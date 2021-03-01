Simon Booker, from South Stoke, sent in this picture of a barn owl swooping straight at the camera, taken in countryside just outside the village at about 7.45pm.

He has also made a short slow-motion video of the owl in flight which you can see at https://youtu.be/aU6L4P7dBEY

Simon says: “It’s causing quite a stir of ‘wows, oohs and ah’ on social media.

“When these stunning, silent ‘ghost birds’ come right at you, it’s an unnerving but magnificent moment and gives you an incredible buzz. This one was gliding in this shot.

“It was taken in very low light so it’s not the best image quality but the grass, position and background add up to one of my better compositions.

“It was a pivotal moment for me after two years’ photographic learning and investing in equipment for low light shots, plus researching how barn owls behave and getting lucky to see one.”