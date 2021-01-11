Monday, 11 January 2021

Futility of filling in river slipway

The slipway in Thames Side at the foot of Friday Street in Henley has re-opened after Father Thames stepped in.

Futile attempts at what was called flood prevention have shown that this was a smokescreen by developers to create parking for new houses. Perhaps the Environment Agency will reconsider its verdict and enforce a retrospective decision. — Yours faithfully,

John Whiting

Henley

