Abundant snowdrops for spring

Monday, 08 March 2021
Hopefully, springtime has arrived. At least the snowdrops are in abundance in the grounds of Ewelme Manor, which is on the site of Ewelme Palace. I took this photograph on Wednesday morning last week. — Yours faithfully,
Terry Allsop
Ewelme
08 March 2021
