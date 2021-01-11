Perhaps trees can talk after all...

Looking closely at this photograph, l realised that trees can talk. They are characters in themselves.

On the left is the son and in the middle is the father. The son is in a raging temper. See how cross he looks? The two of them have obviously had a really bad argument.

Now look at the tree on the right. It’s mother but she’s not saying a word!

I go Nordic walking with a friend almost every day.

I am fascinated by the shape of trees at this time of the year. I ask your readers to look and admire their form.

Many of us walk, and talk, but rarely think to look around at the wonders of nature and the shape of each individual tree.

Stop walking and stop talking for one minute and perhaps you, like me, will come back with another fascinating or amusing story.— Yours faithfully,

Sheila Ferris

Shiplake