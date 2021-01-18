Monday, 18 January 2021

Follow the rules and stay at home

Sir, — More than 81,000 people in the UK have died from coronavirus.

In our region alone, 715 people have tested positive in the past week.

We know we are lucky to live where we do and to have beautiful country walks on our doorstep so it’s natural that people from outside the area want to come and enjoy that too. But the rules are clear: driving to another location to go for a walk is absolutely against the rules: there is a reason for that and it does not just apply to the Lake District, Snowdonia or other famous beauty spots.

Stay at home. — Yours faithfully,

Stephen Cooper

Binfield Heath

