Thank you for children’s sweets

More opposition to power station in the countryside
OBJECTIONS are mounting to plans for a miniature ... [more]
Monday, 01 February 2021
Sir, — During lockdown I left a biscuit tin for the lovely Henley dogs who we like to give a biscuit treat to.
Very kindly, someone also then left a drum of sweets alongside for children.
All the sweets are individually wrapped.
I just wanted to thank whoever did that, as no note was left, and I hope that they read this letter.
Looking forward to when we can safely re- open and serve again. Stay safe. — Yours faithfully,
Lorraine Hillier
Owner, Hot Gossip coffee house, Reading Road,
Henley
01 February 2021
More News:
More opposition to power station in the countryside
OBJECTIONS are mounting to plans for a miniature ... [more]
POLL: Have your say