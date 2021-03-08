Bloom volunteers agree baskets deal with council
FLORAL hanging baskets will go up around Goring ... [more]
Monday, 08 March 2021
Buzzing with excitement: Terry Allsop, from Ewelme, says: “While beavering away in the garden on Sunday, I was surprised to see this bumblebee collecting pollen from a grape hyacinth in our garden. Was this rather early or was it just due to the warm weather?” left, Terry’s Labradoodle Bisto was “modelling” among the daffodils to mark her 11th birthday.
08 March 2021
