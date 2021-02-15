Bike racks spoiling town’s image

Sir, — I was horrified to see galvanised steel, utilitarian, bike racks bolted to the pavements in Henley’s main thoroughfare, Hart Street.

Who on earth approved these? Who is responsible for Henley’s quality image?

The ones installed elsewhere near Starbucks and the town hall are quality stainless steel, installed flush to the paving stones and angled to soften their presence — great.

The ones in Hart street are the sort you’d see in a station car park, strong but truly ugly. Please, Henley Town Council, they must be changed to suit the surroundings and, actually, do we really want loads of bike racks right in the town centre anyway? The ones outside Harris & Hoole in Hart Street make that corner look a total mess.

The council needs an experienced person to police Henley’s street image to protect the look and quality of this very special town. — Yours faithfully,

Richard Cuthbertson

Checkendon