Sorry you can’t see our snowdrops

Headteacher hoping to run 100km for village school
THE headteacher of Goring primary is hoping to ... [more]
Monday, 15 February 2021
Editor, — “The snowdrop, winter’s timid child, awakes to life, bedew’d with tears” is the first part of Mary Robinson’s Ode to the Snowdrop.
Many of us feel hope on seeing this little flower heralding good things to come each spring.
No more so than the Quakers of Henley who have a carpet of them to enjoy in the Quaker burial ground behind the Meeting House in early February each year.
In recent years we have opened our garden in February to welcome our friends and Henley residents to enjoy the splendid display and experience the quiet purpose of the garden. Sadly, this year the garden cannot open for us to share our simple snowdrops with Henley but we look forward to doing so next year.
This photograph shows a previous year’s display. If you would like to see more pictures of our beautiful garden please visit midthamesquakers.org.uk Diana Barnett Henley Quakers
Diana Barnett
Henley Quakers
15 February 2021
More News:
Headteacher hoping to run 100km for village school
THE headteacher of Goring primary is hoping to ... [more]
Campaigning villager celebrates her 112th birthday
THE oldest resident in Peppard celebrated her ... [more]
POLL: Have your say