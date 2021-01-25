Monday, 25 January 2021

Marsh Lock sunrise

Amelia Bloundele, of St Mark’s Road, Henley, took this picture on her iPhone at Marsh Lock at 8am while out jogging. She says: “I thought I’d missed the best of the sunrise colours as there were a few clouds, but when I looked at the image back home, it was quite beautiful.”

