks.

One day a week I read the Henley Standard to catch up on issues pertaining to Henley and the surrounding localities, source a local trader or bag a bargain in the classified ads section.

I do not buy it to be assailed by a political diatribe of muddled and inconsistent facts and skewed ideological opinions such as was contained in Philip Collings’s letter, which stretched out over an interminable five columns.

I can only assume that you, like me, fell into a stupor two paragraphs in and accidentally hit the submit button to print the monologue in its entirety.

If, however, the Henley Standard feels it should provide a platform for such objectionable and contentious views, perhaps next time it could provide Mr Collings with a soap box, a tannoy and floor space in the market square to air his opinions.

It would be easier to avoid him there rather than the letters pages of my local newspaper. — Yours faithfully,

Gary Waite

Bix

Less waffle, more sense

Sir, — As we enter a new year, I wonder if it is worthwhile reminding readers of the guidelines regarding letters?

In summary, they should be short and relate to topical and local issues.

In last week’s edition, there were two examples that paid little attention to these clearly stated rules.

Philip Collings continues to write in an absurdly long-winded and verbose manner (why use three words when 20 will suffice appears to be his mantra).

I can safely say that while I started reading his letter in 2020, I did not complete it until well into 2021.

Ed Sierpowski’s letter was even worse. Aside from a lack of coherence, his topics seemed not remotely local and, in large part, not topical.

It did at least have the advantage of brevity.

Happy New Year. — Yours faithfully,

Tim Dickson

Greys Hill, Henley

Stick to the rules please

Sir, — The Henley Standard welcomes letters on topical local issues.

Ed Sierpowski’s letter about President Macron of France may be topical but is not local to Henley and after Britain’s exit from the European Union, France is further away than ever.

The paper also welcomes letters of up to 300 words but Philip Collings’ rambling letter about leadership, which I did not bother to read in its entirety, ran to five columns. Must have been a slow news week. — Yours faithfully,

Helen Slea

Station Road, Henley

Brevity is the soul of wit

Sir, — May I suggest you stick more strictly to your request for letters of up to 300 words?

Confronted by three columns of turgid prose, many are tempted to skip at once to the next letter. Contributors would do well to remember the words of the Bard: “Brevity is the soul of wit.” — Yours faithfully,

William Fitzhugh

Caversham

Research road usage

Editor, — Your letters pages often have photos sent in of lorries blocking the streets of Henley, as they did last week.

Your readers may think that a weight limit applied to the town will somehow remove all such lorries from the streets.

Having done a bit of HGV driving, I looked at last week’s picture and saw one lorry on the left obviously delivering to a shop and the one on the right, with “Bulk Haulage” on its headboard, quite probably on its way to or from a local farm.

Whether the car driver had any justified business driving into Henley, I couldn’t say.

Imposing a weight limit across Henley won’t get rid of a problem, it will just move it to other local communities, particularly Caversham, which has quite enough heavy traffic.

This would strengthen their resolve to push through the third Thames Bridge, which would create a new link to avoid congestion on the M25 and so bring huge amounts more traffic on to our local roads to get through to the M40.

This would particularly affect communities along the B481 through Nettlebed and Watlington and along the A4074 past Woodcote and then Benson.

Any action taken in isolation will have unintended consequences.

Thus no move should be taken until a full traffic survey has been carried out of the whole of our part of Oxfordshire and including adjoining Buckinghamshire and Berkshire.

This should show where vehicles are coming from and going to and so enable difficult decisions to be taken at county level. — Yours faithfully,

Richard Stacpoole

Highmoor

Improving bus services

Editor, — Good to see the new Henley bus route brochure, which I’m sure will be much appreciated.

On a similar theme, the private buses used for college student transportation have to park on double yellow lines in Deanfield Avenue while waiting to pick up and this causes sometimes severe disruption to traffic.

Would it not be possible and sensible for The Henley College to come to an agreement with BT/Openreach to use the car park behind the telephone exchange for their pick-up as this seems to be a very little-used facility?

One other thought. When waiting for the public bus service to Wallingford, Marlow and beyond, the narrow pavement stretching from Starbucks to Boots in Bell Street is crammed with students who have nowhere else to wait.

The bus pull-in area is much longer than actually generally necessary.

It must be possible for the forward part of the space to be marked out as a queuing area, helping to keep at least part of the pavement clear for pedestrians.

Perhaps the powers-that-be could consider my suggestions, which are made with the best of intentions. — Yours faithfully,

John Moore

Northfield End, Henley

My example to traders

Lesley Alfred’s response to my letter (Standard, January 1) was interesting as she does not appear to have read it.

I was not knocking “the town”. In fact, I praised what the town council has done in the market square.

I was merely pointing out that certain traders, not all, could not be bothered to spend a small amount of money to brighten things up at Christmas.

I do not think that is unreasonable.

The impact of this pandemic on Henley traders is no different from any other town but the response appears to be different. There are numerous examples of places across the country that have gone flat out to do more this Christmas to brighten up their towns if for no other reason than to lift people’s spirits during this dreadful time.

My complaint was not against all traders, just those which were absent.

Shops are not charities, they trade for profit so of course they need our business but why can they not reciprocate by showing some Christmas spirit?

Oh, and there is another fact that somewhat undermines Lesley’s argument: the situation was much the same last year before any pandemic. What was the excuse then?

However, as my contribution to a remedy, I have been in discussion with the council and have committed to fund up to 20 additional trees in the town next Christmas to fill any gaps.

My only condition attached to this is that charity shops get first call. Merry Christmas 2021. — Yours faithfully,

Ron Emerson

Remenham

We’re feeling so welcome

Sir, — When we moved to Henley in early September we received a warm “distanced” welcome from our neighbours and have continued to enjoy all that the town (well done to the shops and takeaway cafés) and the surrounding areas offer.

Over the Christmas period I especially enjoyed all the beautiful light decorations and gorgeous wreaths adorning front doors.

The singing on Christmas Eve of O, Come, All Ye Faithful added to the general sense of celebration and seasonal goodwill when we were treated to a saxophone rendition of the carol in Market Place. We feel very cosy and comfortable in our cottage and happy to be part of the community. — Yours faithfully,

Beverley Hall

Market Place, Henley

Doing the right thing

Sir, — Since lockdown I have witnessed many acts of kindness, support and a sense of community.

It’s a shame that spirit has not landed with the vet I use who now suddenly insists on a £50 consultation fee for effectively a repeat prescription. After chatting to my neighbours and friends, I found they were experiencing the same.

My advice is to go online, as I did, and get a remote consultation for half the fee along with a fast prescription.

Some companies have adopted the “Summun Bonum” principle as we are all in this together.

Others should learn from it as we all have long memories. — Yours faithfully,

Adam Knights

Cockpole Green

Bad dream of virus

Sir, — A poem for the new year. — Yours faithfully,

Wendy Huntley

Swiss Farm, Henley

Bad dream?

Dark clouds loom across the skies,

The sun nowhere to be seen,

Is this the threat of a

pandemic,

Or simply a bad dream?

I rub my eyes, I am awake,

This is real, no longer a mere threat.

The clouds then burst, I run inside,

My clothes now soaking wet.

I hear the news, we are in lockdown,

We mustn’t leave our homes,

We cannot see our loved ones,

At first we make no bones.

The weeks go by and then the months,

Will this ever go away?

We never see the children out there laughing as they play.

We can go into our gardens

So it’s nice when days are light

But very soon the winter’s here

And long days turn into night.

We miss our families oh so much

And all our dearest friends.

We will be normal once again.

When this pandemic ends.

Santa says thank you

Sir, — I would like to thank the residents of Henley and Shiplake for the wonderful welcome they gave to Santa and his happy band of helpers but also for their amazing generosity.

Over nine nights we collected a record-breaking £5464.85.

2020 was a year that none of us will ever forget. Indeed, to get Santa and his sleigh on the road we had to assure the police and the council that we would be adhering to all the covid-19 restrictions.

I was very worried about how we would let the children know that Santa was coming as we were not able to knock on doors.

That seemed to be resolved by loud music. And in our second week, Ben Hargreaves, one of our drivers, downloaded a Santa tracking device on to my phone so families were able to follow us on various Facebook pages.

The Santa sleigh is the first fundraising event this year for Henley Lions Club. Every penny collected goes to local charities.

During 2020 our recipients included Sue Ryder, Henley Music School, Shiplake scouts, First Days Children’s Charity, Bishopswood Special School, Henley Youth Festival, Henley Sea Cadets and the Nomad food bank to name a few.

Santa brings his sleigh to Henley and Shiplake for two weeks of the year but what about the other 50 weeks?

A huge thank you to John Miles, of Wilkins Removals, who provides a safe and dry place in his warehouse for Santa’s sleigh.

I would also like to thank the 36 local people who happily volunteer their evenings to bring Christmas joy to our town.

I am certain that everyone involved would agree that their efforts were rewarded when they saw the smiling faces of the children (both young and old) waving to Santa.

Thank you again. — Yours faithfully,

Pam Phillips

St Mark’s Road, Henley