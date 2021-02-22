Monday, 22 February 2021

Unexpected discovery in log store

Visiting the log store on Monday morning last week, with temperatures hovering around zero, I was amazed to see what I think is a peacock butterfly on a log, slowly opening and closing its wings. — Yours faithfully,

Kevin McCourt

Rotherfield Road, Henley

