Monday, 11 January 2021

Look what happens to water now

Sir, — I thought you might be interested to see the area that Taylor Wimpey wishes to discharge the surface water from its Regency Place development in Shiplake into after one night of heavy rain from Storm Bella.

Just 1in of rain falling over the
5.7-hectare site will equate to 1,370,000 litres of water being discharged into an already flooded area.

This will just cause further problems for the residents of Mill Road and should not be allowed by the planners. — Yours faithfully,

Ian Cruickshank

Shiplake

