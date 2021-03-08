Your letters...

Town needs protection

Sir, — I’m writing in response to your lead article in which Henley town councillor Ian Clark was reported as saying that if I don’t like heavy goods vehicles, then I should move out of Henley (Standard, February 26),

He also claimed protests against HGVs using our town as a rat run have only taken off because of covid.

I respect Cllr Clark’s right to freedom of speech, but he needs to appreciate that, although I instigated the current campaign for a 7.5-tonne weight limit for Henley, there are very many residents who have for many years raised concerns about the effect that these enormous vehicles are having on our town, our health and our safety as they plough through its narrow, winding roads as a shortcut linking the A34/Didcot and the M4/London.

The problem of heavy freight transport has become noticeably worse over the last 10 years. Independent transport surveys carried out in Henley between 2015 and 2018 clearly showed a substantial increase in HGVs using Henley purely to cross the Thames.

This can be directly attributed to a number of factors: the closure to HGVs of other bridges across the Thames (Marlow and Sonning), a marked increase in long distance freight haulage generally to support UK consumption patterns and the development of Didcot and the construction of “fulfilment centres” there.

Add to this the projected increase in road freight movements that will be necessary to fulfil society’s demands for goods and materials and the fact the Department for Transport is currently considering authorising HGVs that are even larger and heavier.

Such vehicles will have a maximum laden weight of 49 tonnes (compared with the current 44-tonne limit) and a maximum trailer length (i.e. excluding tractor unit) of 15.6 metres (compared with 13.6 metres currently).

Simply put, our little historic town cannot cope with the size and volume of these HGVs and we do need to take a stand against their unnecessary presence.

There are multiple grounds within section 1(1) of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 for asking Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, to apply for a traffic regulation order to bring into force a 7.5-tonne weight limit to prohibit HGVs using Henley as a transport corridor.

In response to the outcry from Cllr Clark and his colleagues in the haulage industry who ask “Where else are these through trucks to go?”, my answer is that they should be mandated to stay on the strategic road network, namely the M4, A404, A34 and M40, which was built to take them.

These HGVs should not be using rural roads and passing through small villages and towns to cut across country in order to try to save some time.

Surely, the danger that they pose, plus the air pollution which they bring into the centre of villages and towns like ours, far outweigh any advantage that the haulage industry may seek to claim.

Anyone who uses the centre of our town, not just those like me who live on affected roads, should also be concerned because the influx of HGVs has changed the character of our town centre.

It used to be a pleasant place in which to walk, shop and socialise, but it has become an arterial road where it is impossible to do these things without encountering excessive noise, pollution and danger.

As a consequence, Henley as a place to live, visit and raise families has become less desirable.

It is obviously difficult to say until restrictions lift fully but, if those using our narrow pavements cannot talk to others because the noise of HGVs drowns conversation and the smell and pollution they give off as they pass is enveloping, to say nothing of the danger that they pose, especially to small children, as they pass by so close, then surely the result will be a downturn in the number of people using town centre shops, restaurants etc. with corresponding threats to the viability of these businesses and commerce in Henley.

If we want Henley to return to being a vibrant, safe and pleasant town, we must discourage its use as a transport corridor.

Indeed, Henley Town Council and South Oxfordshire District Council both support Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, who has put down a motion for the county council to consider Henley’s need for protection and request for a 7.5-tonne weight limit to prohibit through-HGVs.

This will be discussed at a meeting of the full council on March 23. Residents are entitled to make their feelings known by speaking in the public participation session that is held before the meeting is formally opened — if they register to speak in advance.

If readers share my concern and want to help our campaign, please consider doing the following:

1. Join the 2,340 people who have already signed the campaign’s online petition at https://www.change.org/p/

oxfordshire-county-council-traffic-regulation-order-to-ban-hgvs-in-henley

2. Please share your concern with Oxfordshire County Council, which is inviting comments on its recently published local transport connectivity plan vision document” by using the link https://consultations.oxfordshire.gov.uk/consult.ti/localtransportconnectivity/consultationHome

Please note that the consultation period ends on March 28. It takes a bit of getting through because the questions are binary but you do have the opportunity to add your comments in the boxes at the end of each question and I would encourage readers to make their feelings known.

I would also point out that the council’s current local transport plan 2015 to 2031 specifically acknowledges in paragraph 17 that Henley, along with Burford and Chipping Norton, is unsuitable for through-HGVs and that environmental weight restrictions should be considered for their protection, provided that each town can find its own funding for the costs associated with bringing in a weight limit and enforcement. (No reference to this is made in the new base line document).

3. Our campaign for a weight limit is collating a gallery of photographs showing the problems that large vehicles and loads pose as they navigate through our town.

This will be used as evidence in support of our case, so please take photographs where relevant and send them to the campaign’s dedicated email address, henleyhgvwatch@gmail.com

Hopefully, whatever the political complexion of the county council after the elections in May, Henley’s need for protection will be in the forefront of politicians’ minds. — Yours faithfully,

Amanda Chumas

Henley

Missing the point

Sir, — Goodness, aren’t Henley residents lucky to have a councillor with the charm, wit and erudition of Ian Clark?

Firstly, his views are, to put it mildly, tendentious (he can look up long words in any decent dictionary).

Having been an HGV driver himself, his opinions are hardly likely to be disinterested. It is indeed interesting to note that paragraph 4 of the town council’s code of conduct is entitled “objectivity”.

Secondly, his comment that he has never had a problem driving through Henley completely misses the point; the issue is not whether very large HGVs have problems coming through the town (which they patently and regularly do), the issues are air pollution, damage to pavements and the town’s historic housing stock and the fact that streets such as New Street were not designed at the turn of the 14th century for 40-tonne lorries.

Thirdly, singling out Amanda Chumas is both spiteful and thoroughly unpleasant.

Councillor Clark is particularly eloquent in dismissing the point about air pollution as “rubbish”.

When I moved to Henley two-and-a-half years ago, I was anticipating a somewhat more informed level of debate than one word put-downs.

Fortunately, there are some 2,500 Henley residents whose intellectual antennae are somewhat more finely tuned.

Perhaps Cllr Clark thinks that they should all move out of the town en masse? — Yours faithfully,

John S Buxton

Rupert Lane, Henley

Land fit for HGVs only...

Sir, — Am I right in thinking that Nirvana for former HGV driver Ian Clark would be to see the whole of the Henley conservation area from Northfield End to Henley Bridge flattened in order that HGV drivers can speed uninterrupted to their next tea break etc?

This would, of course, solve both the problem of pollution and the destabilisation of houses caused by HGVs undermining their foundations.

A land fit only for HGVs and their drivers. — Yours faithfully,

Judy Dinsdale

Northfield End, Henley

Political suicide

Sir, — Your mailbox will be bursting this week, full of letters indicating shock at the intellectually bereft comments of Cllr Clark, inviting residents (maybe even who voted for him) to leave Henley if they disagreed with him.

He should really have given credit to the agility of Henley pedestrians in enabling him to boast proudly that he’d never managed to hit anyone with his vehicles in the last 40 years.

To have spoken in such terms while wearing his Conservative hat is an act of political suicide. — Yours faithfully,

John Louth

Hart Street, Henley

Time rat run was stopped

Editor, — What outrageous comments from Councillor Ian Clark.

He should realise that lorries don’t rule the Earth.

Who voted for this man who shows such contempt for Henley residents?

Henley Bridge is not a vital road link, nor is Henley an authorised truck route. It has become a rat run — a suitable phrase — between the M40 and the M4.

We have had to endure HGVs thundering past our house for more than 30 years and each year it gets worse. It is time this stopped.

I understand that there are legal problems with putting a weight restriction on the bridge, which would be the desired solution.

However, if these cannot be overcome, I suggest putting some strategically placed bollards on the junction of Northfield End and New Street to protect pedestrians and buildings.

After the first few low-loaders get stuck there, the word would soon get around the heavy-lorry driving community. — Yours faithfully,

Alun Jones

Northfield End, Henley

Ban is good for all of us

Sir, — Under normal circumstances, I would not dignify remarks of the kind made by Councillor Ian Clark with a response.

However, on this occasion, I don’t believe that the opinions openly voiced at the meeting of the Henley Town Council transport strategy group by an elected representatives should go unchallenged.

During this meeting, Cllr Clark, among other inflammatory remarks, described the assertion that the health, safety and quality of life of Henley residents are adversely affected by the number and size of through-lorries as “rubbish”.

He also stated that there have “never been any problems with HGVs passing through the town”.

May I suggest to him that he should spend some of his time standing on the corner of Bell Street and New Street (always assuming that he is prepared to risk his health in doing so) and experience first-hand the problems we, as residents of that area, suffer each and every day and night.

I am sure I am not alone in wishing to know on what grounds such a dismissal can be made.

Does the mere possession of an HGV licence qualify a person to contradict the collective wisdom of the overwhelming majority of both the scientific and medical communities? Do the opinions of the 2,500 people who have signed the petition calling for a reduction in the number and size of these vehicles count for nothing?

Most of the people who feel strongly about this issue do not have properties on these roads. The threat to them arises when they and their families wish to use the town centre for everyday activities such as shopping and socialising.

At a time when we are looking forward to encouraging people, both residents and visitors, back to the high street and reinvigorating trade, are we instead going to discourage them from living in Henley and encourage them to move to other towns with more enlightened traffic policies?

If we do so, Henley will soon become a town with no character and consisting of a collection of suburban houses with a main arterial road running through it.

This may be Cllr Clark’s vision for the future of Henley but those of us who would like to maintain it as a vibrant historical market town think otherwise.

I believe that the responsibility of an elected official is to the town’s residents and business owners and not to the interests of businesses that can bring about a reduction in their operating costs by the use of antisocial traffic routes. — Yours faithfully,

Tony Fox

Bell Street, Henley

Time to go, councillor

Sir — Councillor Ian Clark comments with the acuity of a 40-watt bulb on a three-volt circuit.

With such a lack of empathy and insight, one hopes he reconsiders his suitability for public service and self-selects out. He does a disservice to the community with those views. — Yours faithfully,

Simon Morgan

Hambleden

Ignore him and carry on

I think that if Councillor Ian Clark has so little feeling and involvement in our beautiful, historic town, then he should resign from the town council.

Of course, lorries have been travelling through Henley for many years but the problem now is their increased size and numbers.

To preserve our ancient and much-loved town, we must do all we can to ensure that there is a weight limit put on Henley Bridge.

I sincerely hope that other town councillors will do all they can to ensure that this will happen. — Yours faithfully,

JM

Henley

It’s you who should move

Well! How dare Councillor Ian Clark suggest that if we don’t like heavy goods vehicles driving through Henley, we should move.

The town was not built to accommodate these huge vehicles — they didn’t exist then.

The history of the town should be respected and the surrounding roads which are able to cope should be used instead.

I have no doubt Cllr Clark drove lorries himself with no objections. No one would argue with a “50ft trailer and drilling rig” thundering through the town.

I’m not sure why Cllr Clark is on the council — he obviously doesn’t care about the wellbeing of the town or its residents.

Perhaps he should move away from the area to a town like Reading, or somewhere which embraces HGVs, where I’m sure he would feel more at home. — Yours faithfully,

Sue Vivian-Wright

Greys Road, Henley

Best thing I did was move

Sir, — Councillor Ian Clark wasn’t far off the mark with his comments.

Surely people who move to Henley, not that many years ago, and especially to a property on a major trunk route through the town, must have realised then that the amount of traffic (HGVs included) passing their house was going to be significant as it has been for as long as I can remember.

So if they didn’t mind it then, but don’t like it now, then maybe the solution would have been to not move there in the first place.

Having been born in Henley and then living in the town for the best part of 50 years, I got very disillusioned with the town council, especially Councillor Ken Arlett and his friends in Henley Residents Group, making idiotic changes to the town when the best thing they could have done was to push as hard as they could for a alternative bridge crossing and/or bypass.

So I made the decision to move out of the town and relocate to the “quiet” village of Benson. Best thing I’ve ever done. — Yours faithfully,

John Tillier

Benson

20mph limit is healthier

Sir, — Last week you had an article about extending the 20mph zone to cover the whole of Henley, which has my support.

From 2020 an international agreement called the Stockholm Declaration was signed with a clear aim to reduce road deaths by 50 per cent by 2030.

A key action to be taken is to have towns and cities introduce a maximum speed limit of 20mph.

There is clear evidence worldwide that this works so it is being adopted by the UK and 80 other countries.

Recently, Oxfordshire County Council passed a motion to implement 20mph limits on its new roads and change current 30mph zones to 20mph when funding allows.

There is an additional benefit in that air quality improves as traffic avoids stopping and starting in queues, so reducing acceleration much of the time. Removing the traffic lights also becomes a possibility.

So, for both safety and clean air, I am hoping that Henley becomes an early adopter. 20’s plenty for a safe and healthy life. — Yours faithfully,

David Dickie

Clean Air for Henley, St Katherine’s Road, Henley

Act now for out future

Sir, — I’m writing in view of ongoing debate in these pages about the climate emergency.

Your readers may be interested by comments made on Tuesday last week by the Environment Agency’s chief executive Sir James Bevan to the Association of British Insurers.

He warned that the climate emergency is now hitting “worst case scenario” levels and, if left unchecked, “will kill more people, and do much more harm, than covid-19”.

Pointing out that this is not “science fiction”, he explained that this worst case scenario will mean much higher sea levels taking out most of the world’s cities, displacing millions and making much of the rest of our land surface uninhabitable or unusable.

Sir James continued: “Much more extreme weather will kill more people through drought, flooding, wildfires and heatwaves than most wars have. The net effects will collapse ecosystems, slash crop yields, take out the infrastructure that our civilisation depends on and destroy the basis of the modern economy and modern society.

“That is why our thinking needs to change faster than the climate. And why our response needs to match the scale of the challenge.”

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/climate-emergency-impacts-hitting-worst-case-scenario-levels.

Sir James issued his dire warning on the same day that Boris Johnson told world leaders at the UN Security Council that climate change is a threat to global peace and security (https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-56158437) and David Attenborough warned the council that the climate crisis is the “biggest threat to security” humans have ever faced.

Each one of us has a critical role to play in making our voices heard that we need to make rapid, far-reaching changes to respond to this most grave situation.

We can only do so much at a local level; we urgently need policy change at national level.

To this end, please visit https://youtu.be/cvCM_AtDi7A to see our short video explaining why Greener Henley is supporting the cross-party Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill.

To sign our petition as an individual, visit www.change.org/petitionJohnHowellMP-CEEBill

For businesses, organisations or community groups/societies wanting to support the CEE Bill, please email us at greenerhenley@gmail.com

For the sake of our futures, and the futures of our children, please take action now. — Yours faithfully,

Kate Oldridge

Greener Henley

The science explained

The molecules of carbon dioxide that are generated by burning fossil fuel are accused in letters and articles in the Henley Standard that predict catastrophic global warming, climate change etc.

It’s the core of the global warming debate yet instead of explaining the science, authority figures and organisations are merely quoted, it being assumed that only those with scientific training are capable of understanding how CO2 interacts with radiation from the sun.

This is not true. Although the process is complex, it is not hard for the non-scientific reader to understand the basics of how CO2 warms the earth, more particularly why it cannot be responsible for catastrophic global warming.

What is notable by its absence is any explanation of how that process would be physically achieved.

The earth’s atmosphere currently has a mix of just over 400 molecules of CO2 for every million molecules of mainly nitrogen and oxygen, i.e., 0.04 per cent.

Without that trace gas, the earth would be cold and dead. Yes, CO2 does heat the earth but most of the warming comes with the first 20 parts per million.

Then, as each molecule is added, the effect grows less and less. By 280 parts, we are at pre-industrial levels, where extra CO2 makes very little difference.

This is because the sun’s radiation only reacts with CO2 at specific wavelengths (colours). There is only so much radiation at those wavelengths that the sun sends us.

We now have more than enough CO2 in the atmosphere to collect almost all the radiation at those wavelengths. That is why any more CO2 added to the earth’s atmosphere has little effect. The sun will not send us more radiation just because we have more CO2.

However, it does have an effect on feeding the world. Thanks to that extra CO2, the earth is greening and producing more food with less water.

Wanting to blame excess CO2 (from burning fossil fuel) for excess warming, the climate modellers came up with the theory of positive feedback.

Water vapour is a far more effective gas than CO2 at absorbing the sun’s radiation. The theory goes that the modest heating caused by CO2 is amplified by water vapour. But it is just a theory, it could as easily produce clouds that radiate heat back into space, causing cooling, i.e., negative feedback.

Anyway, that is what is fed into climate computer models and every year the earth fails to do what the models tell it to.

Each year the climate activists make predictions that never happen. In fact, the earth’s mean temperature has remained stable for most of this century, despite CO2 levels rising every year. — Yours faithfully,

M Reid

Shiplake

More trees, fewer people

Sir, — The UK has a 13 per cent tree cover comparing unfavourably with France, which has 31 per cent.

The Government says it will increase this proportion to 17 per cent. Is this even possible?

The first question is why are these two figures so different? The answer is simple. The UK has a population density of 281 persons per square kilometre while for France it is much lower at 119.

Multiply the paired figures together and we get 3,653 for the UK and 3,690 for France.

While these are very similar, this does not establish a scientific law. It would not work in Antarctica, for example.

It is, however, a good rule of thumb for temperate climate countries.

The figures state the obvious. The more densely populated a country is, the less tree cover you can have.

For the UK to have a measurable increase in tree cover, thereby creating a measurable reduction in positive net carbon dioxide emissions, the UK must have a measurable reduction in population.

To have the same 31 per cent tree cover as France, the UK must lower its population using the rule of thumb by the factor 119/281. This means that the UK’s huge population of 67.9 million must be reduced to 29 million. — Yours faithfully,

Tony Chandler

Lea Road, Sonning Common

Families need homes

Sir, — I write to you in respect of your article on Reading Golf Club’s proposed housing development (Standard, February 19).

I feel the need to state I’m not a golf club member but I do live in Caversham.

From what I can see, there is a lot to like about the plans, particularly if you have young families or need access to healthcare.

I also wish for honest, objective reporting as that from the objectors has not always focused on the facts and appears to simply favour a very narrow Nimby view.

Objectors seem to be oblivious to the long-term damage their like cause by seeking a never-ending status quo.

How will healthcare improve? How will schools that aren’t at capacity fill spaces? How will the elderly sell their houses if they continue to ensure prices are out of reach of their younger equivalents?

Turning to some of the other details, it’s important to know that the open spaces aren’t open. There has never been access for locals, save for the first lockdown, when we were able to use land that extended from Bugs Bottom through to the far edge of the course.

This gave a real flavour for how great opening up the space could be and what a beautiful area of land the public could finally benefit from.

The site wouldn’t just open up for free, that’s wishful thinking. Would objectors gift the land for nothing?

From what I can see from the plans, the development is providing free access to about 80 per cent of the golf course land and there’s a café, footpaths, allotments and a golf centre for kids. Something for everyone.

If locals use the golf centre and facilities they’ll stay, too, so there would be no further development.

As for the traffic, what traffic? It just doesn’t exist as it did. When was the last time there was a bad traffic jam in Reading? This pattern won’t change for a long time. I don’t have a single friend that expects to go back to the office full-time. Doesn’t the golf club have members too? Surely they don’t all walk there?

Importantly, and another detail that seems to have been missed, there’s also the fact that cars are becoming increasingly more sustainable as electric vehicles gain critical mass.

The largest, single issue young families have in terms of housing in Reading is affordability.

We also want access to good schools as our children grow up. How can this be changed if Emmer Green has so many empty nesters, which stifles supply and pushes up prices? The 2021 census will be very telling.

Empty-nesting is also one of the most unsustainable ways of living. Perhaps those objecting on the grounds of sustainability should simply move out of their once family homes to smaller accommodation and let some new blood in?

Ironically, this would instantly resolve most of the problems in Emmer Green without the need for any development at all.

I wish for a balanced and unstifled debate that actually factors in what the younger generations want and need, not what their parents and grandparents think. — Yours faithfully,

Rob Bateman

Caversham

Vandalism to build here

Sir, — Reading the letter from Nicola Robinson about the plot of land at Drawback Hill that may be developed (Standard, February 19), I realised to my horror that I knew it very well.

It a truly beautiful hillside overlooking Harpsden village and valley. It must be in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

It is pure vandalism to build on this hillside. Who are the planning committee and what could Henley residents do to stop this outrage? — Yours faithfully,

Michael Hayter

War Memorial Place, Henley

Benefits of selling land

Sir, — As the chair of governors at Gillotts School, I write in connection with the recent correspondence regarding the possible housing developments on the Lucy’s Farm site and the Gillotts School site.

Although the sites are next to each other, I think it is important to recognise that they are completely different in terms of what they bring to Henley.

The Gillotts site provides an opportunity to deliver between 50 and 100 homes on a well-screened site with little visual impact and to rejuvenate Henley’s secondary school to the lasting benefit of the community.

The land is allocated in the neighbourhood plan and we have confirmed that it represents an entirely viable development option on its own, independent of any other development.

The opportunity the sale of the land will enable, to renovate the school and dramatically improve its sporting facilities, will bring multi-generational benefits for the school, its students and the wider community, making it unique among the sites in or out of the neighbourhood plan. — Yours faithfully,

David Gorsuch

Chair of governors, Gillotts School, Henley

I want to die as I choose

Sir — I am over 85 years old and not in perfect health but I am comfortable with my own mortality.

I have had a very good life but there is one possibly contentious area where I would like to see progress before my exit.

Perhaps like many people, I would prefer to die peacefully in my sleep at home. But this may not happen. I have no wish to go into a care home, preferring to take my own life (legally okay), but don’t wish to mess it up, possibly causing trouble for others as well as myself.

I have made an advanced decision (do not resuscitate etc) and I have prepared a possible suicide note, saying why I am considering this route to heaven. But neither of these may be sufficient as actual events unfold.

But there is a blueprint for assisted dying. In Oregon there is a version that has worked for perhaps 20 years without evident abuse. It is not perfect but better than the legal quagmire that currently exists in England.

Various versions of AD, depending on the local jurisdiction, have been and are being implemented elsewhere. They are generally welcomed.

Suicide is okay legally but help to do a legal act is illegal. This inconsistency causes many problems which some people in Henley with its ageing population may be aware of and regret.

I have discussed this with our MP John Howell, who abstained last time this was voted on in the Commons, although it was approved a few years earlier in the upper house. I understand the issue is now being investigated by an all-party parliamentary group.

How can anyone object to giving others (possibly unfortunate healthwise) a choice with safeguards for the vulnerable?

It has been said that growing old is punishment for a crime you did not commit. It does not have to be so. — Yours faithfully,

John Thornley

Makins Road, Henley

Can’t rely on EU supplies

Sir, — Your article revealing the difficulties experienced by businesswoman Gillian Nahum trading with a French company (Standard, February 26) is a warning to us all not to rely on the EU for supplies or spare parts if at all possible.

I will probably be replacing my car in the next year but will choose a Japanese vehicle. Even some of these are clones of EU models so it will need to be a careful choice so as not to be stranded without essential parts if replacements are needed. — Yours faithfully,

Adrian Vanheems

Baskerville Road, Sonning Common

How do we go forward?

In a sense this whole country has become a waiting room. We are waiting for the numbers to change — the number of cases diagnosed with covid, the number of admissions to hospitals, the number of deaths.

And then there is the number of people who have been inoculated.

There is no doubt that these numbers matter but I wonder if the focus on numbers also distracts from an understanding of what has been going on in our society for the past year.

The plague has caused so much damage and personal hurt. It is impossible not to want to do whatever we can to fight it and I don’t know any government which has not attempted to do that.

What is interesting is how different governments have responded and how well their responses have produced the desired results.

In the UK it appears that, at this moment, we have the fourth highest death total in the world and the second highest per capita death rate. This is even though out of the past 11 months we have been under strict lockdown for approximately eight months.

I wonder why this does not suggest that lockdowns have not been all that effective.

And then there is the collateral damage which the lockdown has done.

To mention only some of the problems, there are millions of people unemployed, hundreds of thousands of small businesses wrecked and a national debt going on for about £400 billion. More numbers.

What all this prompts me to think is what a wonderfully golden age we have lived through until now and how unquestionably we took for granted the conditions of our life before covid. Was it something akin to a state of innocence?

I met someone a few weeks ago who said that he was still unable to get his mind around just how much his understanding of what his future should have been without covid and what he can now realistically expect as a result of the economic damage that has been done to our society.

So, when our casualty numbers improve and the number of people vaccinated is right, we will be invited to leave this waiting room and the society will be re-opened.

Of course, everyone anxiously awaits that. But what will that re-opening be like? Our society is now different to what it was a year ago. Politicians initially talked about a bounce back.

We used to hear about a V-bounce back or a U-bounce back.

I am not sure that the idea of bounce back makes sense anymore. A different metaphor is perhaps required.

Maybe we need some sort of re-evaluation of our understanding of how to move our society forward. I hope that we can start to talk about this soon. — Yours faithfully,

Dan Remenyi

Kidmore End

Good for us to question

We would like to thank M Hankinson, of Henley, for responding to the invitation we extended in our letter of February 12.

We asked “Please will someone explain what particular safety issues they have?” with reference to the running of the Thursday market in Henley.

Your correspondent’s response set out four statements. Unfortunately, none of these had any qualifying context or points of reference,

The statements were set out as if they were facts and the death figures quoted offered no origin that could be consulted. It is therefore possible that those figures could be misleading.

Questions arising from the first statement are numerous.

For example, what is the origin of the 120,000 deaths figure? What proportion of these deaths occurred “within 28 days of a positive test”? How many had underlying co-morbidities and what were these? How were the deaths spread across age groups and was there a preponderance of deaths in any of these age-related categories?

We will all agree that each and every death is regrettable and none should be taken lightly, but the actual context of each death and the crude amalgamation of these deaths into one total figure is not helpful for the families concerned.

It is as well to note that there are increasing numbers of relatives who are challenging the recorded cause of death given on their loved-one’s death certificate and in a number of instances the covid-19 label has been removed.

These statements can be seen online made by distressed relatives who are telling their personal stories about their own experiences and the difficulty they have had in order to correct details recorded on death certificates.

In any case, this reference to numbers of deaths does not answer our original question.

Your correspondent goes on to say that 150 of these deaths were “in the Henley area.” The same questions as above apply here too.

In addition, what is the total population of “the Henley area” and what proportion of this population does a figure of 150 represent? The closest we could get to answering this question was to use the figure from the census of Henley residents recorded in June 2019, which totalled 11,714. Taking this figure as a baseline (though it will have risen), 150 represents approximately 1.28 per cent of the population of Henley itself, let alone the “Henley area.”

How does this percentage relate to the number of deaths in previous years from seasonal flu and to the overall annual death rate for “the Henley area”?

These are just a few of the questions arising. The surrounding context is always extremely relevant for clarification and in trying to determine what numbers actually mean and whether they should alarm us or not.

The second and third bullet points relate to transmission of infection.

Again, what are the origins of these statements and the references used to make them? There have been huge numbers of scientific discussions and statements about transmission and infection routes, many of which conflict.

A great many medical and scientific specialists have repeatedly asserted that masks are, at best, useless and, at worst, harmful. The truth — and the balance of opinion — is probably to be found somewhere inbetween.

A balanced article on the wearing of masks and the myths about transmission was published in the Healthcare Infection Society’s publication, The Journal of Hospital Infection, on January 12.

The fourth statement about transmission outdoors (and the puzzlement we expressed about people covering their faces in the open air) again offers no point of reference.

It seems to suggest that the market itself is “crowded” (which it certainly has not been during the times we have visited over the last six months).

The stalls are generally limited in number anyway, depending on the weather, which so far has been cold, windy and wet.

Most of the stalls appear to have one-way systems in operation and the public who frequent the market are, in our experience, very aware of others, displaying consideration and friendliness and observing distancing measures.

We have never felt exposed, or at risk and we are both well over 75.

The controls put in place by the town council and the marshals in attendance offer support and a reminder for everyone using the area.

Since one of the ways that the government guidance suggests to avoid the possibility of transmission inside a building/enclosed space is to open windows and allow fresh air to circulate, does this not in itself suggest that there is much less opportunity for infection transmission in the open air?

Hence, it seems to us quite reasonable for people to make their own decision about whether or not they choose to cover their faces when outside.

It would be nice if an apology is made for the erroneous statement that, “The ladies also go on about how dreadful it is to have to wear a mask for half an hour while shopping”.

We have never made any statement remotely like this, nor have we ever “gone on” about wearing a mask while shopping.

Our letter simply expressed puzzlement at the covering of faces in the open air, while walking alone or while driving in cars.

Our original concern remains as before — for the damage to health and the immune systems (discussed and published by many different health professionals) of those who cover their faces in the situations described above.

M Hankinson’s penultimate paragraph hardly requires a response. History should have taught us to recognise propaganda. Are we, as thinking adults, totally unable to recognise this is what the nation is subjected to every day, dished out by the mainstream media?

As long as people are prepared to “follow the rules” blindly, without questioning or checking the context surrounding original data from which figures are drawn and then quoting these as if they are absolute truths without qualification of any kind, it is highly unlikely that we will ever “get our lives back”.

It’s far too easy to cast blame on each other for this unending debacle. (“Divide and rule” comes to mind.)

As the adults of today, paying due regard to future generations and to the future of our country, we should all be questioning what is happening, hold our own carefully researched and considered views and share these with each other in as respectful and objective a way as possible.

We can count ourselves fortunate that we have our local publication to provide a platform where such healthy debate can take place. — Yours faithfully,

Margaret Moola and Elaine Williams

Sonning Common

Not such wise rules?

Sir, — On Monday, I queued for over an hour at the Oakley Wood recycling centre.

The delay, of course, was due to alternate bays being closed to protect us from possible coronavirus infection in this usually breezy, if not windy, open air location, where the average customer stops for no more than five minutes.

I counted 54 cars with their engines running, waiting their turn as I drove away and pondered on the wisdom of encouraging that many cars to idle, probably all day long, when our published infection rate is half the national average. — Yours faithfully,

David Tate

Goring

What a load of rubbish

Sir, — Henley Mayor Ken Arlett put forward a motion to overturn a majority decision made by the town council’s town and community committee to replace the 22 heritage bins in the town centre.

It beggars belief that the first citizen of our town should behave in this way. Where is your pride, Councillor Arlett? The Henley town centre bins are a disgrace.

The decision was made and accepted and now, due to his meddling, the issue has been referred back to the committee “pending further investigations into the feasibility, efficiency, and cost of refurbishing the bins”.

A simply dazzling example of indecision and ineptitude by the council. Handforth Parish Council is where Mr Arlett belongs, not Henley Town Council. — Yours faithfully,

Steve Ludlow

Station Road, Henley

Honourable and fair man

I have taken issue with you on many occasions about the reasoning behind not printing names and addresses of letter writers.

My reasoning has always been that if you feel sufficiently strongly to write to the paper, then have the courage of your convictions and give your name and address.

H J of Sonning Common launched an unpleasant attack on Douglas Kedge (Standard, February 26) who has just retired after many years’ service as a councillor and chairman of the parish council.

As a fellow retired councillor who worked with Douglas on many occasions, I know him as a very honourable and fair-minded man who is always ready to listen to other points of view, always taking his time to study both sides of the argument and come to a fair decision.

As one of the councillors who put Douglas’s name forward to be used in one of the new developments in Sonning Common, I believe that people moving into that quiet and pleasant close can be pleased and proud to live somewhere bearing his name. — Yours faithfully,

Chrissie Godfrey

Birch Close, Sonning Common

Our solution to potholes

Sir, — I write in reference to your article headlined “Pothole alert” (Standard, February 19).

At JCB, we understand the road concerns of residents and have recently unveiled the PotholePro, a machine that can fill a pothole in eight minutes for half the cost of traditional methods. Our repairs stand the test of time and will save councils millions of pounds in compensation claims and short-term fixes.

The PotholePro gets to the root of the problem in the same way a dentist repairs a tooth cavity; the hole in your tooth isn’t just filled immediately, it is cleared of all decay so a firm foundation can be laid for the filling.

Our machine does the same, cutting and cropping around the existing problem and cleaning forensically before it is filled — four times quicker and half the price of traditional methods.

JCB has a global reputation for innovation and we would be delighted to offer a free trial to Oxfordshire County Council to demonstrate the impact our PotholePro could have on the region’s roads.

We recognise that councils and contractors are faced with an ever-growing backlog, especially in the winter months.

However, the organisations we have worked with across the UK have found opting for a long-term repair over “quick fixes” is most definitely the way forward.

It’s the only way to put the smile back on the faces of our motorists, cyclists and long-suffering residents. — Yours faithfully,

Paul Murray

Product director, JCB, Rocester, Staffordshire

Numerical nonsense

Sir, — I was fascinated by Phil Perry’s depiction of a queue of 17 million people being 19,318 miles long (Standard, February 26), this being the equivalent of 33 return journeys from Henley to Land’s End.

Prior to joining the EEC, which in 1993 became the EU, buses were used as a unit of measurement and so 17 million people would be equal to 3,290,291 London buses end to end.

During our time in the EU, the Eiffel Tower became the unit of measurement so 17 million people would equal 95,953 Eiffel Towers laid down end to end.

During my working life as a cartographer, I became familiar with calculating how many miles there are to 1 inch. Will I now have to think in terms of 880 covid people to 1 inch?

Did I hear somebody say I should be working in millimetres?

I think I need a new calculator. — Yours faithfully,

David Fryer

Henley

Smart in name only

Sir, — Question: Which are the dumbest? Smart motorways or smart meters?

Answers on a postcard please. — Yours faithfully,

Paul Fairweather

Rotherfield Greys