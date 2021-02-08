Your letters...

Ignored and defenceless

Sir, — Your article headlined “Next door parish unhappy at town’s massive growth” (Standard, January 29) describes the dilemma faced by local parishes adjacent to Watlington as the overdevelopment of the town is set to continue.

We are faced with a South Oxfordshire District local plan that was imposed on the authority by the Secretary of State for Housing and a planning process that is prepared to favour one neighbourhood plan over another.

The piecemeal approach to these planning applications for large residential schemes favoured by developers ensures that the overall impact on Watlington and the adjoining parishes and residents is not properly considered or always fully understood.

The level of consultation by developers, the district council and Oxfordshire County Council is virtually nil and yet they are able to address planning committee members, assuring them that this has taken place by which time it is too late to refute.

My own parish requested details from the county council on November 6 on the process of “optioneering” for the Watlington bypass and received no response. We have now been forced to make a freedom of information request (from our own county council).

Our request, made along with others, including Henley MP John Howell, for these applications to be called in by the Secretary of State had to await the decision of the district council’s planning committee where the planning officer’s report confirmed that both applications would have to be referred to the planning casework unit at the Minsitry of Housing.

I am therefore extremely concerned now to be advised by Dave Moseley in that department that all requests have been withdrawn, which is categorically not the case.

The decision rests with the Secretary of State but we are being disenfranchised if it is possible for this formal process to be ignored.

Providence Land, to whom the consent was granted, are only the promoters of the land and have no interest in the final product.

They will sell to the highest bidder at which point it will be no surprise to see amendments to the consent applied for.

You only have to look at the revised application that has been submitted by Beechcroft Developments for the old Ministry of Defence site within Pyrton parish to increase the number of homes to 75, all within a site of five acres and including a bypass and roundabout.

The original application for this site, with a care home, was made partly on the grounds of providing employment.

Providence Land has a third application (not yet considered) for another 100 houses within the parish of Pyrton and adjoining the northern edge of Watlington and the Icknield Community College.

Not one of their schemes includes any benefit to the infrastructure and services of Watlington despite increasing the population by approximately 50 per cent. If the district council’s planning committee sees fit to approve the Chalgrove Airfield application for 3,000 homes, the college will be relocated and that site will come forward for more residential development.

It was interesting to read in the same edition the intention of Watlington Parish Council to close the high street to traffic other than to residents and businesses.

While the county council has stated that funding for such a scheme is not available, the effect of this strategy appears to create a “new town” Watlington to both fund a bypass and absorb not only “old town” Watlington’s traffic but the ensuing increase in traffic.

Watlington town centre was designated an air quality management area by the district council in 2009.

Since then, the parish council has chosen not to implement any of the mitigation action points in the district council’s air quality action plan, preferring instead to base its proposals on the bypass, which is still to be finalised as a route by the county council and which will need to be approved by the district council.

It is unacceptable that the impact on our heritage, environment and the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty are given such scant regard.

The fact that these residential development schemes will cause harm is acknowledged by the district council’s conservation officer but apparently such harm is acceptable.

What may not be immediately understood is that such investigations are restricted to within 500m of a scheme and therefore adjoining parishes are again ignored.

Proposed residential development within Watlington and Pyrton parishes and the impact of the as yet unspecified and unconsented Watlington bypass needs to be reviewed before the area becomes overdeveloped and a rat run for both construction traffic and as an unintended route between the A34 and junction 6 of the M40 as part of the Oxford to Cambridge arc.

Small parish councils and local residents have limited resources to continually challenge these developers and we are not adequately represented by our district and county councillors or our MP.

The Secretary of State has been asked to “call in” these decisions. At the time of writing, his response is awaited but representations can be made to him at the planning casework unit as set out below.

Please do lobby the Secretary of State to call in these applications to achieve a balanced consideration at the following address: Planning casework unit, Ministry of Housing, Communities and LocaI Government, 5 St Phillips Place, Colmore Row, Birmingham B3 2PW or email pcu@communities.

gov.uk The referance is P19/S1972/0 and P19/S1928/0 — Yours faithfully,

Robert Parker

Chairman, Shirburn Parish Meeting

Don’t destroy lovely land

Destroying beautiful land for building is terrible. People who already live here don’t want it. Surely that should count more than the councillors that don’t live in the area?

Pick on areas that need improving, not beautiful green belt and ancient land. — Yours faithfully,

Susan Weller

What’s up with people?

Sir, — So much has been discussed and written about covid-19 one wonders if there is anything else to say, but I think there is.

The statistics are truly grim and a disaster for so many people who have lost people they love and cared for.

We have media commentators, TV, radio and newspapers seemingly covering every angle.

But there is one angle I don’t hear about except in the case of exceptions like raves and other illegal gatherings. That thing is our behaviour.

The virus does not just move about on its own. Every infection is because of some kind of contact.

Henley is generally affluent with a well-educated population and yet when I am out taking exercise (that is walking) I am constantly coming across people who seem not to get it that the virus is easily transmissible.

For instance, when my wife and I are walking on a footpath that would provide enough width to safely pass walkers coming towards us, we move to single file on one side of the path.

A couple coming along remain side by side chatting, making no attempt to pass at a safe distance. It’s amazing. And this is not an exception.

We ask ourselves what is up with these people. This kind of unawareness is evident not just in the countryside but in town and in some shops.

So it seems that in all the reasons given for the high number of infections and deaths, behaviour of the “ordinary” citizen is left out.

Perhaps it’s a mixture of ignorance, carelessness, arrogance or denial but one thing is for sure — any or all of these will kill people.

What we are asked to do is not difficult. Let’s shape up some more. We all have a responsibility for ourselves and for others.

Think about your behaviour and every day you may very well save a life. Just imagine how wonderful it would feel to save a person’s life. — Yours faithfully,

Phil Perry

Elizabeth Road, Henley

Do keep calm and carry on

Sir, — Many of us grew up knowing that to be British means a stiff upper lip, keeping calm and carrying on regardless, which is why Always Look on the Bright Side of Life has become our second national anthem.

Other nations might indulge in noisy histrionics and wallow in emotion but not us.

That changed a year ago when, to hide their staggering incompetence, this Conservative Government colluded with the NHS and Public Health England to terrify the British population into submission by persuading it that a respiratory virus, from which more than 97 per cent of those who catch it recover just as well as they do from flu, was about to stalk the streets, striking people down left and right.

Lacking any perspective, such as how many were still going to die from “normal” causes, the nation fell for the myth, did as it was told and allowed the economy to be destroyed along with the lives of the young and of many frightened older folk.

A year on, we have officially lost 100,000 or 0.15 per cent of the UK population to covid-19, even though we all know that the numbers are much exaggerated by including many who died “with”, not “of”, covid.

Now we are told that at least 80,000 more will die soon as a result of covid- induced neglect — cancelled diagnoses, treatments, operations and suicides.

Remarkably, the percentage of the population “killed by covid” thus far is, pro rata for the population, equivalent to the number of civilian casualties in the Second World War, 70,000 (0.15 per cent).

The Spanish flu of 1918/19 killed 228,000, or 0.53 per cent of the population.

Each of those war deaths, most of them violent and often leaving just mangled remains in a bombed-out home, was a tragedy for the families concerned.

Were they and everyone else then subjected to the pathetic outpourings that we are subjected to daily by the broadcast and printed media, let alone Boris’s crocodile tears?

They were not and they would have been horrified had they been subjected to the demoralising and sensationalist “reporting” that is daily inflicted on a gullible public.

People grieved, families mourned, dignity was preserved, our leaders led and life went on.

Remembering that we all die eventually, it really is time for this snivelling and grovelling to stop.

Yes, be cautious but stop cowering and please determine never again to elect incompetents to govern us. — Yours faithfully,

Philip Collings

Peppard Common

Selfish shoppers

Editor, — How selfish can you be? I refer, of course, to Margaret Moola and Elaine Williams, from Sonning Common, who think it unnecessary to wear a face mask while doing their shopping in Henley market place (Standard, January 29).

It is in a confined space, albeit outside, where people can get too close to each other. If it is such a hardship for these women, perhaps they should be the ones to stay at home and let the rest of us feel a lot safer.

Well done to the town council for taking the appropriate action. — Yours faithfully,

Norman Daniells

Blandy Road, Henley

You should wear masks

Sir, — May I suggest to Margaret Moola and Elaine Williams that they check the latest World Health Organisation infographic (dated December 1, 2020) to revise their out-of-date information regarding the wearing of masks.

They will notice that since covid the heading has been changed to “All about masks in the context of covid-19”.

Following this there is a clear statement saying: “Make wearing a mask a normal part of being around other people.”

We look forward to seeing them at the Henley Thursday markets masked up in future — unless, of course, either of them has a medical condition, which makes this impossible. — Yours faithfully,

Leslie Plumb

Queen Street, Henley

Best to know the facts

Sir, — A Nalot asks “Why do many of us think we know so much [about the covid vaccine]” (Standard, January 29).

The answer is because some very clever people have done some very clever research. As for Socrates, the central tenet of Ancient Greek philosophy was that we should all know ourselves.

So if we don’t know something perhaps we should take the trouble to find out. Many people have taken the trouble to find out and are desperate to be vaccinated.

I do hope that A Nalot does not add further to the strain on the NHS. — Yours faithfully,

Dr David Cottam

Mapledurham

I can’t wait to have jab

Sir, — I scanned through G Hoff’s epistle and read A Nalot’s letter (Standard, January 29).

Everybody is entitled to their opinion. However, I trust that should either party contact this terrible covid virus that neither of them will burden the NHS for help should they become seriously ill with it.

I cannot wait to have the vaccine so we can see our grandchildren, family and friends once again without the risk of transmitting or receiving the virus.

We should be supporting our overworked doctors and health service. not condemning them. — Yours faithfully,

Mark Hatt

South Stoke Road, Woodcote

Please keep points brief

Sir, — Congratulations to G Hoff who managed to cover six columns of the letters page and well done to anyone who read it all.

Brevity would be appreciated. — Yours faithfully,

Stephanie Clarke

Richmond Road, Caversham

Salute to our heroes

Editor, — This ode is called A Sad, Proud Salute. — Yours faithfully,

Dave Winship

Caversham Park Village

When the curtain falls on covid-19

And the cast link their arms and shuffle and bow,

Let’s not forget the great heroes we’ve seen —

The frontline stars who got through it somehow.

When life ebbed away from those who succumbed,

They took metaphorical blows on the chin,

And then, feeling down and anguished and stunned,

They found themselves acting as next of kin.

When shadows fall on the ICU wards

And we venture outside to chatter and hug,

Let’s not forget those who fought without swords,

For wages they took with a sigh and a shrug.

Will there be bugles and marching and such?

That they deserve it is beyond our dispute.

Though they seek not glory or honour so much,

We owe them a quiet, sad, proud salute.

Waste of our money

Sir — On the morning this country was reeling from the news that we had passed the desperately sad milestone of 100,000 people dying from covid-19, I received a regular email alert from South Oxfordshire District Council. It was about a dog fouling awareness campaign, telling me where to find the largest number of dog poo complaints in the district, complete with downloadable maps.

As a taxpayer, I am amazed by such use of time, effort and money when there are so many more urgent calls on the resources of our councils, especially at the moment.

Of course, I am disgusted by fellow dog owners who leave their pets’ mess in public places for others to clear up, but I have no need to be shown where to see it for myself. Who, in their right mind, would?

So, which budget pays for dog mess publicity? How many council employees work on it? Could they not extend their efforts to tackling our long-standing problem with roadside litter? This unsightly and sometimes dangerous blight has long been a national and local disgrace over which councils shake their collective heads and rattle empty purses.

Perhaps the district council should draw up another map, shaming those highways with the deepest piles of paper, plastic and assorted detritus strewn along their verges, so that people can see that for themselves.

I would include in this guide the Henley to Reading A4155 and the Oxford ring road plus many others in-between.

But I would far prefer to see the money spent on regular clean-ups, which, regretfully, is the only way to keep our roadsides clean. — Yours faithfully,

Elisabeth Ransom

Binfield Heath

Covid will kill commute

I am replying to Aldon Ferguson, of Wargrave, and Mark Jameson, of Charvil, as someone who lives a stone’s throw from Twyford station and has several neighbours who have commuted to London (Standard, January 15).

The feeling now is that the mass commute is no more, due to covid.

Some say that their offices will be downsized or that working from home will stay as the new norm.

The issue of car park capacity will therefore probably never become an issue, either at Twyford or Wargrave. — Yours faithfully,

A Toogood

Brook Street, Twyford

New homes, not a hotel

Sir, -— I was impressed by David Whitehead’s contribution to the discussion about the proposed hotel in the Henley station car park (Standard, January 22).

I agree that this project would not benefit Henley.

My view is that this site would be ideal for a starter homes development, which would help Henley residents find rented accommodation in their own town.

Some of the rent could go towards building up a capital fund, which could then be used for a mortgage.

The scheme would ensure that this accommodation is then available again as a starter home.

This is what Henley needs, not a hotel. — Yours faithfully,

Andrew Hawkins

Berkshire Road, Henley

So who is responsible?

Physics tells me that nature abhors a vacuum and will attempt to fill it immediately. Not so with our two councils (Henley town and South Oxfordshire district) when it comes to the subject of responsibility for commercial waste in our town.

Three weeks ago, the Mayor Ken Arlett attempted to pass the buck on commercial waste to the district council as their responsibility.

He was handed it straight back and clearly told it was not their responsibility by the highest authority, cabinet member for housing and the environment, Liz Hayden.

So now we have two councils in denial of responsibility for the very live issue of waste from retail, restaurants and pubs. The $64,000 question is who is ultimately responsible?

It is a major concern on every level — public health, links to crime, recycling and the environment and service standards.

Voters must hold the appropriate level of local government accountable for a critical service to the town.

Why is it when it comes to on-street waste, councillors rush in with “loads of money” to implement their own vanity projects?

Indeed “bins to the right of us, bins to the left of us, costing a fortune” will soon be expensively sprinkled throughout our town unless the five-member motion of Councillors Eggleton and Hamilton is successful on February 16.

However, when it comes to commercial waste, councillors put a telescope to their blind eye and utter: “I see no problem.”

Is Councillor Gawyrsiak scarred by his efforts of several years ago when he organised the collection of commercial waste but only had it taken as far as the Henley Town Council depot in Reading Road?

This collection service eventually had to be discontinued and the ever-increasing mountain of waste cleared for public health and legal reasons with taxpayers billed for a five-figure sum. The strategy of “out of sight and out of mind” never works.

I have spoken with officials from the Environment Agency who are clear that the Environment Protection Act 1990 clearly states that the legal responsibility to dispose of waste sits with the business; they must safely contain and legally dispose of all waste produced from their business. There can be no contra argument on this point.

However, the Act also states that the local authority has a duty of care for the businesses and this is where I challenge both councils as offering inadequate guidance, support and overall organisation.

I witnessed this at first hand when Bijam, the Persian restaurant, came to the town at the start of last year. It is simply not good enough to leave businesses to their own devices and abdicate responsibility.

Without local government help, Henley businesses will not be able to organise collectively for their own group benefit and the town’s overall enhanced wellbeing.

I say to both councils: sort out this mess of who is responsible. Then organise a practical, efficient and low-cost collection and disposal service for commercial waste that embraces all businesses co-operatively and leads to Henley being a more prosperous and safer town for the post-covid future. — Yours faithfully,

Barry Wood

Stoke Row Road, Peppard

Effective councillor

Sir, — It’s such a shame to see that David Eggleton felt he had to leave Henley Residents Group and become an independent town councillor (Standard, February 29). It has been noticeable over the last few months how disenchanted he has become with some of the decisions and lack of debate allowed by his old party.

The recent example of HRG councillors refusing to allow town councillors to discuss the planning application involving one of their own senior members should concern everyone.

I have found David to be an excellent councillor with the best interests of Henley always at the forefront of his mind.

When I was cabinet member for economic development and regeneration at South Oxfordshire District Council, I always found his advice on Henley matters useful when considering issues impacting our town.

I like his down-to-earth manner and he puts his hands to the task and won’t accept bureaucratic delays. Who can forget the times he has been out and filled potholes himself?

So I’m sorry he felt he had to become an independent councillor but, take it from someone who knows, he still has a lot to offer Henley and I hope he will remain an active councillor for many years to come. — Yours faithfully,

Paul Harrison

Conservative county council candidate for Henley, Sonning Common

Cheap travel is our right

Sir, — Perhaps Jonny Bidgood (Standard, January 22) hasn’t noticed how few planes have flown over the UK during the last year, excepting the flights that carried the 20 million allowed in early 2020 by our incompetent government, while at the same time America banned flights from countries with high virus infection rates.

Now, with impeccable timing, he puts forward the brilliant idea of crippling already hard-pressed airlines that would no longer be able to offer affordable (not “cheap” as he puts it), well-deserved holidays to working people who have been locked away for the last year.

Giving ordinary people a chance of respite from this dystopian nightmare, unlike the one per cent of the uber rich who have been able to escape in their private jets and sit out lockdown in exotic locations.

Talking of which, I take it that the tens of thousands of climate activists who will be attending the climate jamboree he mentions in his letter will all be arriving in Scotland in sailing boats and bicycles.

Anyway, I am not sure that Glasgow airport can accommodate all those private jets that the celebrities will be arriving in.

Regarding the cost of railway fuel, I frequently travel by train to Scotland and always ponder why it is so expensive.

It certainly has little to do with the cost of fuel per passenger mile. Airlines just generally run their companies much more efficiently.

However, I no longer fly to Scotland because of the peripheral hassle it now takes to actually get on the plane.

Mr Bidgood’s arguments would look even sillier if he had chosen Australia as an example instead of Scotland. Cancelling the £100 billion HS2 project would save vastly more than his proposed £14billion kerosine tax.

The only reason we generally think of fuel as expensive is because of the 58p fuel duty on every litre of petrol we purchase, plus 20 per cent VAT.

Over decades, British governments have got used to raking in vast amounts of fuel duty. In the unlikely event we all go electric, do you really think any government would forgo all that money?

It would get it in other ways, such as a mileage tax. Electric motor fuel won’t look very cheap then.

A fuel tax would be the last straw and drive airlines to bankruptcy, not to mention all the lost jobs and blighted lives. In any case, how could it be workable? Airlines would not be happy to refuel in the UK. Planes would start to fly about, overloaded with fuel brought in from outside the UK. It’s called the law of unintended consequences.

Of course, climate activists want to dictate who can or cannot travel. If you examine communist regimes throughout history, their overriding priority has always been, after banning free speech, to restrict travel by ordinary people, both within and outside their countries.

It is essential that travel in a democratic country must be as affordable as it possibly can be. — Yours faithfully,

M Reid

Shiplake

Look after countryside

Sir, — I am writing to lend my support to the decision by the Culden Faw Estate to charge for parking at its two car parks in Hambleden (Standard, January 22)

Town dwellers are complaining but have they considered the real cost to the countryside, farmers, landowners, gamekeepers and those that work on the land?

There has been a problem for some time but it has massively increased since covid struck.

People are walking everywhere, not just on footpaths, the self-entitled who seem to think they have the right to go wherever they fancy.

Not just in this area either — there are pictures from all over the country of footpaths many tens of feet wide where people have no respect for farmers’ crops that are growing, trampling all over them, and often areas set aside for wildlife growing strips of crops to enhance the habitat for wildlife.

Dogs are roaming off the lead, giving wildlife no peace, and sheep are being ripped to pieces on a daily basis. Many have experienced people climbing through fences into fields and even straying through gardens to avoid puddles.

I’ve had chickens killed by dogs out of control and off the lead on the road. The list is endless.

Let me remind you all that dogs should be on leads at all times unless they are actually working on the road (Road Traffic Act 1988) and on leads between March 1 to July 31 in the country to protect ground-nesting birds.

If you choose to walk your dogs off the lead at other times they should be under control at all times and on the actual footpaths, not roaming often hundreds of yards away.

Fair play to Culden Faw for charging for parking because for too long it has been the countryside that picks up the bill. — Yours faithfully,

Kate Waddington

Fawley

Stop use of insecticide

We learn that the National Farmers Union is pressing for the use of previously banned neonicotinoid insecticides on sugar beet fields in East Anglia to increase their yield.

This is extremely worrying. These potent, toxic products have destructive properties that affect our main plant pollinators and not just bees.

Other insects including beetles, hoverflies, butterflies and moths perform this vital function and let’s not forget bats.

We’d have no crops to harvest without these fellow creatures that share our planet Earth. Where would this lead to if given the go-ahead?

My wife Rosemary and I have signed a petition in protest at the NFU’s request. We want to live in a natural world, not a lifeless, dead one.

You can speak your mind at https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/568940

Other protest sites exist. Do sign. — Yours faithfully,

Vincent and Rosemary Ruane

Henley Road, Caversham

Keep away from Right

Sir, — The article about John Howell leading the delegation to Council of Europe (Standard, January 22) was notable for its criticism of the Labour Party.

John Howell stated that: “The Labour Party carries on as if we have lost all these rights by not being part of the EU”.

It’s a bit strange, then, that the Labour Party continues to send its share of the delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly.

It does this because the rights of participation given by the Council of Europe are independent of EU membership and will continue.

On the other hand, many consumers’ and workers’ rights were guaranteed by membership of the EU and it is these that the Labour Party is rightly “carrying on about”.

Another point of interest is that the Tory part of the UK delegation chooses to cosy up to an unsavoury set of far Right political parties in the EC/DA Parliamentary Group of the Council of Europe. Some examples are the Alternative for Germany, Italy’s Lega and Poland’s Law and Justice Party.

Mr Howell also happens to be the treasurer of this group, which contains extremists who have nothing in common with his professed “One Nation Conservatism”.

When offering Mr Howell the post, Boris Johnson should have insisted that he relinquished the job of treasurer of this group.

It is completely inappropriate for the leader of the British delegation to the Council of Europe to have the job of bean-counting for a ragbag of foreign Right-wing parties.

Mr Howell should have either declined the delegation leadership post or given up his group treasurer role. — Yours faithfully,

David Winchester

Treasurer, South Oxfordshire branch, Labour Party, Kennylands Road, Sonning Common

What are we paying for?

Sir, — Once again I am completely astounded by the complete lack of regard Henley Royal Regatta has for its members.

Having kept last year’s membership fees, when there was no regatta, they have taken £170 again this year, which we will lose if there is no regatta.

If there is a regatta they will require a further £170. They have also said there will be no guest badges so not only did we get nothing last year, they are limiting us this year.

I am a member of York Races and they retained last year’s membership fees but they are not charging us anything this year.

They would have had huge expenses running the races and providing prize money with no revenue.

They also provided free access to Racing TV so we were able to watch all the races that were held behind closed doors. That is the way to treat your members. — Yours faithfully,

Mary Worsdell

Britwell Salome

Good work in meadows

Sir, — I would like to say how impressed I am by the Henley Town Council employees who look after Mill Meadows and the rest of the riverside park.

They are out every morning at 8am emptying bins and picking up litter. Early on the Sunday before last, as the snow was falling, they were gritting the paths, making them safe for the huge number of people who love to walk by the river.

This area is such an asset for us and gives so much pleasure for people to be able to take their daily exercise and walk with friends at this difficult time. — Yours faithfully,

Elizabeth Toms

Meadow Road, Henley

Thanks for my bracelet

Thank you very much indeed to the kind gentleman who found my bracelet in Waitrose on Saturday afternoon and handed it in.

It is of great sentimental value and I am extremely grateful. — Yours faithfully,

Rosemary Scott

Crazies Hill