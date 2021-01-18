Your letters...

Parking bays must remain

Can I suggest that influence be brought to bear on Network Rail regarding the proposed Premier Inn in Henley (Standard, January 8)?

While it might be good for tourism, the station car park is not the place to build it.

Premier Inns (I’m not that keen on them) do provide a more affordable alternative to the “posh” hotels around the area but of far more importance is that space in the Henley station car park is not reduced under any circumstances.

I have noted that already a number of the spaces are preallocated to commercial users, reducing capacity for rail users still further.

The “trade-off” of a further 55 spaces at Twyford must not be used as an excuse since the parking for ordinary residents in Twyford is affected by the filling of every available space around the station by existing season ticket holders, never leaving any space for casual users or those of us who are older and travel later in the morning to avoid peak hour travel.

Under normal conditions, without the covid-19 issues, it is a nightmare to find anywhere to park in Twyford, except in the Waitrose car park — and that should be for Waitrose customers.

As it is, one has to use the Waitrose car park even to visit the post office or chemist as the owners of the building with those two essential facilities have reduced the parking time to just 30 minutes, which is simply not long enough if one has to wait in the post office or chemist.

Great Westerm Railway are losing a lot of possible revenue from non-priced controlled season ticket users wishing to use trains in slack times with their customers not being able to park at Twyford station.

We need the extra 55 spaces at Twyford for Twyford users, not diverted Henley or Wargrave users.

We pray that the vaccines will gradually allow a return to more normal travel conditions, essential for the country’s business and so that business can get back to normal, but if one returns by train after about 6pm there are few buses so one has to have one’s own transport to get home — and my walking days are over.

Quite apart from the parking issues, the proposed hotel building is so badly designed that it looks like a Fifties office block and is totally out of keeping with other buildings in the area.

I have also been following the saga of damage caused by heavy goods vehicles in Henley. When one drives around the town centre, a lot of vibration damage to historical buildings could be much reduced if the very poor condition of the roads, particularly New Street, Hart Street and the A4130, was improved by resurfacing.

With fewer bumps and holes, there would be less damage by larger vehicles.

It’s very difficult to block lorries from entering Henley while the main road runs through the town.

The Nimby brigade would have a fit if one suggested a by-pass but a maximum unladen weight over the bridge of 20 tons would block most heavy lorries travelling from the M4/M40 to the A4130/Oxford. It would just be enforcing the weight limit on the old sign already visible on the Berkshire side of the bridge.

It would not stop heavy lorries from Reading going towards Wallingford/Marlow but removing the rat run from the M4 would make quite a difference. — Yours faithfully,

Mark Jameson

Charvil

Give us the spaces now

Sir, — I refer to the articles regarding the proposed hotel at Henley station.

Could someone please explain Network Rail’s comments about parking at Wargrave, Goring and Twyford stations?

Additional secure parking is desperately required at Wargrave and Twyford, or will be once covid-19 has been defeated and we get back to normal.

If Network Rail can provide 55 more spaces why is it not providing this facility now?

Is this some form of negotiating ploy to try to secure planning consent for the hotel? — Yours faithfully,

Aldon Ferguson FRICS

Ridgeway, Wargrave

Hotel good for business

Sir, — I am amazed at the amount of moaning minnies objecting to the proposed Premier Inn near the Station in Henley.

The town desperately needs the visitors to come here and spend locally.

Whether it’s people staying overnight or for the weekend, shops and restaurants would definitely benefit from this hotel.

The proposed location is a very good spot to encourage visitors to arrive by public transport preferably or by car and enjoy everything the town has to offer.

Regarding the architecture, let’s not try to force yet another victorian pastiche on us all and let them build a fit-for-purpose, modern hotel in a previously unloved part of town. — Yours faithfully,

Patrick Collins

Queen Street, Henley

Looks like our hospital

Sir, — I read with great interest the opposition to the proposed “horrendous” and “boxy” Premier Inn at the Henley station car park.

I can’t help but think that it actually bears a rather strong resemblance to Townlands Memorial Hospital.

That said, I’d wager that the utilisation of the Premier Inn (post-lockdown obviously) could be far greater than that of the hospital. — Yours faithfully,

Simon Barnett

Lower Assendon

Don’t need restaurant

The article regarding the “positive addition” to Henley of a Premier Inn made less than interesting reading.

A spokesman for the company was quoted as saying that its hotels “attract leisure and business guests” and many of its guests “eat out and drink out when they stay with us, supporting established businesses and contributing to the local economy”.

Yet the article states that the hotel would have a 92-cover restaurant. This must surely damage the established businesses in Henley rather than supporting them.

Does Henley really need a 92-cover restaurant, such as a Beefeater or Brewers Fayre?

We have a number of eating establishments, both chains and independents, in our town, from pubs to gourmet restaurants, which easily cope with the eating demands of residents.

In my view, an additional 92-cover restaurant can only adversely impact the established eateries and pubs and potentially lead to the demise of some.

The existing pubs and restaurants have had a very tough 2020 and early 2021 doesn’t look too promising for them.

Surely we should be doing everything in our power to support our existing businesses when they are able to re-open before adding unnecessary and unwelcome competition?

This letter just addresses the impact of a Premier Inn and restaurant on our town; the erection of such a monstrosity in our lovely town is another debate. — Yours faithfully,

Veronica Carlton

Station Road, Henley

Speed camera needed here

Sir, — It is good to see a speed survey will take place in St Andrew’s Road, Henley, to try to solve the problem of drivers breaking the limit (Standard, January 8).

Might the same thing be considered for Gravel Hill? The speed limit is 20mph and even if we do get a zebra crossing at the top of Gravel Hill (going out of town), if drivers have to stop for pedestrians, I fear they will simply accelerate away to continue into the town centre.

What about a speed camera? — Yours faithfully,

Beverley Hall

Market Place, Henley

Pavements are filthy

Sir, — Having lived in Australia for many years, I moved back three years ago to live in Henley and be near my family.

It has been very sad and concerning to observe how public standards of cleanliness in the town have dropped so markedly. I no longer drive these days, so I now walk into town or take the bus or sometimes a taxi.

What is the council’s policy for cleaning the streets?

We now seem to have a few years of accumulation on the Reading Road pavements between the Three Horseshoes pub and the town centre.

While it is obviously dangerous for elderly residents to walk in the main road, they are at least safer than using these filthy pavements.

Why is there no longer any apparent cleaning routine? In fact, who is responsible and answerable for organising regular cleaning rotas, the district or town councils?

I’m sure that many non-driving elderly town residents like me would agree that this neglect is completely unacceptable.

We pay council tax and have a right to expect our pavements to be kept clean and tidy.

Finally, what do fellow taxpayers feel on this issue? — Yours faithfully,

Peter Withers

Harpsden Road, Henley

A South Oxfordshire District Council spokeswoman said: “All the roads and areas that we are responsible for are cleaned in line with the code of practice on litter and refuse published by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

“The town centre is cleaned and the public bins emptied daily.

“One of our environmental officers has visited the stretch of road between the Three Horseshoes towards the town centre and has found some accumulations of leaves, which we are now arranging to be cleared.

“If we receive a complaint about a particular area or our officer notices an area has fallen below the accepted standard, then additional cleansing is arranged.

“We welcome comments on fly-tipping and litter issues. These should be reported via our website, http://www.southoxon.gov.uk/flytipping”

Flawed consultation

I received an invitation through my letterbox to complete the Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan consultation survey, which I have done.

But I was dismayed to discover, talking to my friends who live in Henley, that I appear to be the only one to have received the leaflet, which was printed in colour on expensive paper, presumably at our expense.

How can the town council claim to have consulted the local residents? — Yours faithfully,

Sally Meadows

Vicarage Road, Henley

Henley Town Council responds: “We would like to thank Sally Meadows and the other residents who contacted us to raise concerns that they had not received their flyers.

“We are investigating this matter directly with the supplier and are working with them to ensure that we reach all the residents of Henley.

“We have also extended the completion date for the survey to February 1.

“We would like to encourage everyone to complete their neighbourhood plan survey at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/HFF7YD3 or visit the town council’s website.

“If you have any questions, please contact us by email at enquiries@henleytowncouncil.gov.uk

“ We would like to thank all residents who have completed their survey thus far. It is vital that we get as many responses as possible.”

Government dilly dallied

You reported that “Infection rate soars” locally, doubling within a week, and that 92 local people had died so far in this pandemic (Standard, January 8).

That number will, sadly, increase during January and February.

The Government tells us that this is as a result of the new variant.

But their scientists told the Government in September that cases and deaths would rise massively unless much stricter controls were brought in then.

Their advice became more urgent as the variant took off.

What happened instead? Long delays, a brief autumn lockdown, ineffective track and trace, much confusion, households meeting up for Christmas, more confusion, schools open, schools closed and panic into another late lockdown.

Of course, it is up to all of us to be very cautious: stay home, keep a distance and wear a mask.

But the sloppiness, delay and confusion coming out of the Government has let this virus rip through our communities.

This scale of infections and deaths, among the worst in the world, can be laid squarely at the Government’s door.

This is the Boris Variant — it would never have got so out of control had the Prime Minister and the Government actually followed the science rather than dilly dallying about indecisively. — Yours faithfully,

M Hankinson

Henley

Please keep your distance

Sir, — I would like to say a thank you to all those people who observed social distancing while my wife and I were out walking local footpaths at the weekend.

As the impact of covid-19 continues unabated, it is comforting to know that others are also taking it seriously.

Of course, there are those who are either unaware of the current restrictions or don’t think they apply to them.

They continue to walk two or three abreast, forcing others to take evasive action.

This is an example of the behaviour which has hindered the efforts in us getting coronavirus under control.

We are blessed to have so many footpaths to choose from in addition to the busy Thames footpaths so let’s respect both the countryside and the people using it.

Maintaining social distancing while out walking is a key requirement to beating the virus.

So, please, keep safe and keep your distance. — Yours faithfully,

Ian Carlton

Station Road, Henley

Fantastic organisation

Sir, — I was due for my second covid jab last week, when Henley’s Hart Surgery phoned three hours before my appointment to say things were going so fast that I could come down at any time.

No waiting when we got there and I reckon the needle went in less than 20 seconds after my wife’s. Say three “victims” per minute from each doctor.

I’m still trying to analyse how they did it but think the secret lay in having a team of two, one at the computer for patient details, leaving the doctor free for jabbing.

Fantastic organisation. Henley could vaccinate the whole country within the month. — Yours faithfully,

Rolf Richardson

Wootton Road, Henley

Organised inoculation

Sir, — Congratulations to the Bell Surgery in Henley for the incredibly well organised covid vaccinations.

I was called into the surgery exactly on time and processed efficiently and safely. The vaccination was not painful and I was only aware I had had it the following day when I lifted my arm above my head.

For anyone with concerns about the vaccination you should not worry provided your doctor approves.

Indeed, with the rapid spread of the virus causing people to lose their jobs, homes and loved ones, it is the least we can do to have an inoculation as soon as it is offered to help reduce the spread and to save others grief. — Yours faithfully,

David Booth

Henley

My girl’s ode to pandemic

Sir, — Here is a poem my 10-year-old daughter, Vivienne Higton-Burnell, wrote on December 27. — Yours faithfully,

Piers Burnell

Henley

The Worst

My family on Zoom

The electricity goes boom

Doing Google classroom

In my messy room

Looking at my phone

My family is starting to moan

Watching the horses roam

I am now starting to groan

I hate lockdown

Everything is going down in Chinatown

When I am in bed my family is watching the Crown

I am starting to frown

I just got a puppy

She is treated like royalty

She gets so muddy

The colour of her fur is rusty

I can only see my friends for a walk

Loads of covid cases have been caught

So many vaccines have been bought

At home I pretend to do a catwalk

My brother’s scream is getting louder

I can’t be bothered to have a shower

I decided to go in the garden to plant a flower

Everyone is visiting the doctor

I have only been able to watch dinosaurs

We got new floors

I am so angry about covid I want to roar

I have to clean out my drawer

Everyone is buying toilet paper

I am going to bed later

I have been thinking about being a baker

Covid is getting greater

I have just moved house

The sky is grey there are no clouds

We have to cover our mouths

I can hear the loud cows.

Reach out to help others

Editor, — Experts believe the pandemic is leading to a mental health crisis with many people struggling to manage fear, depression, anxiety, stress and loneliness.

Measures such as staying at home, self-isolating and keeping one’s distance are counterproductive to our individual and collective mental wellbeing. The effects will long outlive the virus.

Providing companionship is challenging in lockdown scenarios.

Nevertheless, those affected should be encouraged to reach out for support. Those not affected should be encouraged to reach out to help. Either way, reaching out is key. — Yours faithfully,

Dave Winship

Caversham Park Village

Singing from the lifeboat

Let me be a pair of wings

If you plummet from the sky.

We’ll make a perfect landing

And try once more to fly.

Let me be your eastern star

If you wander round all lost.

I’ll steer you if your ship of life

Upon the waves is tossed.

If our ships should both go down,

To each other we will cling.

And from our steady lifeboat,

The two of us will sing.

Careful with what you say

Some reflections for the turn of the year — Yours faithfully,

Paul Farmer

Wensley Road, Reading

Random words can pierce like spears,

or can sow a precious seed, can cause a barrier to be built up

or be a father to a beautiful deed.

They can plant suspicion or give support

be as soft as sighs or be harsh retorts.

They can form a friendship or make an enemy.

They can enslave a loved one or set them free.

They can cause a tear or raise a smile

(and make a stranger stop awhile).

They can close down a city or open a door.

All these random words can cause and more.

So before you next speak or write

Please pause to remember:

Random words have a life in their own right.

Random words can cause offence or give long-lasting delight.

So especially in these covid times

Please give some kindly words to others

And by doing so spread some delight

and build bridges, not barriers.

Political cowardice

Sir, — Of the five responses to my letter of New Year’s Day, three just moaned about its length, ignoring that it is your decision as editor both to publish and to excise as you see fit, which you did.

It surprises me that nobody refutes two of my assertions, as identified by Tom Fort, namely that our Government is leaderless and cynically useless and that Public Health England and NHS management are of a similar ilk.

Had I written just that, although brief, I doubt it would have been published as it would only have told readers what they already knew.

I am sad that there was no support for my assertion that our Government is cynically driving up the public’s fear of the virus by deliberately not putting their “daily deaths with covid” number into a context that would show us that the effects of their actions on all those suffering with anything but covid-19 are literally catastrophic.

Likewise, they ignore the devastation that they are inflicting on children and young people whose life chances, educational and social, are shrinking daily. Do people really like living in fear?

In his haste to attack my opinion, Mr Fort chose to ignore that my explanation of military medical triage made it clear that the decisions have to be, and still are, made by qualified doctors, many of whom have been traumatised by having to carry out their duty.

He went on to suggest that by doing such work they would somehow be breaking their Hippocratic Oath “to do no harm”.

To that suggestion I pose the question: Which does the greater harm to our society and its future as a whole?

Either preserving for a while what is left of the lives of the morbidly ill and the infirm elderly while simultaneously destroying those of people of all ages with curable ailments, plus the lives of the young on which the nation will depend, or finding a humane way to make them comfortable, without attempting to prolong life artificially and thereby allow the lives of the majority to return to normal.

That question is not being addressed openly and it should be.

Triage is apparently happening already but sub rosa and only to try to treat the greatest number of covid patients rather than to let any others have a chance at life.

There is a good reason for the cry “Women and children first” when a ship is sinking as it is the best chance to preserve the future of the population.

Finally, on a personal note, nothing matters more to me than the futures of my seven grandchildren and those of the thousands of other innocents whose wellbeing is now being destroyed by a mix of ineptitude and political cowardice.

For all of them I am ready to refuse any treatment should I contract covid-19. Who will join me? — Yours faithfully,

Philip Collings

Peppard Common

Reality or unpopularity

Sir — Philip Collings made many good points, which make uncomfortable reading for many people (Standard, January 1 and 8).

The public has yet to accept these so the Government is baulking at facing them and the resultant unpopularity.

A stark example of the prevalence of public opinion over democracy by elected representatives, leading to rational debate and so to wise government policy.

Mainstream media does not do enough to analyse or elucidate complex matters and has lost the ear of too much of the population. Social media is ill-informed and devoid of reasoned analysis. — Yours faithfully,

Robin Coates

Henley

Unfair to criticise

Sir, — Tom Fort, Gary Waite, Tom Dickson and William Fitzhugh are a little unfair in criticising Philip Collings for his “interminable” letters.

Mark Twain apologised to a correspondent for sending him a long letter, explaining that he did not have the time to write a short one.

Philip Collings is, I know, a very busy man. — Yours faithfully,

Douglas Kedge

Lea Road, Sonning Common

Length isn’t everything

Sir, — Brevity may be the soul of wit but may I remind William Fitzhugh (Standard, January 8) that this didn’t stop the Bard from writing 36 plays and 150 sonnets.

Sometimes a subject demands more than clichés and soundbites, which brings me to the remaining members of the gang of four, fulminating against inordinately long letters allegedly of inappropriate content, namely Gary Waite, Tim Dickson and Helen Slea.

I’m certain that the targets of their attacks, Philip Collings and Ed Sierpowski, can respond for themselves and will probably do so in due course.

However, I would like to point out the blatant absurdity of their criticisms.

It is obvious from his reference to being “assailed by skewed ideological opinions” that the real reason for Mr Waite’s foaming at the mouth is that the opinions expressed in his unspecified national broadsheet newspaper do not accord with Mr Collings’s views rather than the latter’s letter of five columns.

I would also suggest that, contrary to his contention, it would be quicker to skip letters not to his liking than to avoid undesirable speakers on soap boxes airing their prejudices over the tannoy.

As regards the concerns of the other two regarding publication of letters which do not strictly adhere to the local interest principle, the letters pages would be the poorer if this “Little England” mentality were to prevail.

This broad spectrum is what distinguishes the Henley Standard from other local weekly newspapers of the area.

A perusal of its archives will actually reveal that this has always been its tradition.

Intriguingly, the justification for my take on the matter is to be found in Chris Baker’s letter in the same issue, headlined “Who can we trust?”

Disillusioned (for very good reasons) with the BBC, “which has become a biased and untrustworthy and unreliable source of information,” and finding the rest of the media and politicians “trying to frighten us into very contradictory restrictions,” Mr Baker ends with the following plea: “So where to go? Anyone know a reliable and trustworthy source?”

He has obviously given up on the country’s politicians and the national mainstream media and has turned to the trustworthy Henley Standard for guidance and advice. — Yours faithfully,

Alexis Alexander

Gosbrook Road, Caversham

Work it out for yourself

Sir, — Further to Chris Baker’s letter about whom to trust (Standard, January 8), I recall a letter to the Financial Times by poet David Adams.

He said: “Whenever you write about my company, I find that you get half of the facts wrong.

“Whenever you write about my competitors, I believe it all to be true.”

I suggest that if your correspondent looks beyond how media organisations spin facts, he can work out for himself what information to trust. This method is better than finding a Facebook group that will serve up facts you like to trust. — Yours faithfully,

Nick Shanagher

Sonning Common

Truth is in Holy Bible

Sir, — In reply to Chris Baker’s request for a source of information he can trust, I leapt up out of my seat with my hand raised.

I can tell him with certainty — the Holy Bible. Not only because l know it’s the truth but because Jesus said, “You shall know the Truth and the Truth shall set you free” (John 8:31).

I am so pleased to be able to help you, Chris. — Yours faithfully,

Geraldine Radley

Vicarage Road, Henley

Where the truth will out

Editor, — Donald Trump’s son is quoted as remarking, on the expulsion of his father from Twitter, that, “We are living Orwell’s 1984”.

Given that said author lived in St Marks Road, Henley, the president’s takeaway might be that “in Henley-on-Thames, the truth will out”… — Yours faithfully,

Jim Munro

Blandy Road, Henley

Warming up those in need

Editor — On behalf of Henley Lions Club, I would like to thank all the wonderful people who have donated to our winter fuel appeal.

The generosity of Henley residents, together with a contribution from the Shanly Foundation, enabled us to respond to calls on the winter fuel fund, helping those in need who cannot afford to pay their heating bills.

Sadly, the current covid restrictions have caused further lost incomes and people having to stay home in cold houses in this very cold weather. Your donations enable us to continue giving assistance.

If you know of someone who is in need of help, then please ask them to call Citizens Advice Henley on 0808 278 7907 for guidance to ensure they are receiving benefits due to them and for referral to the Henley Lions winter fund plus a range of other help.

If you would like to make a donation, then please visit www.henleylions.org.uk and click on “donate” and identify your donation as “winter fuel project”.

If you prefer, donations can be made by cheque or bank transfer by calling 0345 833 7387 or emailing donate@henleylions.org.uk

You will help an individual or family who otherwise suffers from lack of a warm home and hot food. Thank you so much for your support. — Yours faithfully,

Ian Tritton

Community service, Henley Lions Club