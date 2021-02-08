Monday, 08 February 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

We need somewhere to go walking

We need somewhere to go walking

Sir, — While the coronavirus pandemic is taking over the world, we are encouraged to walk locally, avoid driving to beauty spots and keep socially distant.

I have walked through this area of scrubland (pictured) for more than
50 years.

I know that it is private but I respect the countryside and do no damage but recently this unfriendly sign appeared.

The neighbouring land is also private but the owners appreciate that we need to take exercise and allow us access.

How kind — they don’t need to, but understand the difficulties.

Access is denied to so many places so the people of Henley are forced to either not go out or bend the government rules.

Please think again, landowners. — Yours faithfully,

Rosemary Duckett

Henley

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33