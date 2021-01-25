Your letters...

Campaign is quite right

Sir, — The campaign launched by Domenic Bertelli, Justine Hutchinson and Christine Wright to save our green spaces to the south of Henley (Standard, January 15) is to be applauded.

I concur wholeheartedly with their comments and exhort the good residents of Henley to give the campaign their full support.

The points that I would make in addition are:

1. A council survey carried out a few years ago concluded that 300 homes was the maximum that Henley could absorb. As a result of government pressure, that figure has risen to at least 500 with the possibility of another 115.

2. Since the inception of the first Henley and Harpsden plan, planning consent for about 500 properties has already been granted by South Oxfordshire District Council. Some developments, such as Highlands Farm, are still a long way off completion but Greys Road has already seen a considerable increase in traffic from the new homes.

3. While the Thames Farm development on Reading Road was not part of the plan, it will nonetheless have a profound effect on Henley’s resources, which should be taken into consideration.

4. In short, Henley’s infrastructure cannot support new developments of this magnitude without it having an adverse effect on the quality of life of all residents.

5. I attended a meeting at the town hall, which addressed the pros and cons of each of the proposed sites for development in the first neighbourhood plan. The one site not discussed was Gillotts School playing field. When I questioned it, the answer was “other academies have sold their land” but no further debate was allowed. It transpired to be the least popular site bar one. Subsequently, the town voted against the proposal by 53 per cent to 40 per cent. Why is it still being considered?

6. We owe it to the next generation to safeguard our green belt areas and the habitat it provides for flora and fauna.

The following are extracts from a letter I have sent to the Henley Town Council’s planning committee, concerning the Gillotts playing field, which readers may wish to use in their own submissions and my apologies for any repetition.

“Both my daughters went to Gillotts School and on to university. They then obtained professional qualifications, which have led to successful careers.

“A few years ago, on a family visit, the elder one took her partner to visit the school. I think she was proud of having been a pupil there and grateful for the start that it had given her in life. Likewise, Marcus du Sautoy OBE FRS gained his love for mathematics at Gillotts and went on to become professor of mathematics at Oxford University.

“The school was underfunded then as it is now. However, it was the dedication and quality of the teaching staff which inspired the students to work hard and obtain very creditable results. It had little to do with the facilities, which, as now, were useable if not top of the range. I have no reason to believe that things are any different currently.

“The main reasons for my opposition to the proposal are as follows:

1. It is an attractive greenfield site, which would be lost for ever to future generations of children and goes against the Government’s policy of protecting the environment.

2. Inevitably, there will be loss of habitat for wildlife, which runs counter to the efforts being made to stop the decline of so many threatened species.

3. The field could be used, as it always was, for sports. Rugby, for example, was played regularly there during the winter months. Also it could be used for extracurricular activities, such as gardening or beekeeping, which would provide outside interests for pupils. It has potential to further improve the wellbeing of students.

4. Access to the site would involve crossing a recently resurfaced bridlepath and the destruction of a copse, which is protected by codicils. Surely this has to be totally unacceptable and a showstopper?

5. This area of Henley is already taking more than its fair share of development, such as the Highland Park esate, which is yet to be completed. Redevelopment of the Chiltern Centre site would add to the number of new houses. Generally, there has been an increase in the number of new houses in both Greys Road and St Andrew’s Road, often where one house has been replaced by three or four.

6. These are the only two major roads giving access to the town and routes to the north and south. Each has on-street parking, which effectively reduces the roads to a single lane in places. Traffic on Greys Road already backs up regularly to the Deanfield Avenue junction. More and more traffic is now diverting into Green Lane and down St Andrew’s Road. A past council survey found that the infrastructure in Henley would only support a further 300 houses. Any further development will only exacerbate the congestion problem.

7. The quality of life for all those who live close to the proposed development would be seriously affected. The charm of walking along the bridlepath and enjoying the adjacent countryside would be just a memory.

8. This could lead the way to further development of the adjacent field (Lucy’s Farm), which has been sold to a developer. This would be a catastrophe for the town of immeasurable proportion.

9. Any one-off injection of capital will not solve the school’s ongoing funding issues. To sell its assets is a short-term and ill-advised expedient, which will have adverse effects on the local community.” — Yours faithfully,

Gordon McBride

Wootton Road, Henley

Give back town asset

Sir, — Your article on the destruction of the Friday Street slipway (Standard, January 15) could have been written several months ago since the actual concreting took place last summer and has been the subject of discussion ever since.

The emphasis on flooding is of little consequence but what gives the River Thames Society more concern is the string of other actions which have brought us to this stage.

We would find the following of more relevance:

• The slipway has been there for many years and ownership is not clear but it would appear the owner is most certainly not Sorbon Estates.

• The work was carried out without permission from either Henley Town Council or South Oxfordshire District Council.

•No accommodation licence was obtained from the Environment Agency.

The town has lost a very valuable asset, particularly for the increasing number of small, unpowered craft, such as canoes, which wish to use the river.

We earnestly hope that the councils involved, perhaps together with grudging support from the Environment Agency, will continue working to get this unsatisfactory situation resolved and restore this valuable asset to the town. — Yours faithfully,

John Skuse

Middle Thames chairman, River Thames Society, Pinkneys Green

Now time for enforcement

Sir, — Thanks to John Whiting (and your report), the Friday Street slipway is not slipping out of public sight and mind.

His picture of the (unauthorised) infilled, flooded slipway made clear that the problem is not primarily about flood risk.

The main issue is that Sorbon Estates have blocked off the slipway from the river with their mooring pontoons/

walkways, thus rendering it unviable as a slipway for the growing population of young paddleboarders and canoeists, who should be able to enjoy this ancient access to the River Thames.

South Oxfordshire District Council has had months and months to “find a solution” and its failure to do so suggests that it is not getting any co-operation from Sorbon Estates.

It is evidently time for the council to do its public duty and start enforcement proceedings to have the infilled slipway restored to its previous state.

There is no doubt that Sorbon Estates were responsible for this infilling and that they did it without planning permission and on a slipway that they do not own.

Once the slipway is restored then the council should ask the Environment Agency to revisit the so-called accommodation licence which it granted to Sorbon Estates so that the access from the slipway through the pontoons/walkways into the stream of the Thames will be opened up again. — Yours faithfully,

Tom Berman

Henley Road, Wargrave

Please help save slipway

Editor, — A conveyance and map of 1925 for the sale of the Thames Side and Friday Street corner properties, between W D Mackenzie, of Fawley Court, and Lady Burke, show the slipway and the river frontage.

Whether manorial, private or town property, access to the river was always an essential right in the same way as other rights of way such as footpaths.

The present owners of the jetties started blocking this right of way when extending the jetty across the slipway entrance to the Thames. (The map of 1925 shows two such accesses).

I imagine there are quite a few people in Henley who have used the access for their boats in the past, as we did over many years, especially during the regatta.

We used to bring our canoe down there, the nearest Thames access point for us.

To avoid this daily trip and to keep it safe, Gary and Lisa, from the Anchor, kindly allowed us to store the boat in their car park overnight for it to go back on the water in the morning.

Please can the Henley Standard call on all past users to join the campaign to re-instate this public right of way?

Names and, if possible, dates of past uses are needed to provide evidence to prevent this present situation from becoming established. — Yours faithfully,

Ruth Gibson

Vicarage Road, Henley

Hotel design needs rethink

Sir, — I read with trepidation of the plan to install a five-storey Premier Inn next to Henley station.

I fully support the well-argued opposition to it voiced by David Whitehead, chairman of the Henley Society’s planning committee, and others.

Is this dreary, formulaic and very large box the best that the Blocwork partnership can come up with?

Do they believe or care whether it is in keeping with our charming and historic town, which is loved by its inhabitants and admired by its many visitors?

Each time we add a building such as this to our town we move inexorably towards changing its character and purpose.

If more hotel accommodation is really needed, then Blocwork should tear up the plans for this architectural carbuncle and put some thought into a design in keeping with the character of Henley. — Yours faithfully,

Christopher Mathew

Laureate Gardens, Henley

Government right shock!

Sir, — How easy it is to criticise every move the Government does or does not make.

We had the Prime Minister laid low to kick off followed by the PPE shortage, the care home debacle, the testing mix-up and so on.

As if the story wasn’t bad enough, the way it was told by our national broadcaster made it doubly so.

Each night we would be regaled with news and pictures of depressing gloom.

How about watching an operation, a visit to a covid ward, a visit inside a temporary mortuary or interviews with ministers where the questions are sometimes framed in a condescending and almost sneering manner, expecting a certain answer?

We are frequently told of the success of Israel (population nine million) with its vaccination programme, but little mention of the UK (population 68 million), where we have achieved a rate which exceeds that of our friends across the Channel and all the other EU countries put together.

This is thanks to an amazing achievement by Astra-Zeneca Oxford teamwork and other suppliers.

But hold on, wait a moment, what’s this bright star over Henley? Three letters praising the vaccination arrangement in Henley (Standard, January 15).

Quite an achievement! — Yours faithfully,

William Fitzhugh

Caversham

Jab service appreciated

Sir, — Just to say what a marvellous job the Bell Surgery in Henley is doing with the vast task of giving us all the covid vaccine.

On Monday last week, it was done with such organisation, ease, efficiency and courtesy and was much appreciated. — Yours faithfully,

Jill Irwin

Singer’s Close, Henley

Waste of one man’s talent

It was very disappointing to read of Henley Deputy Mayor David Eggleton’s recent predictable resignation from Henley Residents Group, the controlling party on the town council (Standard, January 15).

David is undoubtedly a maverick councillor with his own “action-man” approach to getting things done for the good of the town.

However, he is not the first non-conformist councillor to cross the senior leaders of HRG when becoming frustrated by their lack of listening ability.

They are not taking seriously his pearls of wisdom on a subject with which he has vast experience, namely waste.

Populist parties across the world and throughout history have had a frustrating capacity to eject the speaker of truth from power and none more so than our very own HRG.

In the last 25 years, the pages of the Henley Standard have been littered with the casualties of HRG’s pecking order of power.

On a personal level, I am extremely grateful for David’s support of the safe waste working group, which I am trying to establish for the safe collection of waste from Henley businesses.

The town cannot state that it has efficient covid-secure waste practices operating across its restaurant and retail estate, which is to the detriment of its tourism.

During the last month my proposal has been diverted to South Oxfordshire District Council because Henley Town Council wished to place its responsibilities elsewhere due to an insufficient inclination to deal with time-consuming problems.

Liz Hayden, the district council’s cabinet member for housing and environment, stated last week, in no uncertain terms, that business waste is a town responsibility.

In the meantime, the town council prefers to fritter away in excess of £20,000 on waste bin vanity projects in the hope of seducing electors’ votes in the May elections.

Beware councillors bearing gifts purchased with your money. Do not be fooled. Follow David’s guidance.

How much more competent it would be for the council to look towards the vision of a safe waste working group.

It should select by tender a preferred waste contractor to work in partnership with the town for the next four years and define what is required for practical, efficient and cost effective restaurant, retail and on street waste collections.

Enough of tinkering at the periphery of this major problem — listen to the professionals, including David Eggleton, and let us have joined-up thinking to solve a perennial town problem that has escalated into a public health issue and an eyesore for residents and tourists. — Yours faithfully,

Barry Wood

Stoke Row Road, Peppard

A spokeswoman for Henley Town Council responds: “The issue of litter bins will be revisited at the full council meeting on February 16.

“As with all council meetings, we welcome comments, questions and representations from the public.

“Please refer to our published agendas on the council’s website for instructions on how to participate.

“We have also issued some supplementary information on this matter at www.henleytowncouncil.gov.uk/Update-Bins.aspx

“For the purposes of clarity, South Oxfordshire District Council has a legal duty to manage street cleaning, waste collection, environmental health and business support.

“Henley Town Council complements this work but has no legal power to compel businesses to use one waste contractor, nor do we have the power to impose fines on businesses that create waste.”

Reinstate bin collections

Sir, — The announcement by South Oxfordshire District Council that its excellent garden waste service run by Biffa has been suspended until further notice (Standard, January 15) is very unfortunate.

The only reasonable alternative would be for us to drive 11 miles to the recycling centre near Wallingford, which would certainly not be in line with the current covid advice.

I think the council should think again and while Biffa is experiencing staff shortages. Why not reduce the fortnightly collections to just once a month?

This should enable Biffa to carry on with reduced staffing and even be able to welcome new applications for this service, which is very desirable and appreciated.

Otherwise, perish the thought as to where some garden waste might end up.

There are very many elderly people living locally and this service is really essential.

As it has already been paid for, let it continue. I don’t think anyone would ask for their money back even with a reduced service, which could revert to fortnightly later on when this is possible. — Yours faithfully,

Bruce Brown

War Memorial Place, Henley

Dangerous pavements

Sir, — I can’t help but agree with Peter Withers about Henley’s “filthy” pavements (Standard, January 15).

What is worse, though, is their general condition.

I walk around the area of Queen Street, Station Road and Thames Side every day and the pavements are uneven and full of holes — quite dangerous.

I really feel for the older generation.

Can the council responsible take note and expedite repairs please? — Yours faithfully.

John Beck

Putman Place, Henley

Time to tax aviation fuel

Sir, — I recently discovered, to my astonishment. that there is no tax or duty on aviation fuel or kerosene, which in this day and age seems incredible.

How many people knew that? Did you? It must be one of the best-kept secrets of our time.

How can it possible be that we all pay a massive tax on petrol and diesel for our private cars and yet the airline industry pays none?

On researching this anomaly, I found the cause to be the international Chicago Convention of 1944, which agreed to zero rate aviation fuel to promote the wonderful new technology of flying. Well, it certainly helped that.

Today, in the age of air pollution and climate change, surely this can no longer be right? The playing field needs to be levelled at the very least.

I’ve always wondered why it is cheaper to fly to Scotland rather than go by the much more fuel-efficient train. Now I know why.

Apart from giving the railways a chance to compete, an aviation fuel tax would also incentivise the industry to find alternative forms of propulsion.

At the moment there appears virtually none.

This could be part of the Government’s new greener agenda.

I read recently that tax on kerosene could bring in as much as £14 billion a year. This would certainly help fill the hole in our country’s finances that the furlough and other covid schemes have made.

Lovers of “cheap” flights and the airline lobbyists would complain but I believe it needs to be done and soon.

The International Climate Change conference COP26, which the UK is hosting, would appear to be the ideal opportunity for us to lead the world.

I urge our Government and industry leaders to take it. — Yours faithfully,

Jonny Bidgood

Kennylands Road, Sonning Common

Some people don’t care

Sir, — Just before Christmas my husband and I collected four full black sacks of rubbish, bottles, cans, sandwich packets and other detritus from the verges on both sides of the road from Johnson Matthey to Crowsley in Sonning Common on the road to Binfield Heath.

On Tuesday last week at least half a bag of rubbish was already in the hedgerows. Some people do not appreciate the beauty of the area in which we live. — Yours faithfully,

Yvonne Kedge

Lea Road, Sonning Common

It is thought that counts

I decided to take a break from running and get my daily dose of fresh air and exercise with a bike ride.

I headed up the Stonor Valley, enjoying the tranquillity, and was approaching the top of the hill to Maidensgrove when my rear derailleur snapped, jamming my chain and promptly ejecting me from my bike on to the muddy road with my bike beside me.

I don’t need to share with you the words that immediately exploded but, suffice it to say, I wasn’t too happy!

Realising there was nothing I could do to repair the malfunction, I commenced the long walk back to Henley, relieved that I had escaped injury myself.

Just past Stonor, a kind fellow cyclist stopped and offered his assistance. I thanked him and explained there was nothing he could do so he reluctantly left me, reminding me that it was a long hike back to Henley.

As I approached Henley in the dark, this kind gentleman arrived in his 4x4 on a rescue mission.

At this point, as I was almost home and not wanting to break rules or put him at risk, I declined his offer of assistance. I don’t know who the thoughtful gentleman was, other than the fact he lived in Henley, but would like to thank him for his kindness.

Instead of my cycling misadventure deflating me, I was uplifted by the realisation that we live in such a caring, kind community.

Even though we can’t do all things we would like to during these challenging times, we can be kind, caring and considerate. While it may not solve our problems, it certainly helps to lift our spirits. — Yours faithfully,

Sue Nadin

Henley

Humbled by kindness

Sir, — In between Christmas and New Year and the day after the storm, I decided to go for a walk in Henley (Leander/Remenham fields/Flower Pot loop).

With coffee in hand, I started my walk and while crossing the steep field above Lion Meadow and the Remenham Club I slipped and badly twisted my ankle.

I knew instantly that I’d broken it.

I can’t begin to explain how wonderful and helpful people were from the moment I slipped to the time I was taken to hospital.

I’m afraid I didn’t take any names but I remember Shane Renders and Tony. There was also a Henley couple with their son (who had another son in Banbury), a gentleman who gave us a foil warm sheet and others who all came to the rescue and helped my wife Annie find me after I had called for help and an ambulance.

The ambulance service was incredibly busy that weekend. In the end, after one-and-a-half hours, I was on my way to hospital (in the back of our car) but first I had to be helped out of the field by Tony and Shane. It took about 45 minutes with encouragement from both.

I then went into shock and that’s when more kind help came to the rescue. I was kept warm, given coats, foil wraps and hats.

We were told by ambulance HQ that we were in a queue of 245 for an ambulance that day so eventually we decided (with the others) that the best option was to go by car.

I was taken to the ambulance bay at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, where paramedics were on hand to help.

I was seen within half an hour and admitted because of the type of break, a Maisonneuve fracture.

It required an operation in order to secure the ankle and the fibula, which was also broken just below the knee (shockwave from the ankle break).

I was covid tested, quarantined and operated with 24 hours.

The NHS were incredible and all of this was achieved on a covid-free ward. I stayed in the hospital for two days in the end.

I’m now back at home and recovering (it will take 12 weeks) so I can finally write to thank all those who helped.

My wife Annie and I are both humbled by the kindness of others, for their time, concern, help and knowledge of what to do and how to help.

So, to Shane and Tony, the Henley couple and their son, the gentleman with the foil wrapper and other passers-by who offered their help, “Thank you, thank you, thank you”.

Your kindness was extraordinary and your help and generosity of time very much appreciated.

We have tried to think of an appropriate way to express our thanks (of course we would love to be able to meet again for a glass when the time is right) but in the meantime our sense was to donate to the NHS charities.

Happy New Year to you all. — Yours faithfully,

Philip Stott

Sonning Common

Farewell and thank you

John Lawlor & Son Ltd decided to close their doors and wind up the bakery business on Saturday.

This business was started by John Lawlor in Hampstead in 1948 and moved to Henley in 1956 and has been supplying the town with high quality bread and cakes ever since.

In the current climate of covid-19 and the lockdown of pubs, which were the main source of our business, it had become simply impractical to continue.

Mike Lawlor and Anne Baker, the partners in the company, who have been running it since 1972, are very upset at having to do this and at not being able to continue to supply all the loyal customers that we were lucky enough to have had over the years.

Mike and Anne are very grateful for the support of Anne’s children, Chris and Nicola, who were major players in providing the marvellous bread and cakes that were so much appreciated by our customers and which formed the basis of our business and success, along with Nick Baker, David Evans and Gilly Crook, who were much-valued members of our team.

It has been an interesting life in the bakery and we feel privileged to have had so many marvellous customers. — Yours faithfully,

The Baker Lawlor team

John Lawlor & Son Ltd, Henley Enterprise Centre, Greys Road, Henley