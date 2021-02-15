Headteacher hoping to run 100km for village school
Monday, 15 February 2021
Sir, — Among the seemingly bare branches of the old honeysuckle in my garden, this tiny flash of colour, a beacon of hope for the coming spring, caught my eye.
If nothing else, lockdown has afforded me time to observe more closely my natural surroundings and to appreciate minute changes which, in the normal business of life, I may well have overlooked. — Yours faithfully,
Inese Clayson
South Street, Caversham
15 February 2021
