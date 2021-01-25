Monday, 25 January 2021

Moved by son’s ode to my rose

Sir, — I took this photograph and sent it to my son, who lives miles away and whom I haven’t seen for many months.

On seeing it, he wrote these words:

A rose in bloom in
Winter she is eternal
Pink tinged blur of life.

I was moved by the beauty and simplicity of his haiku. — Yours faithfully,

Inese Clayson

South Street, Caversham

