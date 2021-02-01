Your letters...

We just can’t afford this

Sir, — Vaccines are encouraging but the real concern here is what we do in the event of another new virus.

Given that Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, or MERS, which was much more deadly, was only eight years ago, it’s highly likely we will have another new virus within five to 10 years.

Are we really going to, again, drive millions more people into unemployment and poverty (poverty being the biggest killer in the world), force businesses into liquidation after people have spent years of their lives building them and continue to irrevocably damage our children’s education?

The news last week from the Stock Exchange is more than sobering. An estimated 630,000 UK businesses are on the verge of collapse. Think how many people those businesses employ.

That is 23 per cent of the entire number of businesses trading in this country right now. If these all go, it will be catastrophic.

We are not a subsistence economy that can just go back to self-preservation and tilling the fields for our food.

The worldwide impact will be even more severe if we cannot get the world moving again, according to a report in the Economist.

We are a global economy. Unlike 100 years ago, we cannot just stop travel and the movement of goods because the health of the world’s economy depends heavily on trade and the free movement of goods and people.

Given that a third of people are asymptomatic and the virus has a survival rate of at least 99.7 per cent (common flu is 99.9 per cent), have we not learned one huge lesson here?

That is the extreme measures taken to tackle a virus of such relatively small consequence means worldwide governments have scored the biggest own goal in the history of mankind.

Given that the average age of death is still 82, and many deaths attributed to covid-19 were not actually directly caused by the virus, why are we ruining the world economy and creating a legacy for our children and grandchildren that will be a huge burden for them for decades to come?

From 1918 to 1920, five per cent of the entire world population died from Spanish flu, despite similar attempts to stop the spread. That’s 100 million deaths. That was a pandemic. The equivalent death toll today would be 385 million and currently we are at 1.8 million with many of those deaths falsely attributed to covid-19.

The economic impact aside, the real travesty here is that long term we are not actually “saving lives”. Other people are being denied lifesaving treatment for illnesses, which are suddenly deemed as low priority purely on the basis that they are not transmittable (what is more dangerous — influenza or cancer?).

I personally know of one such case where the victim, in his forties, was diagnosed with a very treatable cancer (90 per cent chance of survival) in February 2020 and now, having had his radiotherapy postponed many times, is terminally ill.

In the meantime, we have saved/prolonged the lives of people who are largely over 80, who are likely to die in the next one to three years anyway, since that is around the national average age of death anyway.

Most of the septuagenarians and octogenarians I know are horrified that all this damage is being done primarily to protect them. Many are fit and healthy and, for the first time in their lives, have time and money in unison and don’t wish to be cooped up in their houses for months on end.

Their attitude is largely, “If I get it and die from it, so be it. Life is life and we’ve had a good innings.”

I can only speak from personal experience, of course, and I am sure this is not everyone’s attitude.

However, if your life is sacrosanct, then you can easily protect yourself. Opening restaurants and other closed spaces is not delivering a death sentence to the vulnerable/careful since there is no compulsion to enter such establishments. You do it at your own risk, or you choose not to.

A nanny state telling us how to protect ourselves and forcing the closure of certain businesses and creating mass unemployment is not the answer and further exacerbates the increasing problem this country is facing whereby many have the attitude that the Government should look after them, at any cost.

With the size of population we have, ever increasing, the “cradle to grave” ideal is, sadly, unrealistic and unsustainable.

The argument that the whole point is to stop the NHS collapsing does not wash. If the problem is solely that we don’t have enough beds and staff, then solve the problem at source. With the money already spent in the UK trying to stop the spread of the virus (just over £400 billion and counting) we could have built 435 state-of-the-art new hospitals and had £200 billion left to train and pay new staff.

Given that there are currently only 1,257 hospitals in total in the UK, that’s a lot of hospitals and we are talking about proper hospitals, not the Excel Centre with makeshift facilities.

In addition, the Government wanting us to think this is all being done because it’s caring and this is about “saving lives” is another scandal in itself.

The decisions are politically driven because the advisers say it will be political suicide to let one person die on a trolley in a corridor.

The fact is this happens every year anyway and while the Government will have us believe it is so paternal, every year thousands of cancer patients and sufferers of other diseases are refused treatment on the NHS. Why? Because the Government says it cannot afford it and, I quote, “the cost of these drugs does not justify the benefit”. Yet it can afford to spend £400 billion on trying to stop the spread of a virus which has a 99.7 per cent survival rate. Utter hypocrisy.

So we have thrown £400 billion at making people stay at home when they could be working, reducing their tax contributions so that next year there will be even less money in the Treasury for public services, like the NHS, which every year suffers from more budget cuts.

Unbelievably, having spent £400 billion, which could have been directly aimed at solving the age-old NHS issue once and for all, we have made no inroads into that problem.

This is utterly brainless economics and a policy from a Chancellor who should know better.

There is a whole host of other problems we are creating for ourselves, not least the huge elephant in the room, which is the effect that constant over-sanitisation has.

We are creating a generation that will have no immunity to anything and how we cannot have learned this lesson from the historic evidence of superbugs in over-sanitised hospitals is almost criminal.

Imagine superbugs everywhere, in every supermarket and shop… it would be a crisis far more gargantuan than the current level of covid-19 infections and deaths.

Add in severe mental health issues, a generation of children whose education is being ruined, huge increases in domestic violence, child abuse and divorce, then what on earth are we doing to ourselves?

Whatever your opinion, one thing is for sure — we cannot afford this any longer, either from a financial point of view, a mental health stance or an educational one.

We appear to have forgotten the one certainty in life and that is death. It’s a harsh reality but 21st century planet earth has become very soft and seemingly unable to make any sacrifices for the greater good.

What if Neville Chamberlain, himself no fan of war, had said in 1939: “We really want to declare war on Germany but some people might die”?

This is a modern day example of where such tough decisions have to be made by strong leaders to protect the greater good and to protect our way of life and they are not.

For those that feel this virus has not affected them yet, rest assured it will if we don’t open up the world immediately. The collapse of 630,000 businesses will have far-reaching consequences for everyone, inside of it and outside.

Coupled with Brexit trade issues, this will be the perfect storm for an economic depression the likes of which have never been experienced.

If we don’t change our attitude to viruses like this, the unwillingness to accept that sometimes bad things happen, it will ultimately be our undoing and by trying to save lives, we are simply killing more people further down the line and creating a nightmarish world for the 7.6 billion of us that will remain. — Yours faithfully,

G Hoff

Nettlebed

Bureaucracy gone mad

Sir, — My house mate and I routinely shop at Henley’s Thursday market and have been doing so for many years.

On Thursday last week we were buying our groceries etc. as usual, from the various stalls.

During a variety of conversations with stallholders, we were absolutely horrified to learn that some members of the public, who are “worried”, want the market closed.

The reason for this is apparently to do with restrictions not being adhered to yet each time we have shopped there, everything has been in place according to the government guidelines and we have found nothing untoward or to be concerned about.

Henley market has always been a friendly, caring, supportive shopping area of the town and we are shocked to discover that there are people (presumably fairly local) who have made complaints and, we understand, put the town council under pressure to take this drastic action.

We both agree that such a decision would be bureaucracy gone mad. In any case, the market stalls are in the open air.

We are increasingly puzzled as to why so many people are walking around the town — and elsewhere — in the fresh air, often on their own, or in their cars, wearing masks/face coverings.

Has no one investigated how dangerous this practice is to their immune system, or questioned/discovered the size of viral particles and the relative size of apertures in mask materials?

Have they even taken the trouble to consult information, which is freely available, about the dangers to their health of the incorrect handling of these face coverings?

Have they even read the World Health Organisation infographic (dated late 2019) headed “When to wear a mask”? This says, and I quote, “For healthy people wear a mask only if you are taking care of a person with suspected 2019-nCoV infection. Wear a mask if you are coughing or sneezing. If you wear a mask then you must know how to use it and dispose of it properly.”

Whatever has happened to our individual capacity to think and act on the basis of the relevant medical and scientific information, which we can all check for ourselves?

The market must stay open! If you are worried, just follow the government guidelines and “stay at home”. — Yours faithfully,

Margaret Moola and Elaine Williams

Birch Close, Sonning Common

Why I turned down vaccine

Editor, — A very nice sounding lady telephoned me on Monday last week to invite me to come to the GP surgery for my covid-19 vaccination. I thanked her but told her I was not minded to be vaccinated.

She was very good about it and said she would make a note of it for me not to be contacted again.

I must admit, I felt quite relieved that she took it so well. I may be 83, but I have all my faculties intact and believe that I have the right to decide what goes into my body.

Socrates is famous for having said: “The only true wisdom is knowing that you know nothing.”

If this great philosopher knew nothing, why do many of us think we know so much? — Yours faithfully,

A Nalot

Goring

Hurrah for the NHS

Sir, — We are so lucky living in Henley where we have the excellent Bell and Hart Surgeries and Townlands Memorial Hospital. On Monday morning last week, my 92-year-old husband fell down while getting dressed and I was unable to move him.

We had a very quick response from 999 and two paramedics with a lot of equipment assessed him and took him for an X-ray at Townlands. He had fractured his arm. I brought him home and realised how difficult it was to look after a tall, big man with only one arm usable.

The next day, after a phone call to Townlands, staff from the rapid access care unit jumped into action to help.

A physiotherapist came to the house with equipment to assist my husband’s movement around the house and bedroom and instructions on how to move himself.

The next day a team of three staff, including a consultant responsible for the care of the elderly, a paramedic and nurse, came and worked as a team, doing blood, blood pressure and diabetes tests and heart monitoring.

We learnt that their remit is to respond quickly to requests for help in order to take the pressure off the hospitals if the patient can be treated by them at home.

My husband has a follow-up appointment at Townlands with an X-ray and discussion with the consultant about his care. He also had an appointment at the fracture clinic at the Royal Berkshire Hospital this week.

What excellent service. Thank you all very much for your time friendship, help and reassurance. — Yours faithfully,

Susan Robson

Badgemore Lane, Henley

Good use of old laptops

Sir, — So pleased to read that Goran Lennartsson, the teacher at the Oratory School, is helping prepare computers for home schooling use (Standard, January 22).

About four months ago I offered my late husband’s laptop to my local primary school.

It had been checked and cleaned but I was told, “Thank-you but no thank-you, they are more trouble than they are worth.”

I pointed out that apart from being a little slow (therefore suitable for a primary school), it was in good working order.

Luckily, my nephew is deputy chief executive of the Royal Marines Association, the Royal Marines Charity, so I gave it to him.

Hopefully, it is filling a gap. —Yours faithfully,

Jennifer Day

Lane End, High Wycombe

Rethink new homes here

Thank you for the excellent article headlined “Protect our green spaces” (Standard, Janaury 15).

1 was horrified to read the extent of the building proposed at Drawback Hill.

We arrived in 1964 to find a beautiful town full of elegant shops, lovely restaurants, wonderful schools and teachers, two surgeries, brilliant doctors, a thriving cinema and theatre, plus our river and bridge.

We were more than happy and proud while showing visitors around the town.

Now, however, we are beseiged with care homes, empty houses, empty shops, dirty pavements etc and will soon find our town overwhelmed with those seeking schools, parking etc.

The latest crazy idea of building numerous houses on Drawback Hill is mad. In order to build them how will the land be approached — the main road, which is always busy, or the two very narrow, steep pathways? Alternatively, will the newly resurfaced bridleway be used? It is used a lot for running, walking etc and is so appreciated.

Please note, Drawback Hill has an abundance of wild animals, birds and flowers and is a delight throughout the year for all and sundry.

Also, the proposed exit/entry copse in Blandy Road has always legally belonged to the general public and is thus non-negotiable and should remain so. What plans are now in place to find another entry?

Selling the Gillotts School sports field would affect the pupils, as would the noise, dust and chaos of the building for many years. With more pupils they need more land, not less.

This idea has not been thought out or discussed sufficiently. — Yours faithfully,

J Kelly

Henley

What about education?

Sir, — Over the years, I have followed with interest all the comments, headlines, petitions and outcries by the residents of Henley about housing being placed on the Gillotts School playing fields and a possible extension to Wootton Manor estate, which was built on fields years ago.

I am amazed that no one is considering education in this town.

With all the new developments taking place in the area and the new arrivals, I would have thought families would want a thriving secondary academy and further education college in future.

Gillotts has existed for many years with poor buildings and needs many improvements to educate young people for the modern world.

This issue should have been discussed during the formation of the original Henley and Harpsden neigbourhood plan.

Surely Henley Town Council should have discussions with the school and college to find means to improve their facilities.

Stefan Gawrysiak, a town, district and county councillor, taught at the school and would appreciate the difficulties the headteacher faces.

When the neighbourhood plan is revised, education, health and crime prevention should have priority in the discussions.

This seems not to be the case as everyone writing to your newspaper seems to have their own personal agenda. — Yours faithfully,

Odette Moss

Harpsden

Sports field is used

Sir, — I keep reading in the Henley Standard of proposals to develop Gillotts School’s “disused” sports fields.

I live on Blandy Road overlooking those sports fields and can inform you that they are far from being “disused”.

When the school operates, students are being coached a few days each week by instructors who naturally have powerful voices. I can therefore both see and hear matches being played.

The sports fields are well maintained, being mown and marked out to a regular timetable.

If they are “disused”, I’m sure the authorities responsible would not be wasting our money on manpower undertaking non-essential maintenance.

I will therefore be pleased if you could ensure the word “disused” is not used when referring to those sports fields. I would not want those who will make the decision on the proposal, to believe the sports fields are already derelict and for that to influence their decision in the direction the majority of us don’t want. — Yours faithfully,

David Fryer

Blandy Road, Henley

Far too much building

Sir, — May we take this opportunity to thank the Henley Standard for your front page articles detailing our deep concerns over the proposed housing developments at Lucy’s Farm and the Gillotts School sports field.

We would also like to thank the considerable number of people who have contacted us in support of our campaign, not least former Henley mayor Barry Wood whose backing is much appreciated.

There is no doubt that protecting our remaining green spaces is hugely important to a large section of Henley’s voting public, However, other issues repeatedly mentioned in the feedback we have received include the undoubted impact of increased traffic on Henley’s infrastructure and the need for social housing.

Regarding the former, the number of new-builds at the Highlands Farm development is 180.

The combined total of properties being proposed at Gillotts and Lucy’s Farm is 180-plus (at least 80 at the former and 100 at the latter).

That amounts to 360 new homes and 720 cars, assuming the average home runs two vehicles.

The impact of that on air pollution, traffic flow and parking in the town would be disastrous — and this while many councillors seem to be ignoring the rapid extent of ongoing windfall development in the town.

As to social housing, we’d like to clarify that our campaign is absolutely not against genuinely cost-effective homes.

However, in his response that an increase in new-builds may be necessary in order to fulfil this quota (Standard, January 22), the current Mayor Ken Arlett missed the point.

We believe that much social housing could be built on non-green belt sites and large developments like those proposed rarely deliver affordability anyway, whatever may or may not be promised by builders and councillors at the outset.

Instead, these developments provide luxury homes for people looking for an “unrivalled way of life” (Highlands Farm developer Crest Nicholson), while the word “affordable” is bandied about simply to get projects through the planning stages and past the noses of the general public. And on and on we go! — Yours faithfully,

Domenic Bertelli, Justine Hutchinson and Christine Wright

Henley

Mixing with the Right

Editor, — Henley Conservative MP John Howell would like to be congratulated on becoming the leader of the British delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (Standard, January 15).

The council meets in Strasbourg for plenary meetings covering a range of topics including climate change, sexual discrimination and the treatment of refugees. The 12 Tory MPs choose to sit with the European Conservatives Group and Democratic Alliance group.

This group includes populist and noxious Right-wing groups such as the Alternative for Germany party; Vlaams Belang from Belgium and the Freedom Party of Europe from Austria.

The joint largest party in the EC/DA grouping, with 12 members, is Poland’s ruling Law and Order party PiS).

Poland is the only EU member state that refuses to sign up to climate neutrality by 2050, with PiS claiming that the country needs more time to switch its economy from coal to zero-emission sources.

In February last year, undeterred by countrywide protests and criticism from both the EU and the Council of Europe, PiS adopted a controversial law that restricts the Polish judiciary’s independence.

In July, in his successful re-election campaign, the PiS-aligned president Andrzej Duda bolstered his flagging campaign by equating “LGBT ideology” with communism and attacking his main rival Rafal Trzaskowki for being open to discussing Jewish compensation claims from the Holocaust, a subject PiS considers closed.

Poland is the only country in the region not to have compensated its citizens, including Jews, for assets seized by the Nazis and the communists during the Holocaust.

Interesting to see how all this sits with Mr Howell, especially since being pro-Israel and against anti-Semitism are probably the only causes that he ever takes a principled stand on. — Yours faithfully,

Ralph Hickman

Elizabeth Road, Henley

We can solve climate crisis

Sir, — I read with interest the letter from Jonny Bidgood who was astonished to discover that there is no tax on aviation fuel (Standard, January 15).

I share his astonishment and agree with the sentiment of his letter.

However, taxing aviation fuel on its own will meet resistance because flying becomes more expensive for everyone. This could be significantly more expensive if the tax is set in line with fuel for cars.

However, Jonny is correct that this is exactly the right action if brought in alongside measures to kickstart low-carbon aviation. In my new book, Face Up to Climate Change, published last week and featured in this paper, I explain the huge opportunity to test our collective resolve by tackling emission from aviation.

Climate change is an emergency but it is solvable. Let’s start with demanding more of our politicians, including tackling the thorny issues of taxing aviation fuel. — Yours faithfully,

Dr Peter McManners

Pangbourne

Community contribution

Sir, — I was very sorry to read that David Eggleton, Henley’s Deputy Mayor, has resigned from the ruling Henley Residents Group on the town council (Standard, January 15). I have no idea why he did this but he is a valuable member of the council and Henley residents are better off with him on the council.

In 2017 I stood for a seat in opposition to the HRG and was duly trounced by their effective campaigning (although the Government’s poor handling of Brexit negotiations at the time probably didn’t help).

Despite being on the other side, David was a gracious opponent and his light-hearted approach belied a serious commitment to the town and its residents.

He has made a huge contribution, often quietly behind the scenes, and I hope he continues his leading community role. — Yours faithfully,

Justin Sutherland

Bird Place Henley

New litter bins welcome

Sir, — Well done, Henley Town Council.

I have written to the council several times regarding the sad state of the litter bin on Station Park, so I am delighted with the decision to spend £19,000 on replacing all the heritage bins in the town centre.

Perhaps waste disposal contractor and Deputy Mayor David Eggleton, who wanted the 16 cast iron bins refurbished rather than replaced, will tender for the disposal of the old bins.

Just a thought. — Yours faithfully,

Steve Ludlow

Station Road, Henley

Thoughtless dog owners

Sir, — I walked up Hart Street, Henley, on a Sunday recently and was disgusted.

What is wrong with these people who will not pick up their dogs’ mess?

If you want a dog then do the decent thing and pick up its mess. People who can’t be bothered picking up shouldn’t have a dog. — Yours faithfully,

Mrs J Hadley

Leaver Road, Henley

Loss of good, kind man

We were so sorry to hear that Brigadier Malcolm Page had passed away (Standard, January 22).

On behalf of the people of Borama city, I am sending my condolences to his younger sister Yvonne Meachen and all his friends, comrades from the Royal Commonwealth Ex-Services League and Royal British Legion’s Henley and Peppard branch, colleagues who had served Somaliland and the people of Henley.

Malcolm, who joined the Somaliland Scouts as a junior officer after the Second World War, committed his life to helping Somali veterans who had fought for the Crown in the former British protectorate.

He founded the Henley- Borama Friendship Association in 1983, a year after visiting the city. He was distressed at the conditions of some of his former comrades and Somali veterans who had fought for the British Crown.

He was really energetic and early efforts included fundraising to renovate a power plant in the city.

He also led fundraising campaigns to help improve schools, hospitals and infrastructure.

Sadly, the civil war (1988-91) interrupted communications but in 1992 Dr Noel Snell and Malcolm visited Borama city, which had become part of an independent Republic of Somaliland, to re-establish contact.

In 1993 he brought a delegation to Borama and there was a very big ceremony and great welcome for them.

Henley held its first annual “Borama comes to Henley” event in Market Place in 2014 and this was repeated in 2016, 2017 and 2019. It was called off in 2018 because Borama had been hit by a tropical cyclone.

A colourful contingent from the Anglo-Somali community gathered on Mill Meadows for joyful demonstrations of traditional Somali singing and dancing.

Borama families now living in the UK came together to showcase the richness of their culture through performances of music, dance and poetry.

Borama’s people retain a huge enthusiasm to build a solid future for the next generations. The city has established three universities over the last 20 years and is one of the main providers of further education in the region.

Over the years Henley and its residents have supported, both financially and practically, various initiatives in Borama, including road building, creating electricity infrastructure, medical aid and education.

Henley has also welcomed numerous delegations from Borama and enjoys support and interest from the Somaliland Diaspora in the UK.

Veterans living in Borama city were really sorry when I told them of Malcolm’s passing and they mentioned the support they had received from him. He was a good, hard worker and had a kindly personality,

I was the councillor who worked with him from 2014 to 2018 and the contact person here for the Henley-Borama Friendship Association.

I want to thank the Mayor Ken Arlett who emailed me with the sad news. We will miss Malcolm. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Hassan Ahmed Ainan

Borama

Thanks for generosity

Sir, — On Sunday I went to the One Stop shop in Greys Road, Henley, to buy my newspaper only to discover that I had left the coupon behind.

I would like to thank the very kind lady, who insisted on buying it for me and thus prevented my having to make a double journey in the snow.

It is lovely to know that generosity of spirit still persists beyond just covid. — Yours faithfully,

Gordon McBride

Wootton Road, Henley

Thanks for helping me

Sir, — May I please, through your pages, express my gratitude to the passers-by, residents and ambulance crew who came to my assistance when I took a tumble in King’s Road, Henley, on Monday last week. Thank you all.— Yours faithfully,

David Holloway

Harpsden Road, Henley