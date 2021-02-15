Move these people up vaccine list

Sir, — A petition has been launched to prioritise covid vaccinations for those with a learning disability.

The figures show the need for this to happen. Shockingly, those aged between 18 and 34 years (like my son Alexander, who is 25) with learning disabilities are 30 times more likely to die from covid-19 than those without this handicap.

Alexander is kind and happy but has the cognitive ability of a two-year-old child.

He is non-verbal, still in nappies full- time, epileptic and has no understanding of social distancing. If he had to be admitted to hospital it would be very frightening for him indeed. This group is just as vulnerable as the other groups already being vaccinated.

So please move this group up the list as soon as possible.

The Henley Mencap group is supporting this petition and if you could take the time to sign it and send it to your local MP it would be very much appreciated. Visit

petition.parliament.uk/petitions/562694

— Yours faithfully,

Lisa Drage

Deanfield Avenue, Henley

The editor writes: “Alexander received his covid vaccination on Tuesday.”