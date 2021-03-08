Monday, 08 March 2021

Natural reminder of all I hold dear

Sir, — Normally blooming in profusion between April and June, this, my first forget-me-not of 2021, has withstood the harsh frosts of recent weeks to put in an early appearance in my garden.

Symbolising, as it does, parting, remembrance, love and a connection that endures all challenges and measures of time, this tiny flower is, for me, a perennial reminder of all that I hold dear. — Yours faithfully,

Inese Clayson

South Street, Caversham

