Ignorant and dismissive remarks

Sir, — As a Bell Street/Northfield End resident of 10 years and an aspiring resident visiting the town twice weekly for the preceding 20 years, I know the town as well as anyone.

So I was appalled by the ignorant, dismissive remarks made by Conservative councillor Ian Clark, when he suggested that a resident should move if they don’t like HGVs and, even more offensively, tried to relate the current HGV issues/campaign somehow to the covid pandemic.

Thankfully, other members of Henley Town Council’s transport strategy group are well-informed, sensible individuals with Henley’s best interests at heart and committed to the wellbeing of residents and visitors alike by supporting the campaign to restrict through-HGVs for all the sensible environmental reasons stated. Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak can be assured that there are, to my knowledge, well in excess of 2,500 HGV campaign petitioners who vigorously support the motion he is to present to Oxfordshire County Council on March 23.

I leave you with an image to contemplate of the Northfield End, Fair Mile, Marlow Road junction many decades ago. Oh, how things have changed when compared to what we all know as the reality today and what happens when people stick their heads in the sand like Cllr Clark and not demand change or push back for improvement. — Yours faithfully,

Helen Gaynor

Bell Street and Northfield End Residents Group, Baronsmead, Henley