Vaccination plan going very well

Monday, 18 January 2021
Sir, — On Wednesday and Thursday last week, the second shot of the Pfizer vaccine took place at the Henley surgeries.
Again this was thanks to the health professionals, ably led by Louise West (Bell) and Dr Michelle Brennan (Hart).
The Oxford Astra Zenica vaccine is coming to Henley, which is good news, and further clinics will be announced by the surgeries.
Thanks also go to the army of volunteers who helped supervise the car parks to ensure that patients could easily get into the surgeries. — Yours faithfully,
Stefan Gawrysiak
Elizabeth Road, Henley
18 January 2021
