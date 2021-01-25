Monday, 25 January 2021

Harpsden Valley views

Rowan Austin, from Binfield Heath, took these photographs in the Harpsden Valley. He says: “Throughout the pandemic, I have been running regularly in the local countryside in the early mornings. Sometimes it is cold, dark and grey but at other times it can be truly stunning. All of these photos were taken on my iPhone, which I carry with me when running. They were taken around sunrise.”

