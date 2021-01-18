Nuffield frost

NOT all “historical records” are of equal value, ... [more]
Monday, 18 January 2021
Richard Pinches, a professional photographer and videographer, from Henley, took these today on Sunday in Nuffield, where these was an unusual hoar frost.
The images were shot on Ilford FP4 black and white film using a 1945 120 Rolleiflex Twin Lens Reflex camera.
