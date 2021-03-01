My rare sighting of ‘pebble ice’

Work on new boathouse continues during lockdown
Sir, — While out walking in woodland near Sonning Common on Valentine’s Day, I noticed on the ground near a fallen tree this unusual form of ice.
I have never seen anything like it before. It was about 6cm long.
I looked it up on the internet and found an article by an American, who first saw this form of ice in 2005 and called it “pebble ice”. — Yours faithfully,
Colin Mather
Rowan Close, Sonning Common
01 March 2021
