Sorry you can’t see our snowdrops

Editor, — “The snowdrop, winter’s timid child, awakes to life, bedew’d with tears” is the first part of Mary Robinson’s Ode to the Snowdrop.

Many of us feel hope on seeing this little flower heralding good things to come each spring.

No more so than the Quakers of Henley who have a carpet of them to enjoy in the Quaker burial ground behind the Meeting House in early February each year.

In recent years we have opened our garden in February to welcome our friends and Henley residents to enjoy the splendid display and experience the quiet purpose of the garden. Sadly, this year the garden cannot open for us to share our simple snowdrops with Henley but we look forward to doing so next year.