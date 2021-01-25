Moved by son’s ode to my rose

Sisters have their heads shaved for cancer charity
Monday, 25 January 2021
Sir, — I took this photograph and sent it to my son, who lives miles away and whom I haven’t seen for many months.
On seeing it, he wrote these words:
A rose in bloom in
Winter she is eternal
Pink tinged blur of life.
I was moved by the beauty and simplicity of his haiku. — Yours faithfully,
Inese Clayson
South Street, Caversham
25 January 2021
