Unexpected discovery in log store

Road safety improvements already making difference
NEW traffic-calming measures in Goring high ... [more]
Monday, 22 February 2021
Visiting the log store on Monday morning last week, with temperatures hovering around zero, I was amazed to see what I think is a peacock butterfly on a log, slowly opening and closing its wings. — Yours faithfully,
Kevin McCourt
Rotherfield Road, Henley
22 February 2021
