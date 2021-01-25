Monday, 25 January 2021

Unwanted duck pond outside home

Sir, — Despite reporting it to the council several times, we continue to have this flood outside our gate on numerous occasions. We have to wear wellingtons to go out and have even had ducks on it. — Yours faithfully,

John and Sue McNie

Kidmore End

