We need somewhere to go walking

Sir, — While the coronavirus pandemic is taking over the world, we are encouraged to walk locally, avoid driving to beauty spots and keep socially distant.

I have walked through this area of scrubland (pictured) for more than

50 years.

I know that it is private but I respect the countryside and do no damage but recently this unfriendly sign appeared.

The neighbouring land is also private but the owners appreciate that we need to take exercise and allow us access.

How kind — they don’t need to, but understand the difficulties.

Access is denied to so many places so the people of Henley are forced to either not go out or bend the government rules.

Please think again, landowners. — Yours faithfully,

Rosemary Duckett

Henley