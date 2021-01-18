Comic’s book lives up to the title

Editor, — Usually my recommendations for gifts follow an obvious path — games in time for Christmas (sorry, not this year), books at the Henley Literary Festival etc.

But this little treat was presented to me by my daughter for Christmas.

Knowing my fanboy admiration of Bill Bailey (superlative job on Strictly), she got me his latest book.

And so much of it resonates with me that I can only pass on the recommendation to treat yourself with his rather quirky but truly in-depth view of happiness. It’s joyously light yet deep.

So do yourselves a favour and buy, beg, borrow or steal Bill Bailey’s Remarkable Guide to Happiness, published by Quercus (no, I hadn’t either). Just ask at Henley’s Bell Bookshop in order to shop local and make them happy or clatter it out in an Amazon search.

Stay safe and well and take care of each other.

Edward Sierpowski

Henley