Monday, 25 January 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Very old rubbish found in woods

Very old rubbish found in woods

We stumbled upon a bit of Henley history in Lambridge Woods — a series of overgrown pits containing rubbish that appears to date back to the first half of 20th century.

Old bottles, broken glass and metal from rusting household utensils litter the ground.

We came across the site after making a wrong turn but it is close to one of the main paths through the woods and must be a risk to dogs and wildlife. — Yours faithfully.

Kate Garrod

Henley

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33