Who’s damaging meadows now?

Sir, — In the hope that life may return to some sort of normality during 2021, and in anticipation of the ensuing (and boringly monotonous) debate about how to manage the impact of visitors to our beautiful town and the concerns about damage they cause to the meadows arising from their picnics and barbecuing, I thought I’d share two photos of the damage Henley Town Council’s very own quad bikes and parks maintenance team have caused to the meadows in their capacity as the stewards of this public open space.

Perhaps these pictures could be republished in the spring, when the aforementioned discussion commences to bring some balance to the debate around “damage” caused by families and guests in our town seeking some time away from their own environment, and reaped by those charged with looking after these spaces, spending a budget which is supported by our taxes rather than chastising those who come to visit us for respite.

Some of them undoubtedly bring money into our local economy. — Yours faithfully,

David Walker

Greys Hill, Henley

A town council spokeswoman responds: “Ensuring access, enjoyment and maintenance of our wonderful opens spaces is perennial balancing act — this is partly reflected in our continued Green Flag status for Mill Meadows. We will investigate this particular issue further. ”