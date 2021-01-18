Monday, 18 January 2021

Spring seems to have come early

It may be wishful thinking but it seems that spring may be coming early.

We normally see siskins in our garden from February. They are winter migrants from Scandinavia and this year I saw the first one before Christmas and we now have several feeding regularly on sunflower hearts.

Also the early snowdrops were well up on New Year’s Day and we have several primroses starting to flower.

Let’s hope for early vaccinations as well. — Yours faithfully,

Hugh Archibald

Greys Road, Henley

