My ‘hell hound’ rescued from skip

Sir, — Following Vincent Ruane's article on Crowsley Park (Standard, February 12), here is a photograph of my “hell hound”, which was found in a builder’s skip in Emmer Green in 1971 when we first moved to the area. Do you think they are related? Mine isn’t speared through the mouth and has a tongue.

Coincidentally, I live in Baskerville Road. — Yours faithfully,

Caroline Oldridge

