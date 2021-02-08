We need somewhere to go walking

Power plant not as ‘green’ as claimed, says council
A PROPOSED gas-fired power plant on the outskirts ... [more]
Monday, 08 February 2021
Sir, — While the coronavirus pandemic is taking over the world, we are encouraged to walk locally, avoid driving to beauty spots and keep socially distant.
I have walked through this area of scrubland (pictured) for more than
50 years.
I know that it is private but I respect the countryside and do no damage but recently this unfriendly sign appeared.
The neighbouring land is also private but the owners appreciate that we need to take exercise and allow us access.
How kind — they don’t need to, but understand the difficulties.
Access is denied to so many places so the people of Henley are forced to either not go out or bend the government rules.
Please think again, landowners. — Yours faithfully,
Rosemary Duckett
Henley
08 February 2021
More News:
Power plant not as ‘green’ as claimed, says council
A PROPOSED gas-fired power plant on the outskirts ... [more]
Sheila Hayward — February 19, 1932-January 19, 2021
SHEILA SMITH was born in Nettlebed on February 19,... [more]
Parents, pupils and staff get used to lockdown life
STUDENTS at the Piggott School in Wargrave who ... [more]
POLL: Have your say