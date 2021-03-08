Buzzing with excitement: Terry Allsop, from Ewelme, says: “While beavering away in the garden on Sunday, I was surprised to see this bumblebee collecting pollen from a grape hyacinth in our garden. Was this rather early or was it just due to the warm weather?” left, Terry’s Labradoodle Bisto was “modelling” among the daffodils to mark her 11th birthday.