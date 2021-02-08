Here’s another boundary marker

Sir, — In your quest to find parish boundary markers in respect of Henley town parish, we would like to offer number four of six. This marker can be found on Drawback Hill.

Towards the top of Rotherfield Road, two houses before the end on the left-hand side, you will find a bridle path. Two thirds of the way along the bridle path on the left hand side you will see this marker. That leaves you with two to go.

If we may add to your quest. The town boundary is marked by these parish boundary markers. However, the much older ecclesiastical boundary is still set at Peppard Lane and the area from Peppard Lane to Rotherfield Road is called Harpsden Heights and is in the ecclesiastical boundary of Harpsden.

Perhaps it was in 1908 that Henley took part of Harpsden or did this happen at an earlier time? — Yours faithfully,

James and Elsie Frost

Henley