Is this a county boundary stone?

We are wondering if Henley Standard readers can help with some information on a potential boundary stone.

Henley & Goring Ramblers are assisting fellow Rambler Elaine Steane, who wrote the book, Seven Shires Way, to prepare for republishing it.

This book describes a 234-mile walk around the Oxfordshire county boundary using public rights of way.

Henley & Goring Ramblers are checking the part of the route within their immediate area.

When coming out of Paradise Wood, just before coming into Middle Assendon, the book describes: “Here the county boundary is crossed but again we could find no evidence of the boundary stone (BS) marked on the map.”

We walked this part of the path last week and saw a stone just on the other side of the path when coming out of the wood.

We wrote to Elaine and she replied that she is excited about this and that she does think it is the right age and that it is a boundary stone. However, she asks whether we could get more information from local people.

The stone looks to have the letters “MK” clubbed together marked on the stone.

If you can provide more information about this stone, or can confirm that it is indeed a boundary stone, or have information about what the letters might mean, please email alie.hagedoorn@gmail.com — Yours faithfully,

Alie Hagedoorn and the Henley & Goring Ramblers

Sir, — With reference to the Henley boundary markers (Standard, February 12), the one where the town boundary meets the River Thames can be found by crossing the wooden bridge at Marsh Lock and proceeding towards Shiplake for 25 to 30 yards, where it is on the right by an old gatepost.

It is visible now but is often covered by vegetation. — Yours faithfully,

David Whitehead

Henley Society