Monday, 18 January 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Vaccination plan going very well

Vaccination plan going very well

Sir, — On Wednesday and Thursday last week, the second shot of the Pfizer vaccine took place at the Henley surgeries.

Again this was thanks to the health professionals, ably led by Louise West (Bell) and Dr Michelle Brennan (Hart).

The Oxford Astra Zenica vaccine is coming to Henley, which is good news, and further clinics will be announced by the surgeries.

Thanks also go to the army of volunteers who helped supervise the car parks to ensure that patients could easily get into the surgeries. — Yours faithfully,

Stefan Gawrysiak

Elizabeth Road, Henley

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33