Six old parish boundary markers to find and we’re already halfway there...

Rising to Thomas Octavius’s challenge in Hidden Henley (Standard, January 15), we have one other Henley borough boundary marker to offer.

It will be known to many walkers of Henley’s footpaths, on Pack and Prime Lane, just beyond the junction with a crossing path that leads to Valley Road one way and up the valley to the Maltsters Arms in Rotherfield Greys the other.

I am not sure your readers should be looking for these markers all the way around the borough boundaries.

An inquiry by the Local Government Board led to considerable expansion of the borough boundary in 1892 and this was generally well established before the First World War — by roads, footpaths, field boundaries and, of course, the river.

The one exception was to the west of the town, on its boundary with the civil parish of Peppard.

When Henley town councillors “beat the bounds” of the town in November 1892, this was the part they were clearly least sure about, despite being guided by the town surveyor “with a large map”.

In October 1908, Peppard Parish Council wrote to Henley Town Council proposing that the boundary be marked to avoid doubt and on December 22, councillors from both parishes met on the boundary to sort out the details. The account in the Henley Standard at the time said that “six iron boundary posts were put in at the points decided on”.

The town council’s records don’t mention any other boundary marking effort in 1908, the date which appears on the top of the marker in your photograph.

The two we have identified — yours in Gillotts Lane and mine — are both from what would have been that boundary with Peppard parish. So perhaps we are looking for only six boundary markers in all. And we already have a third of them. Not bad for a start! — Yours faithfully,

Michael Redley

Norman Avenue, Henley

Sir, — This boundary marker is close to the Sue Ryder memorial wood, which we found on a family walk.

My friend tells me there was an annual “beating on the bounds” back in the day to imprint the boundaries on the minds of locals, often led by the local rector. — Yours faithfully,

Diana Estornel

Station Road, Shiplake

Sir, — We spotted the boundary marker on Pack and Prime Lane at the path junction that turns off towards Valley Road. — Yours faithfully,

Alene Wilton

Park Road, Henley