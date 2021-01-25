Monday, 25 January 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

This ‘hobgoblin’ gave me a start

This ‘hobgoblin’ gave me a start

I thought your readers might like to see the hobgoblin that I spotted in a small copse near the M40 on a recent dog walk.

He looks as surprised to see me as I was to see him. Thankfully, he is still around and I see him often. A happy and healthy New Year to you all. — Yours faithfully,

Joyce Marriott

Pyrton, near Watlington

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33