Very old rubbish found in woods

Monday, 25 January 2021
We stumbled upon a bit of Henley history in Lambridge Woods — a series of overgrown pits containing rubbish that appears to date back to the first half of 20th century.
Old bottles, broken glass and metal from rusting household utensils litter the ground.
We came across the site after making a wrong turn but it is close to one of the main paths through the woods and must be a risk to dogs and wildlife. — Yours faithfully.
Kate Garrod
Henley
25 January 2021
