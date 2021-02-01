Thank you for children’s sweets

Sir, — During lockdown I left a biscuit tin for the lovely Henley dogs who we like to give a biscuit treat to.

Very kindly, someone also then left a drum of sweets alongside for children.

All the sweets are individually wrapped.

I just wanted to thank whoever did that, as no note was left, and I hope that they read this letter.

Looking forward to when we can safely re- open and serve again. Stay safe. — Yours faithfully,

Lorraine Hillier

Owner, Hot Gossip coffee house, Reading Road,

Henley