Your letters...

Sir, — Lifelong experience has taught us that if we stick our heads above the parapet there will always be someone (or two) to take a potshot.

Therefore we were not at all surprised with the responses to our letter of January 29, which raised two particular matters of concern.

It seems that, as a nation, we are quickly losing the skills of objective and respectful debate of issues that, by their nature, may well be deemed contentious.

However, unless we are able to openly discuss — and offer differing perspectives on such issues — we may well be in danger of losing the facility (traditionally taught through debating societies in our schools and universities) to rationally argue opposing points of view about anything and everything.

Admittedly, we are living in challenging times but does this mean we should never express an opinion or ask a question?

Henley’s Thursday market stallholders are doing their best to continue serving loyal and regular customers and to keep their businesses afloat in order to put bread on the table and pay their bills, like the rest of us.

We see no reason why anyone should be calling for the closure of the market just because they have unspecified concerns about safety.

The area is taped off and there are marshals in attendance. Please will someone explain what particular safety issues they have?

Why should those of us who are happy to continue shopping in the market and support stallholders in order to help keep their businesses afloat (and there are many customers who regularly still do so) have this opportunity (potentially) removed simply because some others have (as yet unspecified) concerns?

The issue of mask-wearing in the open air, or when in a car, and the dangers to the immune system by so doing also requires some thought and discussion.

Thousands of medical authorities around the world have expressed grave concern, explaining that, within seconds of putting on a face covering, oxygenation rates in the blood are lowered.

Human beings are designed to breathe oxygen. The accumulation of inhaled carbon dioxide along with bacterial and viral matter, which we all have in our bodies, adds nothing to the efficiency of our immune systems.

There are alarming and increasing reports of people becoming hospitalised with bacterial pneumonia and serious chest infections. Additionally, cases are being reported of rampant impetigo and bad facial rashes. Asthma cases are on the increase.

These all appear to be the result of over-wearing masks. So the original point is a legitimate one and requires consideration.

The correct usage and disposal of masks is yet another issue we raised.

Our observations have confirmed that most, if not all, people carry their mask in a pocket, round their neck or even on their heads and then put it on or pull it up or down when they want to cover their faces. Such activity is extremely deleterious to health and can lead to illness and reduced immunity to the very virus that people are told they are protecting against.

In addition, masks should not be handled repeatedly but should be renewed regularly and, most importantly, be disposed of correctly.

Over the last few weeks, we have seen masks of all kinds dropped on the street and left there. The whole idea of protecting others from any possible transfer of infection goes by the board when used masks are disposed of in such a thoughtless manner.

We welcome open debate about any of the issues raised but let’s at least try to leave aside the blame culture and have a positive, objective and reasoned discussion, where all those who choose to get involved feel able to freely express their points of view.

Judgement and condemnation add nothing to the debate and do a disservice to those of us who are raising issues that need attention. — Yours faithfully,

Margaret Moola and Elaine Williams

Sonning Common

Serious explanation

Sir, — In response to Stephanie Clarke’s letter regarding the lack of brevity in my letter of January 29, in the case of the future of this country, and indeed the entire world as we know it, there is an awful amount to be said.

Such a serious matter cannot be summed up in two sentences, I am afraid.

That said, I am sure the editor would not have published it if he felt it was too long or would have insisted on it being edited.

I trust this letter is short enough. — Yours faithfully,

G Hoff

Nettlebed

Arrogant runners

On two separate occasions last week, while out walking my dog, I was approached from behind by runners along the footpath adjacent to Drawback Hill in Henley.

Both times I was nearing the end of the footpath but, instead of waiting for me to leave, as it is very narrow, the runners came up right behind me, huffing and puffing and totally ignoring social distancing rules.

These two men thought it was okay to just run past me, giving no consideration whatsoever.

The second episode occurred on the same path.

Just as I was nearing the end, I heard a man shouting something like, “Coming up behind you” (I can’t be certain of his exact words).

As he got closer to me, I told him there was nowhere for me to go and he needed to keep his distance but he continued nonetheless running past me, huffing and puffing. I doubt very much if he heard me since he had headphones on.

I am furious that some runners (and I would like to emphasise the word “some”) think that because they are running, everyone should just move out of their way, even when there is no place to move to.

What right do these people have to think they are exempt from following social distancing rules?

It’s this type of arrogant behaviour which will only prolong this pandemic and unless we all contribute to maintaining the current social distancing rules, the longer this virus will survive. — Yours faithfully,

Joanne Szego

Rotherfield Road, Henley

Are cyclists exempt then?

Sir, — Are any of your readers able to explain the “cyclists exemption” to the national lockdown regulations? I have researched online but can’t find anything official. — Yours faithfully,

Paddy Jackson

Watlington

Real cost of cheap travel

I am amazed that anyone should feel they have a right to cheap travel.

Surely you must know that we are polluting and destroying the planet for future generations by our greed.

It is shameful that we are so greedy, wanting so much now. What are we leaving for our young people? The air is so polluted that people are dying early from respiratory diseases, the soil is degraded with chemicals and overused to produce cheap food and plastic pollutes the sea and land and the food that we eat.

Time is running out to reverse this from disaster.

The air has been much clearer since there was less travel. Fewer aircraft and cars is a good start to improving air quality.

Yes, there will be fewer jobs in some of these industries but we can adapt to change and have more jobs in other areas for those made redundant. A considerable re-organisation is needed urgently to preserve our planet for the future and we all need to do our part in this. I hope you feel you can help in this. — Yours faithfully,

Stella Kendall

Checkendon

Why we must keep copse

Sir, — I was asked recently if I knew why there is a sign seen when exiting southwards at the Wootton Manor roundabout in Henley, which states: “Drive slowly — children at play”.

Well, this is the remaining one of two signs erected to warn drivers that there were unaccompanied children about on the development.

The other sign was erected on Blandy Road at its junction with St Andrew’s Road.

In the Seventies, according to the local plan of those times, developers were encouraged to give small parcels of land to the town to enable children to play closer to their homes.

There are two of these areas in Henley to my knowledge, one being the copse in Blandy Road.

Having completed the building of homes on the development, the builder would exit his storage facility and hand the deeds of the land over to the borough council, as it was then, for use by the local community.

My children used the copse along with others as an adventure playground, having walked unaccompanied along the pavement to get there.

I remember viewing their efforts to build roadways for their Dinky toy cars and later digging out and mounding earth to make an obstacle course for riding their bikes. The back garden definitely wasn’t the place for such activities.

Parents felt that signs were necessary, so a collection was made, approval by the council obtained and the two signs erected accordingly at the entrances to the area.

As the Seventies residents are now vacating their homes to younger home owners with young children, so it is essential that the copse remains in public ownership for use as originally intended and not become an access road to a possible future development on the Gillotts’ sports field, something the original benefactor didn’t intend. — Yours faithfully,

David Fryer

Blandy Road, Henley

Don’t spoil nice location

With reference to your article headlined “Developer to appeal rejection plan” (Standard, January 29), I am totally against the proposed Inspired Villages development in Blounts Court Road, Peppard Common.

Many people run along this road daily. They also cycle and bring their young children for cycle rides as well. There is more than enough traffic.

I know because I have lived here for 43 years and if there were 165 parking spaces planned as part of this development there would be too much traffic for a country lane.

With 150 flats, a swimming pool and many more facilities also available to the general public, the traffic would increase

ten-fold.

Personally, I don’t want to live in a very busy area. I like living in the countryside and once all this building takes place they will probably think they can build around here.

Please register my no vote. This is an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Please don’t let it be spoiled. — Yours faithfully,

Elizabeth McMurrugh

Blounts Court Road, Peppard Common

Bill threat to democracy

I am sure John Howell is not fooled by people exhorting him to support Caroline Lucas’s Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill (Standard, January 29).

What your article failed to tell us was that passing the Bill into law would be a mortal blow to democracy.

Like the Climate Change Act and the Paris Agreement before it, it is another trap set by the climate scare lobby to bypass the will of the people and hand energy policy to a small group of vocal and co-ordinated activists.

It seems that it is not enough to have Parliament’s committee on climate change overloaded with climate scare supporters, led by activist Lord Debden (John Gummer). See https://order-order.com/2019/02/14/government-whitewashing-lord-debens-600000-green-scandal/

The people have shown their enthusiasm for the Green Party’s agenda by only voting them one MP.

However, not content with Boris Johnson’s sudden enthusiasm for green issues, they want to be able to enforce their will through the courts, bypassing our government, business and the people.

They have, of course, seen how effective this was in all the court actions used to try to thwart Brexit.

Another example: because of the Paris agreement, whether one approves of it or not, the courts were used against the Government to stop the third runway at Heathrow.

Having left the EU, we now have a sovereign Parliament that is accountable to the people. The last thing we need is another quango, pretending to be supported by “the people”, to make decisions about this country that are undemocratic.

If the CEE Bill were passed, this Citizens’ Assembly could, for example, impose an immediate ban on the sale and use of petrol and diesel cars or make flying illegal or ban the sale of meat, despite opposition from the overwhelming majority of voters as well as government.

Incidentally, the image with the article of the Thames flooding could have been illustrated any number of times over hundreds, if not thousands, of years.

I suggest that the contributors to the article visit the Angel on the Bridge pub and see the high-water marks on the outer wall, put there in Victorian times.

What we experience every so often is called “weather”, not climate. — Yours faithfully,

M Reid

Shiplake

Stretching imagination

Sir, — I was fascinated to learn that due to heat and pressure, the Atlantic Ridge is widening the distance between Europe and the Americas.

Is there any hope similar European kinetics may widen the Channel? I’m sure the Paris-based Getlink company must have enough skilled grouters to keep their tunnel dry as it stretches. — Yours faithfully,

Dirk Jones

Kennylands Road, Sonning Common

Commuting will return

Sir, — I refer to the letter from Mr A Toogood, of Brook Street, Twyford, a mere five-minute walk from Twyford station, saying that covid-19 has killed people commuting.

Temporarily maybe, but not in the longer term.

Being resident in Brook Street means he is not adversely affected by the overflow of commuters parking in every possible spot around Twyford.

He may not understand that the footfall for Twyford station is for all of RG10 and many surrounding areas.

Once covid-19 is under control with vaccines, and our local surgery is doing a super job with this, no doubt there will be an annual covid-19 and flu jab.

Working from home affects home life for the family. You cannot hold proper discussions and discuss documents via Zoom and there should be a break between work and home, so I believe there will be a gradual return to regular commuting.

Give it five years and the problems will be history and the car parks overflowing once again. Therefore every space is vital. — Yours faithfully,

Mark Jameson

Charvil

Forever independent

Sir, — Henley town councillor David Eggleton hasn’t “become an independent councillor” as alleged by the self-declared Oxfordshire County Council Conservative candidate Paul Harrison, who lives in Sonning Common (Standard, February 5).

David is and has always been independent. What’s more, he is a Henley resident. This is the great merit of the Henley Residents Group. They’re a bunch of independent residents who choose to work together for the good of Henley.

They owe their allegiance to their electors and are free to speak openly and clearly when they disagree. They have no loyalty to anyone in Didcot, Oxford, Downing Street, or even the Council of Europe, just what seems best for Henley.

This is in marked contrast to the so-called “Henley Conservatives” who are based in Watlington and, having scratched around to find an election candidate, the best they can come up with is someone from Sonning Common instead of Henley.

Good on yer, Dave, Deputy Mayor and selfless action man, you’ve got everyone’s support and gratitude, including your friends in HRG and this resident of Hambleden. — Yours faithfully,

Dick Fletcher

Hambleden

History of the markers

Sir, — In reply to the letters about the 1908 old Henley parish boundary markers, I have encountered a couple on my walks over the last couple of years and it’s nice that others enjoy encountering them too.

The ones I have seen are located as follows:

• Pack and Prime Lane (as previously referred to by others).

• On the edge of the Peppard Lane bridleway, just on the edge of Gillotts and by the opening to Blandy Road (I haven’t seen it since the path was resurfaced though).

• Gillotts Lane, on the verge (outside a house) between the leisure centre and Greys Road.

• By the river, just past Marsh Lock (towards Shiplake), after the board footbridge stops, on the right by the fence/gate just before the field opens up.

I ought to say that they are mentioned in David C Whitehead’s Henley-on-Thames: a History and that some were moved in 1932.

He writes: “There was a major extension of the town boundary in 1803 that took in the area of housing then being developed (in the parish of Rotherfield Greys) along the Reading and Harpsden roads, a change that resulted in the parish of Greys losing its riverside section.

“The occasion was marked by a ‘beating of the bounds’ in which. according to the Henley Standard, the mayor and councillors took part in a rather spirited tour of the town boundary.

“This involved them in climbing fences where necessary, in being rowed along the river and in being ‘bumped’ and bombarded with flour and water by local residents along the way.

“An extension along the boundary westwards was also proposed at about this time but this was successfully opposed by Col Makins, of Rotherfield Court, who objected to the increase in his rates that would have occured if his house had been in the town rather than the rural parish of Greys.

“Later, the corporation installed marker posts, dated 1908, at various points around the boundary and some of these were moved in 1932 to reflect another extension of the boundary.

“Not all that are shown on the current Ordnance Survey map of the area are now visible, some presumably having been covered over by soil and rubble.”

I hope this helps. — Yours faithfully,

Susannah Coleman

I discovered one too

I have found another boundary marker along the newly surfaced Gillotts Corner to Peppard Lane bridleway at its intersection with the boundary of Gillotts sports field and Lucy’s Farm. — Yours faithfully,

Hilary Fryer

Blandy Road, Henley

I’ve seen five of the six

Sir, — With reference to the question raised by Thomas Octavius’s Hidden Henley piece on boundary markers (Standard, January 15) and the subsequent replies, in particular Michael Radley’s, I can reveal the whereabouts of more of these.

In fact if there were only six planted in the ground, I may have knowledge of all six, although Ordance Survey maps allude to more. If there are six, then they are as follows: two in Gillotts Lane, only yards from each other; two in Pack and Prime Lane, one of which was taken up by workmen some time ago and then disappeared and is now in the hands of a private collector; one in Drawback Hill (the bridleway between Rotherfield Road and Harpsden); and one (the only one of the said six that I have never seen) by the river in the undergrowth of the meadow that follows Marsh lock en route to Shiplake.

So four of these are still easily accessible, the two on Gillotts Lane, the one on Pack and Prime Lane and the one down Drawback Hill.

I have attempted to find others, according to maps, but have had little joy outside of the aforementioned, so if there were only six this would make some sense. — Yours faithfully,

Jose Griffin

Gainsborough Hill, Henley

How Borama link began

Sir, — I was touched by Councillor Hassan Ahmed Aianin expressing the condolences of the Borama community about the recent sad death of Brigadier Malcolm Page (Standard, January 29).

He also referred to the formation of the Henley-Borama Friendship Association in 1983, although my diary shows this as being in November 1981.

The late Allan Jones was the association’s first chairman with Malcom, Noel Snell, Joanna Sheppard (then with the Henley Standard) and myself being among the co-founders and committee members.

The first Henley visit to Borama was made by Noel and myself in April 1983. We travelled there separately as I was able to include a business visit to Saudi Arabia and then on via Djibouti to Hargesia at no cost to the association. Not an easy journey.

The purpose of the visit was to establish Borama’s greatest needs, which turned out to include re-establishment of electric power after several years with none as Somalia’s resources diminished.

Thereafter, fundraising of more than £30,000 in Henley enabled the purchase of a 250 kVA diesel generator from Dale Electric, of Scarborough, shipment to Borama and on-site commissioning/user training by one of Dale’s engineers.

The generator was connected to surviving cables of the previous installation to supply power, mainly to the town’s hospital and public buildings.

The Borama officials whom we met had fond memories of Malcolm’s posting there many years before.

A great start of the twinning relationship that was much appreciated in Borama. — Yours faithfully,

Derek Gilbert

Lower Assendon

Dedicated warden

We would like to add to your article about the threat of closure to St Bartholomew’s Church in Nettelebed (Standard, February 5) an acknowledgement of the contribution made by Lotte A’Hern, our churchwarden for the last five or six years.

Her dedication has largely been responsible for the continued running of the church over those years with the help of other faithful parishoners. — Yours faithfully,

Mary and Anne Ollivant

Watlington

My Good Samaritan

Sir, — I would like to thank the gentleman who stopped his car to pick up my mobile phone which had fallen from my pocket in Main Street, Stoke Row.

I was totally unaware I had dropped it, so I would undoubtedly have lost it.

Many thanks to this Good Samaritan. — Yours faithfully,

Jackie Robinson

Such a kind bus driver

Sir, — A huge thank you to Bahir Begredj, the kind bus driver on the Arriva 800 Henley service, who retrieved my husband’s lost wallet, which was mistakenly left on a seat.

He went out of his way to help me by going into the depot office himself and searching for the wallet, which contained irreplaceable documents. An extraordinary act of kindness that we won’t forget. — Yours faithfully,

Brenda Bell

Henley

Appeal to old friend

To my dear old friend Andy Rowsell.

If, by any chance, you are reading this newspaper, it turns out that one of my ancestors was a Mary Rowsell, from Somerset, so we may be directly related.

I’d love to get in contact with you after all these years and all the fun that we shared. You wrote a lovely letter that was published in the Henley Standard, which I appreciated very much.

Please get in contact. My email address is vincent.ruane@hotmail.com

I wish you well and would be delighted to hear from you. — Yours faithfully,

Vincent Ruane

Henley Road, Caversham

Funny Frenchman

Sir, — In his support for Philip Collings’s lengthy correspondence to you (Standard, January 15), Douglas Kedge quotes Mark Twain (1835-1910).

Many years earlier, in 1657, Blaise Pascal wrote (in French): “I have made this letter longer than usual because I lack the time to make it short.” — Yours faithfully,

K B Atkinson

Red House Drive, Sonning Common