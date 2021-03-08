Natural reminder of all I hold dear

Bloom volunteers agree baskets deal with council
FLORAL hanging baskets will go up around Goring ... [more]
Monday, 08 March 2021
Sir, — Normally blooming in profusion between April and June, this, my first forget-me-not of 2021, has withstood the harsh frosts of recent weeks to put in an early appearance in my garden.
Symbolising, as it does, parting, remembrance, love and a connection that endures all challenges and measures of time, this tiny flower is, for me, a perennial reminder of all that I hold dear. — Yours faithfully,
Inese Clayson
South Street, Caversham
08 March 2021
More News:
Bloom volunteers agree baskets deal with council
FLORAL hanging baskets will go up around Goring ... [more]
Boat trips for disabled preparing to launch
A CHARITY is about to launch cruises and fishing ... [more]
Restaurant to re-open after fire repairs
A RESTAURANT and hotel in Goring is gearing up to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say