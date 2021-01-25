This ‘hobgoblin’ gave me a start

Sisters have their heads shaved for cancer charity
TWO sisters raised more than £7,300 for charity ... [more]
Monday, 25 January 2021
I thought your readers might like to see the hobgoblin that I spotted in a small copse near the M40 on a recent dog walk.
He looks as surprised to see me as I was to see him. Thankfully, he is still around and I see him often. A happy and healthy New Year to you all. — Yours faithfully,
Joyce Marriott
Pyrton, near Watlington
