Monday, 01 February 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Thank you for children’s sweets

Thank you for children’s sweets

Sir, — During lockdown I left a biscuit tin for the lovely Henley dogs who we like to give a biscuit treat to.

Very kindly, someone also then left a drum of sweets alongside for children.

All the sweets are individually wrapped.

I just wanted to thank whoever did that, as no note was left, and I hope that they read this letter.

Looking forward to when we can safely re- open and serve again. Stay safe. — Yours faithfully,

Lorraine Hillier

Owner, Hot Gossip coffee house, Reading Road,
Henley

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33