Monday, 25 January 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Footpath view

Footpath view

Terry Allsop took this picture at the end of the footpath leading from Eyres Close to The Street in Ewelme, where he lives.

He says: “It was early on a frosty morning and I thought the sunlight on the plant was quite interesting.

“All the leaves have been blown away since then.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33