Monday, 15 February 2021

Beacon of hope

Sir, — Among the seemingly bare branches of the old honeysuckle in my garden, this tiny flash of colour, a beacon of hope for the coming spring, caught my eye.

If nothing else, lockdown has afforded me time to observe more closely my natural surroundings and to appreciate minute changes which, in the normal business of life, I may well have overlooked. — Yours faithfully,

Inese Clayson

South Street, Caversham

