Monday, 18 January 2021

Cat at the Stag and Huntsman

These pictures were taken by Victoria Trainer, from Henley. Left, a cat sits on a chair by the central heating extractor pipes at the Stag and Huntsman pub in Hambleden. Right, an unusual sight in the woods at Binfield Heath. “Probably got bored of working at home,” she says.

