Monday, 01 March 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

My rare sighting of ‘pebble ice’

My rare sighting of ‘pebble ice’

Sir, — While out walking in woodland near Sonning Common on Valentine’s Day, I noticed on the ground near a fallen tree this unusual form of ice.

I have never seen anything like it before. It was about 6cm long.

I looked it up on the internet and found an article by an American, who first saw this form of ice in 2005 and called it “pebble ice”. — Yours faithfully,

Colin Mather

Rowan Close, Sonning Common

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33