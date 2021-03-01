Monday, 01 March 2021

Chilterns natural spring flows again

The natural spring has sprung up again on Cow Common, near Ewelme. The last time this happened was in 2013 as it is fed by aquifers in the Chilterns.

I took this picture of the stream flowing (even if it does not look like it) on Saturday morning. — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme

