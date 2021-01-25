Unwanted duck pond outside home

Sisters have their heads shaved for cancer charity
TWO sisters raised more than £7,300 for charity ... [more]
Monday, 25 January 2021
Sir, — Despite reporting it to the council several times, we continue to have this flood outside our gate on numerous occasions. We have to wear wellingtons to go out and have even had ducks on it. — Yours faithfully,
John and Sue McNie
Kidmore End
25 January 2021
More News:
Sisters have their heads shaved for cancer charity
TWO sisters raised more than £7,300 for charity ... [more]
Permission granted for 130 homes on two sites
PLANS to build up to 130 homes in Watlington have ... [more]
Residents raise £3,000 for village’s Bloom entry
GORING could still enter this year’s Britain in ... [more]
POLL: Have your say