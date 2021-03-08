Monday, 08 March 2021

Perfect timing: these pictures were taken by Simon Booker, from South Stoke. Left, a buck and a doe stop to consider the camouflaged figure 50 yards away. Right, a March hare. “This one stopped right by me,” says Simon. Both images were taken with a Nikon D850 camera and Sigma 150-600mm telephoto lens. To see more of Simon pictures, visit https://www.stokerpix.com/

