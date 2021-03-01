Your letters...

Villages being overwhelmed

Sir, — Councillor Tom Fort sets out the difficulties and financial pressure that many parish councils and parish meetings face when confronted by large national housebuilders and developers with unlimited funding seeking to exploit the planning system (Standard, February 19).

Sonning Common Parish Council has the benefit that at least South Oxfordshire District Council has refused the Inspired Villages application and will, one assumes, be opposing the scheme at appeal and supporting the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Our planning system, however, favours development and the outcome at appeal is not guaranteed.

Large-scale developers are well versed at seeking soft planning consents only to reapply for a more market value scheme and there appears little appetite from national or district authorities to resist this approach.

Neighbourhood plans are democratically arrived at and intended to represent the needs and aspirations of a particular community, including future development and housing numbers and to inform and be part of the local plan process.

If the Inspired Villages appeal is allowed it will make a mockery of that process.

Sonning Common is not the only parish council to experience this. In Shirburn we are witnessing a similar situation in our adjoining parish of Pyrton where that neighbourhood plan provides for 15/20 new dwellings.

The district council granted consent for a 35,000 sq ft care home, four staff accommodation units and 37 retirement dwellings.

The developer has now reapplied for consent to scrap the care home and all associated dwellings and replace them with an additional 34 flats to now total 75 dwellings on 1.6 hectares.

The AONB lies on the opposite side of the road.

As in Sonning Common, the developer makes no provision to enhance the local medical, highways or transport facilities. There are no local employment opportunities arising and no provision for affordable housing.

Together with another non-determined application for 100 new dwellings, this would result in the development of 175 new dwellings where the neighbourhood plan provides for less than 10 per cent of that number. There is absolutely no requirement within the local plan.

The Pyrton neighbourhood plan is also at risk of being further ignored with the proposed Watlington bypass, a scheme that has neither a defined route, no proper justification nor planning consent.

However. Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, is likely to come forward with a scheme which rides roughshod over the Pyrton neighbourhood plan and would force more traffic on to the already inadequate B4009 through Shirburn with scant regard for speed limits and weight restrictions.

The pressure for new dwellings in and around Watlington and now Pyrton is not based on any identified need within the South Oxfordshire local plan.

Indeed, that requirement has already been exceeded but in order to promote and fund the unnecessary Watlington bypass, for which no justification has been made by the county council.

The planning authority appears quite prepared to allow not only our “larger villages” but also our small ones to be overwhelmed with new development with no due regard to “made” neighbourhood plans or the necessary infrastructure. — Yours faithfully,

R Parker

Chairman, Shirburn Parish Meeting

So much for responsibility

Sir — Some context is needed to support Tom Fort's letter about the valuable work done by local volunteers to create a neighbourhood plan for Sonning Common.

First, as one of the 12 “larger villages” in South Oxfordshire, Sonning Common is under pressure to accommodate new homes to comply with growth plans agreed at county and national level.

Sonning Common has the smallest land area and the highest population density of these 12 villages, with 3.2 times more people per square mile than the average larger village.

While the village is seeking to find sites for around 100 new homes within its built-up area, it is not fair that outside forces should send the diggers into our small area of protected countryside to erect a 133-unit “retirement village”.

Second, the giant City firm behind the plan should rethink.

Nigel Wilson, the group chief executive of Legal & General, makes a big deal of its “inclusive capitalism”.

He says: “What an organisation does is what counts; the decisions it takes and the priorities it chooses to focus on. We recognise that scale comes with a responsibility to act for the good of the societies we are part of.”

As a signatory of the Business for Inclusive Growth partnership, Legal & General promises to support areas worldwide that have protected status like the areas of outstanding natural beauty in the UK.

Unfortunately, his company’s money is now supporting the destruction of a valuable part of the Chuilterns AONB next to our village.

I hope Mr Wilson will think again.

In the meantime, we have organised a Crowdfunder campaign to save our village from developer greed. I hope your readers can find this online and support us. — Yours faithfully,

Nick Shanagher

Sonning Common

Locals don’t want this

Sir, — Your article regarding Reading Golf Club’s plan to build 257 houses (Standard, February 19) incorrectly stated that about one third of the 109 acres is included in the local plan.

The actual area in the local plan is 9.26 acres, representing just 8.5 per cent of the total area of land owned by the club. The article also mentioned that local residents were “split” by the planning application.

As I write, there are more than 550 objections and about 100 supporters, the majority of whom are golf club members and include many who live nowhere near the proposed development, some as far as Kent.

There is no division between residents, with dedicated community groups Keep Emmer Green, Caversham and District Residents’ Association and Emmer Green Residents’ Association all objecting to the development plans.

In its endeavour to gift each member a six-figure sum, the club has chosen to ignore the local plan, which cost the council £720,000 to produce, and the current planning application covers the whole of the 32 acres within Reading, the remaining land being within South Oxfordshire District Council’s area.

The proposal for opening the land within South Oxfordshire to public access is fraught with problems and there is no evidence of consultation with either the district council or Kidmore End Parish Council, despite the fact that the proposals are in their areas of jurisdiction and are clearly for the benefit of Reading residents, not South Oxfordshire residents.

Additionally, there is no evidence that any consideration has been given to the appropriateness of these proposals in landscape terms.

The planning statement submitted with the application to Reading Borough Council claims that the land in South Oxfordshire is readily accessible.

But access to the site is not good. Lanes are narrow and there is no room for parked cars, hedges and trees line the routes and are at risk of being cleared for access and the lanes are difficult to walk along due to traffic flows. Disabled access has been ignored.

More than 2,000 residents objected to the proposals when the first application was made and the local community is now having to go through a second process of commenting on an unwanted and unnecessary application to destroy valuable green space, which is a haven for wildlife and acts as a lung for the area.

If the planned development is ever approved, then it will encourage further development on land in South Oxfordshire which will be detrimental to everyone in Henley, Dunsden, Shiplake, Sonning Common, Sonning, Caversham and Emmer Green as well as the smaller villages and hamlets in this area. — Yours faithfully,

Simon and Hazel Holden

Emmer Green

Objections ignored

When 2,000 people (a record for Reading Borough Council) objected to the plans for the redevelopment of Reading Golf Club in Emmer Green for housing they were serious. The main objections focused on the already stretched health services and schools and the increased traffic in the area.

The revised plans do not in any way address these concerns and in many ways are worse.

The pretence that “affordable” housing will be included is not going to help young people in the area who will not be able to afford these houses.

You quoted Brian Fairweather, a supporter of the scheme, as saying that “the benefits to the area and inhabitants are huge” (Standard, February 19). I would love to know what these supposed benefits are as I can find none at all.

I urge all those who objected to the original plans to do so again and not allow corporate greed to blight our area for years to come. — Yours faithfully,

Melanie White

Burnham Rise, Emmer Green

Good case for lodges

I gather that there is opposition to the proposal to replace the tents and caravans in a small area of Swiss Farm in Henley with small timber lodges. I’m puzzled by this.

The Borlase family have been too long in Henley to do anything “nasty”.

Okay, I think the current “mobile homes” are horrid but I guess they were deemed to be acceptable in their day and as they are vacated they are being replaced by the timber lodges proposed in the new application.

I think the argument for this batch of wooden lodges is good. They would do no harm and could be helpful in providing a little full-time employment.

Frankly, they don’t affect any of us as they are bounded on one side by the neighbouring caravan park and on another by the sewage works.

To the north of this field one can see the outline of what was clearly once a very substantial range of buildings which, were it still here, would shield them. As it is, the Borlases intend to plant trees to shelter and screen the lodges.

All landowners and farmers are currently desperate to find other ways to make their land pay (that includes me).

Modern rules and regulations allow far too much trampling over private land by oiks who have no interest in or understanding of the fact that we are all spending more and more on the conservation of land and the wildlife it supports and this money has to come from “profit”.

If landowners are not allowed to use their land sensibly to create that profit, how many will just give up and try to sell it for much-needed (so we are told) housing?

So a handful of “timber lodges” instead of constantly changing caravans and tents — is that so bad?

I bet if they did sell that land, it would eventually be covered in houses and a developer would argue that the site was well hidden from public view.

I do urge anyone behaving like a “Nimby” to look carefully at the site plan and the Google earth picture before they start opposing something that should not be opposed.

Yes, the original park was designed by “Capability” Brown but he did not envisage a main road, a rugby club, two caravan sites and a sewage works in his park.

Anyone thinking that this small group of wooden lodges is going to make any more of an impact on his grand design than the foregoing or the tents and caravans that populate that space each summer is not, I suggest, thinking rationally.

This is a long-established local family, trying to earn a living, create employment and not do any more damage to their surroundings than a load of caravans and a sewage works already has.

Please think before you complain. What would you do, if this was your land and you actually needed to make that land pay you and your employees? — Yours faithfully,

Lady McAlpine

Fawley Hill

Surely site was checked?

With reference to the flooding problem in relation to the development at Thames Farm in Lower Shiplake, am I missing something here?

We wouldn’t buy a home without a survey. Surely Taylor Wimpey checked the quality of the site before purchasing it? — Yours faithfully,

Shirley Cooke

“Upper Shiplake” (luckily)

Help us save green spaces

We would like to thank all those who have shown support for our campaign, Save Henley’s Green Spaces.

In a very short time, we have more than 1,000 signatures and the number is growing daily.

Yes, we must stop the erosion of our green spaces, the huge increase in traffic and pollution and the untenable pressure on our services.

If you want to join us, please visit https://www.change.org/savehenleysgreenspaces and sign the petition.

Thank you again. — Yours faithfully,

Christine Wright

Save Henley’s Green Spaces

MP should back BBC

Editor, — We should declare that we are great fans of the BBC.

Whether we turn to it for educational programmes for our children, reports about our local area, ground-breaking documentaries about our planet or Saturday night entertainment, we all benefit from an independent public broadcaster that doesn’t rely on generating profits.

It is not perfect but the BBC is revered around the world for its accurate reporting of news events — indeed, many people around the world rely on it.

A few weeks ago, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden questioned whether the BBC should even exist and he has asked a powerful group of industry insiders to review its future.

More recently, he praised the BBC after it announced an unprecedented expansion of educational programming, saying it would “help our children learn while we stay home, protect the NHS and save lives”.

This is exactly what a publicly funded BBC can do but commercially funded channels cannot.

We do not want to live in a country where news is run for profit and independence goes out the window. Just look at America, a country dangerously divided with some news programmes spreading false information and conspiracy theories.

However, in his February newsletter, writing on the issue of the covid vaccination programme, Henley MP John Howell said: “Although the BBC also congratulated the Government, they could not help but point to what they saw as negatives as well.” The latter comment concerned the reporting of the number of black and Asian people who have not come forward for vaccination.

Does this mean that he believes that publicly funded channels should only report good news about the Government and sweep any bad news under the carpet?

When we asked Mr Howell in January whether he was willing to support the BBC, he responded in an atypically unequivocal and forthright manner, saying that he used to work for the BBC as a presenter and, in his view, “they are incredibly biased and now utterly hopeless”.

He went on to say: “I am not going to recommend funding for the BBC.” So, when Mr Howell votes to “defund” the BBC, will he be representing the majority view in his constituency or does the majority want to make sure we have the BBC we need: a publicly funded, well-resourced and independent source of news, information and entertainment? — Yours faithfully,

Rita Gregory and John Bentley

Stoke Row

Incredible achievement

Sir, — As I write, about 17 million people have been vaccinated.

Today, numbers are bigger than they used to be, in all things.

Saying a million rolls off the tongue pretty easily but how do you get a handle on the scale of 17 million, to make the number mean something?

Well, try this. It is 287 miles from Henley to Land’s End. You get in your car and set off and you notice that on the roadside there is a person, socially distancing, every two yards. They are all in a line.

During hour after hour of driving there is still this queue standing quietly along the hard shoulder.

You get to Land’s End and think. ‘Did I leave the gas on?’’ and so you return to Henley to check.

All the way home is another queue of people on the side of the road, each one a sensible two yards apart.

Now just imagine that all these people are patiently waiting for their turn to be vaccinated.

You would have to make this return journey 33 times to account for 17 million people.

A total distance of 19,318 miles or, put another way, more than three quarters of the way round the planet.

Now, by any standard, that is an amazing feat and all done in just a few months.

All of us are able to review some things we have done in our lives and think if we did them again we would do them differently and better. That is the benefit of experience and hindsight.

We know that things haven’t gone smoothly all along the way and there have been problems and heartbreaking tragedies.

However, let’s be thankful to all the people, professional and volunteers, who have stepped forward and take a moment to comprehend the sheer scale of this incredible feat of vaccination. Every jab will save a life. Anyway, just a thought. — Yours faithfully,

Phil Perry

Elizabeth Road, Henley

Just follow the rules

Margaret Moola and Elaine Williams ask “what particular safety issues” might require extra measures at the Thursday market in Henley (Standard, February 12).

Well, how about:

•120,000 people nationally have died from coronavirus, including 150 in the Henley area.

•Covid-19 is mostly passed on by fine spray from people breathing, talking or coughing so that you breathe it in.

•The two main ways of protecting yourself and others from covid are to keep 2m apart and to wear a mask over your mouth and nose.

•You can catch, or pass on, the disease outdoors, particularly where there are crowds and people don’t wear masks.

It is therefore critical that people at the market protect each other, and their families, by limiting stalls to the essential, as lockdown requires, keeping numbers at any one time limited to allow spacing and requiring mask-wearing.

The ladies also go on about how dreadful it is to have to wear a mask for half an hour while shopping.

Tell that to the NHS staff who wear masks for eight-hour shifts, struggling to save the lives of people, some of whom may well have thought it fine to stand in crowds not wearing masks.

We want our market to be well-supported and we want to feel safe shopping in Henley, so let’s all wear masks, keep a distance and have our jabs and so help towards getting our lives back as soon as possible. — Yours faithfully.

M Hankinson

Henley

Right isn’t always wrong

Sir, — How fortunate we are to have the Henley Standard as our local paper.

The letters page covers local and national issues and all shades of political opinion. Take, for example, the February 19 edition.

The headlines tell their own story, starting with the first two letters opposing further large-scale development in the area, like that proposed at Emmer Green, Shiplake, Gillotts School and Sonning Common.

Sadly, the story usually follows the same course. With development land worth many times what farm or sports fields are, there is usually just one outcome.

Edward Sierpowski raises interesting points about how freedom of speech is being curtailed. There is now a danger of vilification if you don’t follow the agreed story.

Maybe this would resonate with those who would tear down statues and rewrite our history?

The next letter was headlined “Accused of ‘hate crime’”, a rather sad story telling of how small events can spiral out of control.

Then came “Let’s leave NATO too”. This was possibly an idea by former president Trump to persuade certain members to increase their financial allocation. Maybe not a bad one!

Finally, came the salvo from Richard Rule, headlined dramatically “Right-wing nonsense”.

After the customary swipes at Trump and Boris Johnson, he goes on to tell us about Green Party MP Caroline Lucas and her Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill, which is a wake-up call to the Government to get back on track with its emissions target.

Richard reckons all life on earth will be annihilated by the end of the century unless something is done.

In conclusion, he has a go at M Reid, whose views do not correspond with his own.

Additionally, he notes the BBC, no less, now censors people on TV and radio with opinions on climate change that are controversial and dangerous . He even suggests the Henley Standard should censor the letters page along similar lines.

As the page states, the editor already has the right to shorten or edit letters.

Would Richard like to be installed as a propaganda editor? The Right isn’t always wrong, Richard. — Yours faithfully,

William Fitzhugh

Caversham

Dangerous to stop debate

Editor, — What an astonishing onslaught by Richard Rule against M Reid for merely offering an opinion on a very serious Bill shortly to come before Parliament.

The virilence in this case is so ridiculous as to be laughable but is nevertheless indicative of the wider and very dangerous desire by so many in our modern “woke” society to shut down any form of debate which does not agree with their agenda. — Yours faithfully,

Vivienne Wheeler

Littlewick Green

Maidenhead

Unrealistic campaign

Richard Rule’s ill-informed, ignorant and insulting letter (Standard, February 19) says a lot more about him than it does about me. There is, therefore, nothing worth commenting on in his rambling ad hominem attack, except to include these references:

https://co2coalition.org/2017/06/08/17-new-scientific-papers-dispute-co2-greenhouse-effect-as-primary-explanation-for-climate-change/

https://notrickszone.com/2020/02/13/physics-professor-co2s-0-5c-impact-after-rising-to-700-ppm-is-so-negligible-its-effectively-unmeasurable/

Regarding Kate Oldridge’s letter, climate activists, must feel that they are not getting enough of their own way through the normal channels of democratic government despite Boris Johnson having turned distinctly green.

So they have come up with this Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill in order to leverage their demands and bypass the normal democratic process, which would involve a manifesto presented to the people before an election.

Even with a change of government, as with the suicidal Climate Change Act, they would most likely remain on the books.

Kate Oldridge is at pains to explain the Bill is innocent, merely supporting the will of the people.

However, she must know full well that the Citizens’ Assembly would be filled almost exclusively with true believers of anthropomorphic global warming.

Anyone who disagrees with AGW would simply be uninterested and/or excluded from exercising power.

The Bill says that it “aims to set new ‘legally binding’ environment and climate objectives for the UK and create a Citizens’ Assembly to support the Government in meeting those objectives”.

It also says: “The Secretary of State must consider, and seek agreement with the assembly with a view to including in the strategy, any recommendation of the assembly under section 4(7)(a) or 4(8)(a)” i.e. agreed by a majority of the members of the assembly, which is hard to achieve with its expected make-up.

Does anyone seriously believe that if the assembly had, for example, a majority that recommended the abolition of net zero carbon dioxide targets, this recommendation would be put before Parliament and passed into law? — Yours faithfully,

M Reid

Shiplake

Live and let live

Sir, — I was appalled to read your front page article and the letter from Douglas Kedge about his supposed hate crime (Standard, February 19).

It seems to me that Rachel Mewes is a mischief maker and has too much time on her hands. I dread to think what else she objects to — most things, I guess.

Our police have more than enough to do without following up such an ill-founded claim.

I am guessing that she has either been involved in such a matter, doesn’t approve of Emmerdale (it is a “soap” after all) or couldn’t find anything else to complain of.

We cannot retreat from the real world when things go on that we don’t approve of — “live and let live” would seem appropriate here.

Maybe Mrs Mewes is one of those people who seeks out a cause to pontificate about. The “woke” fringe have to find a “cause” and heaven help anyone who queries their opinions.

I suggest that the toppling of statues recently could be described as a hate crime but I don’t hear of anyone being hauled over the coals for that. — Yours faithfully,

Ann Chivers

Sonning Common

One-sided argument

Sir, — If Douglas Kedge believes that there should be an “urgent, radical overhaul” of public order laws, please could he publish his letter to Rachel Mewes?

The public can then make up their own minds if “the system” has “been abused by the over-sensitive...” etc. as he claims.

Mr Kedge investigating the address of Mrs Mewes in order to contact her directly looks like hostile behaviour to me.

Is it only Mr Kedge who is entitled to an opinion and free speech?

In a large new housing estate in Sonning Common, there is a street called Kedge Road, named after Mr Kedge [a former parish councillor]. It is a cul-de-sac.

A cul-de-sac is defined as “a street or passage closed at one end”— just like Mr Kedge’s views on freedom of speech and the operation of law. — Yours faithfully,

H J

Sonning Common

Brexit’s bad for business

Editor, — The Government may claim Brexit is “done” but for many small business owners, it’s just getting started. The trading relationship between the EU and UK is not fit for purpose.

Traders are being subjected to burdensome processes — customs declaration, rules of origin certificates, VAT processes.

Many businesses have ceased or restricted trade as a result, stifling our recovery from covid-19 and narrowing choice for consumers. Big name brands have stopped shipping to the UK.

While the Government claims these “teething problems” are being ironed out, hauliers estimate trade with Europe has fallen massively since the beginning of the year.

And for fishermen, who face a ban on exporting their shellfish to Europe, these “teething problems” are permanent and insurmountable.

If we are to build back Britain better than ever, we British businesses need a boost, not more red tape.

That’s why I’m supporting the Best for Britain campaign to simplify trade. — Yours faithfully,

Andrew Scott

Sedgefield Close, Sonning Common

Regenerative agriculture

Sir, — Seeing Victoria Trainer’s photograph and positive comments on the milling wheat crop growing near Binfield Heath (Standard, February 19) inspires me to do something similar on our farm.

We have, in the past, put up signs supplied by LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming) but I was unsure if people were interested or cared.

Now I will try again as I have always felt we farmers should inform and explain what we do and why.

The countryside may well change over the next few years in response to post-Brexit subsidy changes and to address climate change issues.

The new buzz words are “regenerative agriculture” and we are not only going to learn how to do it and see if we can do it profitably, but also explain it to the public and so justify the latest mantra, “public money for public goods”. — Yours faithfully,

Jon Hatt

Goring Heath

P.S. Twenty years ago the Henley Standard published an article about us, when we sold our dairy herd. We do miss the cows but not milking them 365 days a year!

Think about pedestrians

Sir, — I use crutches to get about (you know, one of those annoying people who holds up the queue).

I occasionally use the very short pedestrian crossing in Bell Street, Henley. I press the button, dutifully wait for the little green man and off I go. I once got nearly half way across before being struck by a bus.

The department responsible could surely have used an ordinary someone from the office when testing and establishing the mean crossing time. Why, then, did they hire Usain Bolt for the day?

I realise, of course, that the great god motor car must be impeded as little as possible but I do feel that we pedestrians (including us hobblers) might be given at least half a chance. — Yours in trepidation,

Martyn Read

Henley

Remember the code

Sir, — May I suggest the young driver of the black Mini reversing out of a driveway in Gravel Hill, Rotherfield Peppard, reads the Highway Code again?

When crossing a pavement to enter or exit a driveway it is imperative to look both ways, not just in the direction a vehicle is actually moving.

Fortunately, I was able to stop before he hit me as he reversed in to the road. It might not have been the case if I had been a child.

To add insult to injury, when he eventually saw me he had the audacity to wave his hand at me to move out of his way.

He was obviously very angry when I stood my ground. He was fortunate I didn’t vent my anger on his car with my walking stick. — Yours faithfully,

Hilda Garnham

Rotherfield Peppard

Thanks for generosity

You may remember that in November Jeux d’Esprit made a DVD, all about cats, to send round to its loyal patrons in lieu of giving a live performance due to the lockdown.

We did this to raise funds for the Chiltern Centre in Henley.

Recently we heard from the centre that those same patrons have raised a staggering £1,450.

With nearly £8,000 already in the kitty from previous shows, our target must surely be a grand total of £9,000 for the coming year.

None of us knows if it will be possible to give a live performance in King’s Arms Barn but you may be sure we are already planning our programme.

If you haven’t seen the King’s Arms Barn recently, just pop your head round the end of Gardiner Place to see how sympathetic the developers have been to that gracious old building.

Let’s hope we can see you there again this November.

Meanwhile, thank you all for your generous contributions. — Yours faithfully,

Jill Richardson and the Jeux d’Esprit team

Hunting bats in hill cave

Editor, — Your correspondent Enid Light requested information about the chalk cave cut into the hillside near Wargrave (Standard, February 19).

The cave was a chalk mine excavated in 1706. Years ago, they used chalk for making bricks and mortar.

Artist and polar explorer Dr Edward Wilson visited the cave in 1906.

He was busy illustrating Major Barrett Hamilton’s book on British mammals, including bats.

Heatley Noble, who lived at Park Place, invited Wilson and his friend Mr Cocks to go bat-hunting.

Wilson’s vivid description of the hunt was later published in George Seavers’s biography of Wilson, Edward Wilson of the Antarctic.

After the Second World War, Noble’s son, Eric, sold Park Place and moved to Harpsden Court. His elder son, Norris, was killed on active service in the First World War.

If anyone out there has a copy of Wilson’s book, please let me know. — Yours faithfully,

Ian Smith

Mill Street, Wantage

Secret war factories

Sir, — With reference to Enid Light’s letter regarding the caves/tunnels along Wargrave Road.

They were used as shadow factories building components for Spitfires during the Second World War with many being dispersed throughout the south after the main factory was bombed.

The parts were then taken to RAF Henley at Crazies Hill for final assembly and testing. — Yours faithfully,

Tyrone Trimmings

Waterman's Road, Henley