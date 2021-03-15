Shiplake sunset

Businesses call on MP to support climate bill
TWO business leaders are urging John Howell to ... [more]
Monday, 15 March 2021
Tom Sandars, from Shiplake, says: “I took this picture in Shiplake a few days ago as the sun began to set. It was a glorious afternoon with spring around the corner. I particularly like the silhouettes and the texture of the water and the sky.”
15 March 2021
More News:
Businesses call on MP to support climate bill
TWO business leaders are urging John Howell to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say