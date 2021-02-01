Not sure slipway is that precious

At the risk of rowing against the current of local opinion in favour of the Thames slipway opposite the bottom of Friday Street, I have to query the extent to which it has been used in modern times, beyond Ruth Gibson’s personal recollection (Standard, January 22).

It wasn’t at all historic-looking or otherwise attractive and the fact that it has been there for a long time is not of itself a reason for retention.

When I opted for early retirement in the late Nineties, my first pocket money activity was working for a boat hire company operating off the adjacent jetties, which at that time did not extend across the slipway access.

In two hectic seasons of doing that single-handedly during holidays and weekends, I recall only two occasions of launching, one of a kayak and the other when we took delivery of a new rowing boat.

To the extent that I thought deeply about the matter at all at that time, my impression was that it was a slipway belonging to the Alf Parrott moorings (named after the previous owner) and was chained off from the road accordingly.

In the Environment Agency’s list of public slipways, only Wharfe Lane is shown for Henley. That suggests the right of way relates only to the public footpath. I don’t condone the works having been effected without prior permission but do not feel that this failure is a sufficient affront to the public interest to warrant enforcement to reinstate a redundant private slipway.

I would certainly expect a requirement that the concrete pad should be surfaced in harmony with its surroundings.

Another retirement activity later on was building a little cartopper dinghy. Much as I love the Thames at Henley, there was no question of trying to launch from there as it was simply impracticable for a casual recreational outing.

Friday Street was a non-starter, as per above, and although Wharfe Lane was a very suitable slipway in itself, the car had to be parked elsewhere, entailing leaving some expensive portable equipment unattended for 20 or so nervous minutes.

As an aside, the peculiarities of local currents and eddies made the bottom of the slipway a trap for floating debris.

My regular task around regatta time was shovelling up a sargasso of champagne corks that had somehow contrived to drift upriver — Yours faithfully,

Ken Stevens

Red House Drive, Sonning Common