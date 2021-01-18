Monday, 18 January 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Nuffield frost

Nuffield frost

Richard Pinches, a professional photographer and videographer, from Henley, took these today on Sunday in Nuffield, where these was an unusual hoar frost.

The images were shot on Ilford FP4 black and white film using a 1945 120 Rolleiflex Twin Lens Reflex camera.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33