Bloom volunteers agree baskets deal with council
FLORAL hanging baskets will go up around Goring ... [more]
Monday, 08 March 2021
Perfect timing: these pictures were taken by Simon Booker, from South Stoke. Left, a buck and a doe stop to consider the camouflaged figure 50 yards away. Right, a March hare. “This one stopped right by me,” says Simon. Both images were taken with a Nikon D850 camera and Sigma 150-600mm telephoto lens. To see more of Simon pictures, visit https://www.stokerpix.com/
08 March 2021
More News:
Bloom volunteers agree baskets deal with council
FLORAL hanging baskets will go up around Goring ... [more]
Boat trips for disabled preparing to launch
A CHARITY is about to launch cruises and fishing ... [more]
Restaurant to re-open after fire repairs
A RESTAURANT and hotel in Goring is gearing up to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say