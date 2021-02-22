Victoria Trainer took this picture in Valley Field, near Binfield Heath, and says she was interested in what was written on the sign (circled). It says that the field was sown with winter wheat last autumn and this will be harvested in August. It continues: “The grain is ground into top quality bread-making flour. This farm’s drought-prone soils limit the crop yields but they are ideal for growing bread wheat. We feed the crop to produce the right strength of dough and harvest it before it gets too wet so that the bread rises properly. Each year this farm produces enough wheat for more than two million loaves, plenty to provide bread for more than 35,000 people for a whole year.” Victoria adds: “Amazing actually.”